Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur 

 429 W. Division St., $16,900, Beth M. Woods to Christopher Lewis

2565 E. Division St., $44,900, Gary L. Binkley to Sherry J. Murgas

5257 Garver Church Road, $260,000, Steven A. Vahlkamp, Trustee under the Mary Joan Vahlkamp Trust Agreement to Vern J. Vahlkamp

22 Kaydon Drive, $28,000, Wendell E. and Doris Moore to Mark E. Moore

22 Kaydon Drive, $12,500, Mark E. Moore to Brian and Michelle Svoboda

1504 W. King St., $17,500, Carolyn Ann Lippay to Denis Jakubovskij

33 Lake Shore Grove CLB, $75,000, Scott D. Gardner to Stacy Hayes

3420 Marilyn Drive, $81,000, Barbara S. Norem to Lincoln Land Trust

2111 S. Richmond Road, $103,000, Kristopher D. Thompson to Andres M. Guido Mora

5384 Wilcar Court, $110,000, Declaration Of Trust Dated June 4, 2020 to Janna S. Drew

1756 NW Route 121, $79,000, Robert Dean McMillen to Eddie Charles Sparling 11

Elwin

1525 W. Elwin Road, $15,000, Regions Bank, DBA Regions Mortgage to Mathu J. Browning

Oreana

626 Westmoor Drive, $115,000, Bruce E. Connelley to Brittany Adams

 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

