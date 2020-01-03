Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

4853 Arbor Court, $145,000, Mary A. Newsham to Jerry L. and Wanda Matteson

1851 S. Baltimore Ave., $55,509, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Liberty Home Properties LLC

2673 Bayshore Heights Drive, $134,900, Charles E. and Myrna G. Bedford and Marc W. and Rachel L. Hartill

711 E. Cantrell St., $30,000, Iron Oak Investments LLC to Nicholas Weaver

1128 E. Cantrell St., $28,000, Angel Capital Investment Group LLC to Bourne Enterprises LLC

2442 Captain Lane, $57,500 (contract dated 2018), Michael R. Jones to Kyle Richardson

2442 Captain Lane, $65,600, Kyle Richardson to Dacoda Twenhafel

2081 W. Division St., $78,000, Timberview Holdings LLC to Cari Ann Rutherford

3277 Dove Drive, $30,000, Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage to Derrick Bradshaw

5 Edgewood Court, $95,000 (contract dated 2017), Thomas W. Seitz and Deborah K. Seitz to Wendy K. King

5 Edgewood Court, $135,000, Wendy K. King to Ryan S. Mudd

1212 N. Edward St., $12,000, Dow Moses to Chester P. and Janice Hutchins 

2465 E. Eldorado St., $32,000, Donald A. Stubblefield to Chelsie L. Henderson

1928 Florida Court, $28,000, James Borkhardt to Grant Wells

22 Green Oak Drive, $73,500, Stephen A. Barnes to Tracy L. Miller

4006 N. Greenridge Drive, $56,000, estate of Donald Bolt, deceased to BP Assets LLC

707 W. Harrison Ave., $9,500, US Bank Trust N.A. to Bach Investment Group

2010 Home Park Ave., $31,874, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Decatur Rental Properties LLC

4170 Irving Drive, $25,000,Nadine L. Moore to Hickory Point Bank Trust

159 Nevada Drive, $48,500, Jesse Mintun and Kathy Mintun to Matt P. Wolter and Steven R. Wolter

1620 E. North Port Road, $96,000, Janet M. Ransdell to Whitney L. Reed

109 Pennsylvania Drive, $90,000, Charles R. Smith to William C. Gallagher Jr. 

2586 Pheasant Run, $179,900, Michael Harmon to Christopher Perry and Meghan Perry

3527 Redlich Drive, $87,000, David Mayberry to Ricki L. Vaughn

1260 E. Riverside Ave., $40,000, Patrick M. McCain and Rosemary R. McCain to Matrice I. Rice

2271 W. Riverview Ave., $77,000, Christina M. Perrine to McKinna Warren

2008 W. St. Louis Bridge Road, $165,000, David Mallow to Anna H. Corvera

3622 Sandcreek Road, $165,000, Thomas A. Swafford and Leesha r. Swafford to Kevin L. Payne and Tina L. Payne

3709 Sims Drive, $158,000, Rebecca A. Boyd to Lawrence Anderson

99 Southland Drive, $75,000, Samuel D. Bruce and Vickie L. Bruce to Carissa K. Beiler

3192 Sulphur Springs Road, $73,414 (contract dated 2018), John Henry to Ryne Holman

2420 S. Taylor Road, $225,000, Patrick L. Rose and Jennifer D. Rose to Jerome Todd Robinson and Pamela E. Robinson

525 S. 23rd St., $38,00, Jordan A. Walton to Warkela Wells and Nashebebo Lewis

1720 S. 34th Place, $68,000, Owen Barber to Tyler Smith and Mikhala Sumption-Brown

1048 N. 35th St., $50,000, Matthew D. Jobe to John T. Davis

Forsyth

140 Hickory Point Court, $257,500, Thomas Gustafson and Terri Gustafson to Douglas W. Stukins and Lea R. Stukins

1005 James Court, $319,000, Anthony J. Schmoldt and Holly L. Schmoldt to Michael S. Harmon and Kenna E. Harmon

349 Ventura Drive, $141,000, Brent E. Hoadley and Crystal L. Hoadley to Lilliana Chairez and Brian Sanderson

565 W. Weaver Road, $155,000, Harlan Clayton Mees to Mary Patel

Maroa

501 E. Madison St., $100,000, Shoemaker family trust to Christopher Kite

239 N. Wood St., $150,000, Melissa A. Canning to Terry G. Speagle

Mount Zion

345 N. Broadway St., $82,500, Christopher B. Kier and Jennifer Kier to Roger L. Wilson

910 Mintler Drive, $134,000, Brea D. Kottkamp to Christopher Bradley Kier and Gabriel N. Mociran

Oakley

3680 Stare Road, $160,000, Gary S. Miller and Tracy L. Miller to Gregory A. Hayes and Carissa D. Hayes

Warrensburg

386 S. Durfee St., $92,500, Sue Rogers and Thomas C. Rogers to Andrew J. Eichel

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in December.

 

