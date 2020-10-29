Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
1831 Albany Court, $169,900, Donita Corman to Daniel Sommerfeldt
9 Allen Bend Drive, $152,000, Ronald R. Cardwell to Daniel Gachotte and Gretchen Parker
1029 W. Ashwood Trail, $174,900, Barbara Friend to Tom McCoy, Scott Pohar and Karole S. Johnson
2687 Brookline Place, $132,000, Phillip Finklea to Shawn and Kathleen Brown
2302 Captain Lane, $41,000, Brett Kunzman to Beamax Services LLC
3240 E. Chestnut Ave., $85,000, Kimberlea B. Robinson to Blake Fonner and Jessica Morgeson
53 Colorado Drive, $89,000, Robert D. and Summer M. Henderson to Abbey Nicole Riley
3270 Condor Drive, $92,500, Lois Davis to Nathaniel J. and Alyse S. Wehr
123 S. Delmar Ave., $41,140.44, Andrew R. Hendrian to Kristopher D. Thompson
223 S. Elwood St., $122,700, Ashelei D. Amettis to Tanner C. Brummitt
2290 S. Esther Ave., $22,500, Estate of Richard Edward Weller, deceased to Lincoln Land Illinois Trust
959 N. Fairlawn Ave., $500, Candace Point to Thomas Neeley
2849 S. Forrest Lane, $164,900, Ryan Scott and Erin Ruschel Niehaus to Audrey Loud
2680 E. Geddes Ave., $13,500, MidFirst Bank to Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO 200407405 IRA
260 Glendale Ave., $118,000, Tyson B. and Kathleen Arthur to Michelle Minton
421 Hackberry Drive. $133,000, Michael and Nancy Ryan to Patrick McGarry
4525 Hayden Court, $108,000, Michael D. and Janice F. Thomas to Diana Wade
2305 Highland Road, $189,900, Amy Ferriell to David Powell
9 Illini Drive, $63,500, Linda M. Turner to Jodi Ferguson
2506 Ivy Lane, $219,900, Steven O. and Loretta M. Boston to Larry and Melissa Peck
1612 E. Johns Ave., $27,000, Janice Netterville Henderson to Rhonda French
1775 E. Johns Ave., $25,000, DeeAndre J. Woodland to Melvin Flagg and Sarah Woodland
16 Kater Drive, $58,000, Deborah L. Born to Rebecca Sue McPeek
243 Marlene Ave., $79,000, Christopher S. Scott to Riley A. Reynolds
2004 W. Leafland Ave., $6,000, Andrew R. Hendrian to Tania L Bobo
4309 E. Lincoln Ave., $84,000, Shawn T. and Kathleen Brown to Frank Harper Jr.
439 S. Maffit St., $20,000, Tiko Smith and Kimberly Flunker to City of Decatur
441 S. Maffit St., $16,000, Tiko Smith to City of Decatur
1552 E. Main St., $16,897, Dolly Williford Estate to SJW Properties, LLC
3104 Marble Point, $255,000, Jay D. Ambrosini, Trustee of Trust dated 11th of Dec. 2014 to John A. and Elizabeth I. Holmgren Jr.
1220 W. Marietta Ave., $36,300, Ann L. Walters to Thomas R. Cruz
3197 W. Marietta St., $95,000, Thomas E. and Judith A. Austin to Jessica Schuerman
363 S. McClellan St., $53,000, Caleb J. Jump to Bramble Nation, LLC
1855 S. Montrose Ave., $70,500, New Double Spring Sea LCC to Christopher A. Gebhardt
3571 Plover Drive, $73,000, Gap Ventures, Inc. to Clyde N. and Amber K. Kerby Chapman
3571 Plover Drive, $68,000, Clyde N. and Amber K. Kerby-Chapman to Monique C. Howell
1756 W. Ravina Park Road, $179,900, Estate of Hugh J. David, deceased to Amy Lynne Douglas
2080 W. Riverview Ave., $66,500, Life Builders Church of God to Brittany S. Marble and Chantrelle R. Davis
540 W. Sawyer St., $15,000, Ocean Front Properties to Zarco Consulting LLC
440 S. Sheridan Drive, $115,000, Estate of Michael A. Brooksher to Allan P. and Donna J. White
140 S. Southland Drive, $69,500, Jeffrey J. and Sheree Park to William O. Rogers
2023 Spring Lane, $78,000, Matthew R. Hill to Dean M. Holt
4019 Turner Drive, $79,900, Hickory Point Trust No. 0268 to Cheryl Shumaker
1776 E. Walnut St., $17,500, Andrew D. Saurs to Richard Lewis Sr.
2964 Wasson Way, $158,000, Tom and Ronda Gerk to Michael D. and Lisa G. Barber
1190 Wedgewood Court, $280,000, Christopher W. Jr. and Christine Edwards to Jerry E. and Catrina Marie Purlee
2380 S. Windsor Road, $104,000, Larry and Melissa Peck to Julie Gaitros
734 W. Wood St., $10,000 (contract dated 2017), Hung Tuong Nguyen to Upgrade Construction
620 S. 16th St., $24,000, Nichole R. and Shane L. Smith to MK Redd Properties, LLC
741 S. 19th St., $20,000, Tiffany C. Cleary to Michael L. Seeley
305 S. 22nd Place, $43,000, Valerie A. Vondrehle to Jacob A. Martinez
950 S. 34th St., $132,000, Elaine Sue Lee, Carol Lynn and Brent Miller Tracy Ann Newlin to Richard J. Sr. and Janet K. Bush
2666 S. 34th St., $90,400, Travis A. Mahan to Brenda A. Brown
125 S. 44th St., $390,000, Scott Fielding Madden and Wendy Madden Burke, Co-Trustees of the Margaret G. Madden Trust Agreement Oct. 4, 2004, amended to Dale and Rita Colee
Argenta
480 E. Broadway St., $147,500, Ryan Cooksey to Michael Stokes
152 E. East St., $80,800, Kenneth K. and Sarah E. Smith to Brenda K. Hubner
370 E. Park St., $90,000, Philip D. and Lorie A. Kimler to Joseph M. and Sarah Dyer
Blue Mound
7550 Pleasant View Road, $145,000, Judith Parrish to Brian S. and Mary M'Lynda Damery
Forsyth
5345 Navajo Drive, $236,000, Kaitlyn A. Smith to Brandon Roberts and Haley O'Neil
562A Park Place, $166,000, Phillip and Marjorie A. Beach to Scott H. and Rose Marie Thompson
790 Stevens Creek Blvd., $449,000, Dale and Rita L. Colee to David C. and Patrica P. Swartz
Maroa
201 E. Main St., $25,000, John and Linda Kay Heckman to John Irwin
315 S. Oak St., $143,000, Richard E. Young to Richard K. and Christina J. Weemer
Mount Zion
6377 Cavalcade Drive, $120,000, James Michael Cooper, Admin of the Estate of Gary L. Cooper to Matthew J. and Christina Rosinski
915 Kirk Drive, $155,500, CTAP LLC to Laura E. Law
5667 S. Kruse Road, $169,500, David W. and Kathleen R. Hursh to Christopher R. and Alexandria E. Smith
12 Morning Glory Court, $199,950, Robert M. Stahlheber to Taeia and Jeremy Valeck
630 North Drive, $126,500, Pamela Brueggemann to Andrew D. and Barbara Gibbons
715 Pearl Court, $265,000, Carlos R. Travassos Pereira to Landro Primo Govatto
375 S. Whitetail Circle, $140,000, Christopher R. and Alexandria Smith to Christina Watkins
1085 S. Wildwood Drive, $195,000, Kevin D. Kirby to Megan S. Grubbs and Eric C. Smith
1090 S. Wildwood Drive, $120,000, Bruce N. and Barbara S. Barber, co-trustees of Common Trust Dated Jan. 16, 2013 to Donita Corman
635 Woodland Drive, $85,000, Stephen M. Milnor, trustee of Trust Agreement dated Jan. 7, 2003 to Thomas W. and Deborah K. Seitz
Warrensburg
185 Powers Court, $25,000, John R. Lutz Heir of Ralph Lutz Jr. and Susan Y. Thotz to Janna S. Drew
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.
