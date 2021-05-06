Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
4867 Arbor Court, $120,000, Patricia Schubert to Cynthia A. Van Lyssell
194 W. Ash Ave., $105,000, Terri S. Booker to Evette Watkins
1350 N. Calhoun St., $50,000, Wessal Services for Youth and Seniors, Inc. to GULFCO LTD.
4136 N. Camelot Drive, $70,500, Lisa E. Campbell to Jamie M. Ringler
4236 E. Cantrell St., $30,000, Amy Tbult to A to Z Enterprises, LLC
3011 Crestview Drive, $145,900, Earl W. Murphy to Patricia Lewis
3920 N. East Court, $70,000, Eric D. Webb to Shawn P. Salefski
1355 W. Cushing St., $66,800, Joseph and Brooklynn Haskell to Wynette Turner
1158 N. Fairview Ave., $7,600, Macon County Sheriff Office to AS Posh Properties LLC
14 Fifth Drive, $74,000, Benjamin A. and Kalie L. Bone to Zachary R. Wilham
5680 E. Firehouse Road, $230,000, Marcella M. Stortzum to Michael and Christine N. Jump
1431 W. Forest Ave., $74,000, David A. and Alice M. Kordritz, Co-Trustees under joint and survivor trust dated March 1, 2001 to Daniel and Rita Dykstra
1845 W. Forest Ave., $143,900, Jared H. and Katie A. Bohland to Gregory B. and Jessica M. May
1600 W. Garfield Ave., $67,000, Britney Bennett to Larry and Evelyn Brett Bishop
1670 W. Garfield Ave., $43,000, Frank Baecht Jr. to Michael J. Robello
1171 W. Green St., $700, City of Decatur to Anjenette Jones
4255 E. Greenhill Road, $54,200, Macon County Sheriff to David and Tammy Polley
995 W. Harrison Ave., $6,000, Estate of Keith C. Gooding, deceased to Mark W. Gooding
2775 Hickory St., $12,000 (contract 2020), BT Properties of Verulium County LLC to Dimonto Vinson
651 W. Karen Court, $120,000, Peggy J. Ruff Trustee of the Ramona P. Border Trust to David W. and Hollie N. Wells
4555 E. Lakewood Ave., $9,200, The Bank of New York Mellon Trust to Kathleen Loy and Kevin Richard Bushnell
56 Maple Court, $63,000, Cynthia L. Hansen to Lincoln Land Il Land Tust #5322021
1633 N. Maple Ave., $20,000, Debra J. Trusner, Exec. Estate of Barbara Y. Neville to TDL Properties One Llc
3790 E. Maynor St., $77,000, Michael R. and Shari Y. Bruce to Charles T. Shelton
335 E. Melrose Court, $54,000, Marvin K. and Vicki J. Machey to Tara L. Zientara
2542 Midiron Drive, $149,900, Kristen N. Hendrian to Robert B. Henady
2350 S. Mount Zion Road, $360,000, Chicago Title Land Trust Company as Successor trustee of trust #7611 to Yang QJ, Inc, an Illinois Corporation
19 Northland Drive, $77,500, Sarah L. Gillespey to Kiersten Renee Eller
160 N. Oakcrest Ave., $175,000, Stephan R. and Cassandra C. Mullins to Michael and Jacqueline Hollis-George
2360 E. Olive St., $44,000, Rodney K. Bruner to Roger K. Brady
196 S. Price St., $129,900, Bernice Frakes to Donald R. Fash
3172 Redlich Drive, $119,900, Timothy and Terry Lane to William A. and Alexandra A.M. Anderson Beaulieu
39 Ridgeway Drive, $49,900, Terry L. and Michael R. Storey to Renewed Rentals LLC
4540 Shadow Drive, $139,900, Jerry G. Jr. and Florence A. Price to Collin Alexander
33 1st South Shores Ave., $68,00, Donna S. Kenney to Christopher Krause
3463 N. Spring Creek Road, $71,000, Terry Virgil, Cindy Wendlandt, Michelle Bonaparte, Lisa and Jeffrey Renfro, Terry W. Renfro, deceased to Ayedh Hlamood Salem Alshoja and Nawal M. Aldhsari
3020 Turpin Road, $148,000, Dale R. Johnson and Jacqueline Coenen to Jill Campbell
1830 W. Waggoner St., $19,000, Nicholas W. Justice to Zayne M. Lowe
2184 N. Water St., $39,500, Stephanie Day-Peoples to Monique White
1650 S. 32nd St., $72,000, Debra L. Luth and Steven F., Michael R. McNulty to Juan Negrete
Argenta
128 E. Prairie St., $95,000, Nancy Hums to Steve Ekiss
Forsyth
545 Jacobs Way, $214,900, Ashley M. and Andrew C. Whitehead to Eric W. and Elissa K. Winder
742 Weaver Road, $263,000, Charles C. and Traci L. Sturts to Cheri L. Timmons
Macon
333 E. Cook St., $135,000, Donald L. and Jane E. Baker to Lonnie W. Felter and Amy M. Miller
152 E. Hight St., $30,000, Constance Myers to Thomas and Darlene Gallion
259 W. Ruby St., $102,500, Christopher and Kelsi Clem to Kaitlyn Foster
347 N. Wiles St., $39,000, Richard G. and Teresa A. Webb to Joanna Stanick
Maroa
111 S. Walnut St., $145,000, Curt and Michelle Nightingale to Camron C. to Bobbi Jo Hickman
Mount Zion
15 Buttonridge Place, $380,000, Joseph D. and Lois Elanie Perry to Brandon A. and Shyler B. Kraus
1344 Rich Lane, $145,000, Donald and Dianna Asay to Jamie Lee Gower
1590 N. Wildwood Drive ,$198,000, Aaron and Susan Jacobus to Susan Krows
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.