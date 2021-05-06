 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
0 comments
editor's pick
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur  

4867 Arbor Court, $120,000, Patricia Schubert to Cynthia A. Van Lyssell 

194 W. Ash Ave., $105,000, Terri S. Booker to Evette Watkins

1350 N. Calhoun St., $50,000, Wessal Services for Youth and Seniors, Inc. to GULFCO LTD. 

4136 N. Camelot Drive, $70,500, Lisa E. Campbell to Jamie M. Ringler 

4236 E. Cantrell St., $30,000, Amy Tbult to A to Z Enterprises, LLC

3011 Crestview Drive, $145,900, Earl W. Murphy to Patricia Lewis

3920 N. East Court, $70,000, Eric D. Webb to Shawn P. Salefski

1355 W. Cushing St., $66,800, Joseph and Brooklynn Haskell to Wynette Turner

1158 N. Fairview Ave., $7,600, Macon County Sheriff Office to AS Posh Properties LLC

14 Fifth Drive, $74,000, Benjamin A. and Kalie L. Bone to Zachary R. Wilham 

5680 E. Firehouse Road, $230,000, Marcella M. Stortzum to Michael and Christine N. Jump

1431 W. Forest Ave., $74,000, David A. and Alice M. Kordritz, Co-Trustees under joint and survivor trust dated March 1, 2001 to Daniel and Rita Dykstra

1845 W. Forest Ave., $143,900, Jared H. and Katie A. Bohland to Gregory B. and Jessica M. May 

1600 W. Garfield Ave., $67,000, Britney Bennett to Larry and Evelyn Brett Bishop 

1670 W. Garfield Ave., $43,000, Frank Baecht Jr. to Michael J. Robello

1171 W. Green St., $700, City of Decatur to Anjenette Jones

4255 E. Greenhill Road, $54,200, Macon County Sheriff to David and Tammy Polley

995 W. Harrison Ave., $6,000, Estate of Keith C. Gooding, deceased to Mark W. Gooding

2775 Hickory St., $12,000 (contract 2020), BT Properties of Verulium County LLC to Dimonto Vinson

651 W. Karen Court, $120,000, Peggy J. Ruff Trustee of the Ramona P. Border Trust to David W. and Hollie N. Wells

4555 E. Lakewood Ave., $9,200, The Bank of New York Mellon Trust to Kathleen Loy and Kevin Richard Bushnell

56 Maple Court, $63,000, Cynthia L. Hansen to Lincoln Land Il Land Tust #5322021

1633 N. Maple Ave., $20,000, Debra J. Trusner, Exec. Estate of Barbara Y. Neville to TDL Properties One Llc

3790 E. Maynor St., $77,000, Michael R. and Shari Y. Bruce to Charles T. Shelton

335 E. Melrose Court, $54,000, Marvin K. and Vicki J. Machey to Tara L. Zientara

2542 Midiron Drive, $149,900, Kristen N. Hendrian to Robert B. Henady 

2350 S. Mount Zion Road, $360,000, Chicago Title Land Trust Company as Successor trustee of trust #7611 to Yang QJ, Inc, an Illinois Corporation

19 Northland Drive, $77,500, Sarah L. Gillespey to Kiersten Renee Eller

160 N. Oakcrest Ave., $175,000, Stephan R. and Cassandra C. Mullins to Michael and Jacqueline Hollis-George

2360 E. Olive St., $44,000, Rodney K. Bruner to Roger K. Brady 

196 S. Price St., $129,900, Bernice Frakes to Donald R. Fash

3172 Redlich Drive, $119,900, Timothy and Terry Lane to William A. and Alexandra A.M. Anderson Beaulieu

39 Ridgeway Drive, $49,900, Terry L. and Michael R. Storey to Renewed Rentals LLC

4540 Shadow Drive, $139,900, Jerry G. Jr. and Florence A. Price to Collin Alexander

33 1st South Shores Ave., $68,00, Donna S. Kenney to Christopher Krause

3463 N. Spring Creek Road, $71,000, Terry Virgil, Cindy Wendlandt, Michelle Bonaparte, Lisa and Jeffrey Renfro, Terry W. Renfro, deceased to Ayedh Hlamood Salem Alshoja and Nawal M. Aldhsari

3020 Turpin Road, $148,000, Dale R. Johnson and Jacqueline Coenen to Jill Campbell

1830 W. Waggoner St., $19,000, Nicholas W. Justice to Zayne M. Lowe

2184 N. Water St., $39,500, Stephanie Day-Peoples to Monique White 

1650 S. 32nd St., $72,000, Debra L. Luth and Steven F., Michael R. McNulty to Juan Negrete

Argenta

128 E. Prairie St., $95,000, Nancy Hums to Steve Ekiss

Forsyth

545 Jacobs Way, $214,900, Ashley M. and Andrew C. Whitehead to Eric W. and Elissa K. Winder 

742 Weaver Road, $263,000, Charles C. and Traci L. Sturts to Cheri L. Timmons

Macon

333 E. Cook St., $135,000, Donald L. and Jane E. Baker to Lonnie W. Felter and Amy M. Miller

152 E. Hight St., $30,000, Constance Myers to Thomas and Darlene Gallion

259 W. Ruby St., $102,500, Christopher and Kelsi Clem to Kaitlyn Foster

347 N. Wiles St., $39,000, Richard G. and Teresa A.  Webb to Joanna Stanick

Maroa 

111 S. Walnut St., $145,000, Curt and Michelle Nightingale to Camron C. to Bobbi Jo Hickman 

Mount Zion

15 Buttonridge Place, $380,000, Joseph D. and Lois Elanie Perry to Brandon A. and Shyler B. Kraus

1344 Rich Lane, $145,000, Donald and Dianna Asay to Jamie Lee Gower  

1590 N. Wildwood Drive ,$198,000, Aaron and Susan Jacobus to Susan Krows 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How car colors affects resale value

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The Herald & Review's Clay Jackson talks about community journalism

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News