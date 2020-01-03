Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
4853 Arbor Court, $145,000, Mary A. Newsham to Jerry L. and Wanda Matteson
1851 S. Baltimore Ave., $55,509, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Liberty Home Properties LLC
2673 Bayshore Heights Drive, $134,900, Charles E. and Myrna G. Bedford and Marc W. and Rachel L. Hartill
711 E. Cantrell St., $30,000, Iron Oak Investments LLC to Nicholas Weaver
1128 E. Cantrell St., $28,000, Angel Capital Investment Group LLC to Bourne Enterprises LLC
2442 Captain Lane, $57,500 (contract dated 2018), Michael R. Jones to Kyle Richardson
2442 Captain Lane, $65,600, Kyle Richardson to Dacoda Twenhafel
2081 W. Division St., $78,000, Timberview Holdings LLC to Cari Ann Rutherford
3277 Dove Drive, $30,000, Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage to Derrick Bradshaw
5 Edgewood Court, $95,000 (contract dated 2017), Thomas W. Seitz and Deborah K. Seitz to Wendy K. King
5 Edgewood Court, $135,000, Wendy K. King to Ryan S. Mudd
1212 N. Edward St., $12,000, Dow Moses to Chester P. and Janice Hutchins
2465 E. Eldorado St., $32,000, Donald A. Stubblefield to Chelsie L. Henderson
1928 Florida Court, $28,000, James Borkhardt to Grant Wells
22 Green Oak Drive, $73,500, Stephen A. Barnes to Tracy L. Miller
4006 N. Greenridge Drive, $56,000, estate of Donald Bolt, deceased to BP Assets LLC
707 W. Harrison Ave., $9,500, US Bank Trust N.A. to Bach Investment Group
2010 Home Park Ave., $31,874, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Decatur Rental Properties LLC
4170 Irving Drive, $25,000,Nadine L. Moore to Hickory Point Bank Trust
159 Nevada Drive, $48,500, Jesse Mintun and Kathy Mintun to Matt P. Wolter and Steven R. Wolter
1620 E. North Port Road, $96,000, Janet M. Ransdell to Whitney L. Reed
109 Pennsylvania Drive, $90,000, Charles R. Smith to William C. Gallagher Jr.
2586 Pheasant Run, $179,900, Michael Harmon to Christopher Perry and Meghan Perry
3527 Redlich Drive, $87,000, David Mayberry to Ricki L. Vaughn
1260 E. Riverside Ave., $40,000, Patrick M. McCain and Rosemary R. McCain to Matrice I. Rice
2271 W. Riverview Ave., $77,000, Christina M. Perrine to McKinna Warren
2008 W. St. Louis Bridge Road, $165,000, David Mallow to Anna H. Corvera
3622 Sandcreek Road, $165,000, Thomas A. Swafford and Leesha r. Swafford to Kevin L. Payne and Tina L. Payne
3709 Sims Drive, $158,000, Rebecca A. Boyd to Lawrence Anderson
99 Southland Drive, $75,000, Samuel D. Bruce and Vickie L. Bruce to Carissa K. Beiler
3192 Sulphur Springs Road, $73,414 (contract dated 2018), John Henry to Ryne Holman
2420 S. Taylor Road, $225,000, Patrick L. Rose and Jennifer D. Rose to Jerome Todd Robinson and Pamela E. Robinson
525 S. 23rd St., $38,00, Jordan A. Walton to Warkela Wells and Nashebebo Lewis
1720 S. 34th Place, $68,000, Owen Barber to Tyler Smith and Mikhala Sumption-Brown
1048 N. 35th St., $50,000, Matthew D. Jobe to John T. Davis
Forsyth
140 Hickory Point Court, $257,500, Thomas Gustafson and Terri Gustafson to Douglas W. Stukins and Lea R. Stukins
1005 James Court, $319,000, Anthony J. Schmoldt and Holly L. Schmoldt to Michael S. Harmon and Kenna E. Harmon
349 Ventura Drive, $141,000, Brent E. Hoadley and Crystal L. Hoadley to Lilliana Chairez and Brian Sanderson
565 W. Weaver Road, $155,000, Harlan Clayton Mees to Mary Patel
Maroa
501 E. Madison St., $100,000, Shoemaker family trust to Christopher Kite
239 N. Wood St., $150,000, Melissa A. Canning to Terry G. Speagle
Mount Zion
345 N. Broadway St., $82,500, Christopher B. Kier and Jennifer Kier to Roger L. Wilson
910 Mintler Drive, $134,000, Brea D. Kottkamp to Christopher Bradley Kier and Gabriel N. Mociran
Oakley
3680 Stare Road, $160,000, Gary S. Miller and Tracy L. Miller to Gregory A. Hayes and Carissa D. Hayes
Warrensburg
386 S. Durfee St., $92,500, Sue Rogers and Thomas C. Rogers to Andrew J. Eichel
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in December.
