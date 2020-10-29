 Skip to main content
Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

1831 Albany Court, $169,900, Donita Corman to Daniel Sommerfeldt

9 Allen Bend Drive, $152,000, Ronald R. Cardwell to Daniel Gachotte and Gretchen Parker

1029 W. Ashwood Trail, $174,900, Barbara Friend to Tom McCoy, Scott Pohar and Karole S. Johnson

2687 Brookline Place, $132,000, Phillip Finklea to Shawn and Kathleen Brown

2302 Captain Lane, $41,000, Brett Kunzman to Beamax Services LLC 

3240 E. Chestnut Ave., $85,000, Kimberlea B. Robinson to Blake Fonner and Jessica Morgeson

53 Colorado Drive, $89,000, Robert D. and Summer M. Henderson to Abbey Nicole Riley

3270 Condor Drive, $92,500, Lois Davis to Nathaniel J. and Alyse S. Wehr

123 S. Delmar Ave., $41,140.44, Andrew R. Hendrian to Kristopher D. Thompson 

223 S. Elwood St., $122,700, Ashelei D. Amettis to Tanner C. Brummitt 

2290 S. Esther Ave., $22,500, Estate of Richard Edward Weller, deceased to Lincoln Land Illinois Trust

959 N. Fairlawn Ave., $500, Candace Point to Thomas Neeley

2849 S. Forrest Lane, $164,900, Ryan Scott and Erin Ruschel Niehaus to Audrey Loud  

2680 E. Geddes Ave., $13,500, MidFirst Bank to Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO 200407405 IRA

260 Glendale Ave., $118,000, Tyson B. and Kathleen Arthur to Michelle Minton

421 Hackberry Drive. $133,000, Michael and Nancy Ryan to Patrick McGarry

4525 Hayden Court, $108,000, Michael D. and Janice F. Thomas to Diana Wade 

2305 Highland Road, $189,900, Amy Ferriell to David Powell 

9 Illini Drive, $63,500, Linda M. Turner to Jodi Ferguson 

2506 Ivy Lane, $219,900, Steven O. and Loretta M. Boston to Larry and Melissa Peck

1612 E. Johns Ave., $27,000, Janice Netterville Henderson to Rhonda French 

1775 E. Johns Ave., $25,000, DeeAndre J. Woodland to Melvin Flagg and Sarah Woodland

16 Kater Drive, $58,000, Deborah L. Born to Rebecca Sue McPeek

243 Marlene Ave., $79,000, Christopher S. Scott to Riley A. Reynolds 

2004 W. Leafland Ave., $6,000, Andrew R. Hendrian to Tania L Bobo

4309 E. Lincoln Ave., $84,000, Shawn T. and Kathleen Brown to Frank Harper Jr.

439 S. Maffit St., $20,000, Tiko Smith and Kimberly Flunker to City of Decatur 

441 S. Maffit St., $16,000, Tiko Smith to City of Decatur 

1552 E. Main St., $16,897, Dolly Williford Estate to SJW Properties, LLC 

3104 Marble Point, $255,000, Jay D. Ambrosini, Trustee of Trust dated 11th of Dec. 2014 to John A. and Elizabeth I. Holmgren Jr.

1220 W. Marietta Ave., $36,300, Ann L. Walters to Thomas R. Cruz 

3197 W. Marietta St., $95,000, Thomas E. and Judith A. Austin to Jessica Schuerman

363 S. McClellan St., $53,000, Caleb J. Jump to Bramble Nation, LLC 

1855 S. Montrose Ave., $70,500, New Double Spring Sea LCC to Christopher A. Gebhardt

3571 Plover Drive, $73,000, Gap Ventures, Inc. to Clyde N. and Amber K. Kerby Chapman

3571 Plover Drive, $68,000, Clyde N. and Amber K. Kerby-Chapman to Monique C. Howell

1756 W. Ravina Park Road, $179,900, Estate of Hugh J. David, deceased to Amy Lynne Douglas 

2080 W. Riverview Ave., $66,500, Life Builders Church of God to Brittany S. Marble and Chantrelle R. Davis

540 W. Sawyer St., $15,000, Ocean Front Properties to Zarco Consulting LLC

440 S. Sheridan Drive, $115,000, Estate of Michael A. Brooksher to Allan P. and Donna J. White

140 S. Southland Drive, $69,500, Jeffrey J. and Sheree Park to William O. Rogers 

2023 Spring Lane, $78,000, Matthew R. Hill to Dean M. Holt

4019 Turner Drive, $79,900, Hickory Point Trust No. 0268 to Cheryl Shumaker

1776 E. Walnut St., $17,500, Andrew D. Saurs to Richard Lewis Sr.

2964 Wasson Way, $158,000, Tom and Ronda Gerk to Michael D. and Lisa G. Barber 

1190 Wedgewood Court, $280,000, Christopher W. Jr. and Christine Edwards to Jerry E. and Catrina Marie Purlee 

2380 S. Windsor Road, $104,000, Larry and Melissa Peck to Julie Gaitros

734 W. Wood St., $10,000 (contract dated 2017), Hung Tuong Nguyen to Upgrade Construction

620 S. 16th St., $24,000, Nichole R. and Shane L. Smith to MK Redd Properties, LLC 

741 S. 19th St., $20,000, Tiffany C. Cleary to Michael L. Seeley

305 S. 22nd Place, $43,000, Valerie A. Vondrehle to Jacob A. Martinez

950 S. 34th St., $132,000, Elaine Sue Lee, Carol Lynn and Brent Miller Tracy Ann Newlin to Richard J. Sr. and Janet K. Bush 

2666 S. 34th St., $90,400, Travis A. Mahan to Brenda A. Brown 

125 S. 44th St., $390,000, Scott Fielding Madden and Wendy Madden Burke, Co-Trustees of the Margaret G. Madden Trust Agreement Oct. 4, 2004, amended to Dale and Rita Colee

Argenta

480 E. Broadway St., $147,500, Ryan Cooksey to Michael Stokes 

152 E. East St., $80,800, Kenneth K. and Sarah E. Smith to Brenda K. Hubner

370 E. Park St., $90,000, Philip D. and Lorie A. Kimler to Joseph M. and Sarah Dyer

Blue Mound 

7550 Pleasant View Road, $145,000, Judith Parrish to Brian S. and Mary M'Lynda Damery

Forsyth

 5345 Navajo Drive, $236,000, Kaitlyn A. Smith to Brandon Roberts and Haley O'Neil

562A Park Place, $166,000, Phillip and Marjorie A. Beach to Scott H. and Rose Marie Thompson 

790 Stevens Creek Blvd., $449,000, Dale and Rita L. Colee to David C. and Patrica P. Swartz

Maroa

 201 E. Main St., $25,000, John and Linda Kay Heckman to John Irwin

315 S. Oak St., $143,000, Richard E. Young to Richard K. and Christina J. Weemer 

Mount Zion 

 6377 Cavalcade Drive, $120,000, James Michael Cooper, Admin of the Estate of Gary L. Cooper to Matthew J. and Christina Rosinski

915 Kirk Drive, $155,500, CTAP LLC to Laura E. Law 

5667 S. Kruse Road, $169,500, David W. and Kathleen R. Hursh to Christopher R. and Alexandria E. Smith 

12 Morning Glory Court, $199,950, Robert M. Stahlheber to Taeia and Jeremy Valeck 

630 North Drive, $126,500, Pamela Brueggemann to Andrew D. and Barbara Gibbons 

715 Pearl Court, $265,000, Carlos R. Travassos Pereira to Landro Primo Govatto

375 S. Whitetail Circle, $140,000, Christopher R. and Alexandria Smith to Christina Watkins 

1085 S. Wildwood Drive, $195,000, Kevin D. Kirby to Megan S. Grubbs and Eric C. Smith 

1090 S. Wildwood Drive, $120,000, Bruce N. and Barbara S. Barber, co-trustees of Common Trust Dated Jan. 16, 2013 to Donita Corman

635 Woodland Drive, $85,000, Stephen M. Milnor, trustee of Trust Agreement dated Jan. 7, 2003 to Thomas W. and Deborah K. Seitz

Warrensburg

185 Powers Court, $25,000, John R. Lutz Heir of Ralph Lutz Jr. and Susan Y. Thotz to Janna S. Drew  

 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

