Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
429 W. Division St., $16,900, Beth M. Woods to Christopher Lewis
2565 E. Division St., $44,900, Gary L. Binkley to Sherry J. Murgas
5257 Garver Church Road, $260,000, Steven A. Vahlkamp, Trustee under the Mary Joan Vahlkamp Trust Agreement to Vern J. Vahlkamp
22 Kaydon Drive, $28,000, Wendell E. and Doris Moore to Mark E. Moore
22 Kaydon Drive, $12,500, Mark E. Moore to Brian and Michelle Svoboda
1504 W. King St., $17,500, Carolyn Ann Lippay to Denis Jakubovskij
33 Lake Shore Grove CLB, $75,000, Scott D. Gardner to Stacy Hayes
3420 Marilyn Drive, $81,000, Barbara S. Norem to Lincoln Land Trust
2111 S. Richmond Road, $103,000, Kristopher D. Thompson to Andres M. Guido Mora
5384 Wilcar Court, $110,000, Declaration Of Trust Dated June 4, 2020 to Janna S. Drew
1756 NW Route 121, $79,000, Robert Dean McMillen to Eddie Charles Sparling 11
Elwin
1525 W. Elwin Road, $15,000, Regions Bank, DBA Regions Mortgage to Mathu J. Browning
Oreana
626 Westmoor Drive, $115,000, Bruce E. Connelley to Brittany Adams
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.