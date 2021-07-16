Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

2414 Angle Court, $497,500, Jefferson L. and Patrice A. Hunt to Russell G. and Katelynn N. Hayes

4648 Beacon Drive, $122,575, Daniel C. and Brigit Logan to Nicholas Boleman

4730 N. Beechwood Trail, $155,000, Milton G. Stevens to Mark S. and Cheryl A. Hughes

45 Berry Drive, $72,000, Estate of Carolyn A. Wilder, deceased to Austin C. Keyes

3375 E. Birch St., $110,000, Trudy H. Glosser to Shawn Manion

4331 E. Cantrell St., $260,000, Paco Greenwell to Terry D. and Julia A. Causey

1004 E. Cantrell St., $46,000 (contract 2008), Andrew R. Hendrian to Tyrell A. Smith

1004 E. Cantrell St., $60,000, Tyrell Smith to Latiana Chatman and Kenneth Ervin

1860 E. Cantrell St., $62,500, Robert D. Bender to Miranda L. Lane

3896 E. Cerro Gordo St., $5,000, Debra Rathje to David and Lisa Carter

4443 Country Manor Lane, $174,900, Zachary R. and Alicia Parkinson to Cornelius C. Yarbrough

2140 Crossroads Road, $639,900, The Joan E. Neviakas Trust dated Nov. 1, 2013 to David V. and Monica M. Matakas

1789 Danceland Road, $205,000, Kevin and Kathryn Kimmle to Daniel and Corbyn Giers

719 W. Division St., $39,897, Kevin Weston to Stanley R. James Jr.

1756 E. Division St., $35,000,Donald G. Deedrick to Solid Rock Holdings LLC

1565 W. Forest Ave,., $22,500, Sheriff of Macon County to BANDS Properties LLC

3243 E. Fulton Ave., $87,500, Morse Brothers Properties, LLC to Debra C. Reynolds

1437 E. Garfield Ave., $33,000, Michael S. and Erin Hadden to Amber Rodriguez

8 Gallagher Court, $169,500, Kent R. and Karen K. Bryan to Daniel Peters and Elian Ortega

6421 Girard Court, $365,000, Andrew J. Richardson to Lisa M. Smith

1332 W. Grand Ave., $29,500, Sandra Kay Major to Avery and Kathleen Bundy

26 Grays Lane, $38,500, Doug Haws Real Estate LLC to Samuel Onate

793 E. Hillshire Road, $103,000, Christopher Cech, sole heir to Derek Charles Lawrence and Joy Marie Choate

5 Hilltop Drive, $124,000, Douglas J. and Tina J. Gist to Rebecca Ann Thomas

1763 E. Johns Ave., $7,800, North Illinois Investments LLC to B & L Real Estate Investments LLC

2680 S. Long Creek Road, $168,000, Justin G. Houser to Richard E. Marks

1303 Manor Drive, $221,000, Donald L. and Deborah A. Moster Jr. to James P. Leach and Ladonna Wilson

61 Maple Court, $85,000, Anthony Mansur to Michaela Dyer and Jordan Bennett

1268 W. Marietta St., $57,500, Katherine White to Dale Powless

3474 Marilyn Drive, $109,900, Cristi M. Haddock to Daniel Heady

2021 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, $50,000, Cletta L. and Donald Joseph Steffen Sr. to Ruby Henderson

437 N. Megan Drive, $63,000, Kacey Reinholtz to Eleonora Modderno

2533 S. Nantucket Drive, $115,000, Yvonne . Stroud to Austin R. Cox

2121 Oakcrest Court, $124,900, Erik James and Elisabeth Jane Fostino to Raymond R. Landrum

1745 E. Olive St., $45,000, Gary Schlosser to Solid Rock Holdings LLC

1879 Race Drive, $81,000, The Richard R. and Judith L. McElfresh Trust, Trustee Dee Rickett to Travis Yowell

1937 N. Railroad Ave., $35,00, G. L.H. Real Estate Company to Bryant Lofton

1760 W. Ravina Park Road, $119,500, Lori A. Morlan to David and Dorothy Warren

1764 Ravina Park Road, $135,000, Daniel and Stephanie Harpst to Robert L. and Renee M. Franklin

1779 W. Ravina Park Road, $65,000, Doug Haws Real Estate LLC to Katherine J. White

5080 E. Reas Bridge Road, $143,000, Sammy L. York to Samuel I. York

1957 Riedel Ave., $370,000, Stephen W. Mattingly to Homestar Bank and Financial Services, Trustee

3014 Sandcreek Road, $147,000, James B. and Sharon A. Harper to Paige Brehm and Benjamin Truong

371 Shoreline Place, $170,000, Jennifer B. Lester and Janet K. Bell to Drew and Alysha Vickers

3188 Southland Road, $120,000, Carol L. Jones to Brenda L. Hoff

238 S. Sunnyside Road, $45,000, Roy J. Furbeck III and Joan Kay Sullivan to Rodney P. and Sheryl D. Bullock

1362 W. Sunset Ave., $129,900, Ryan D. Lutz to Danielle Alesi and Andrew Berkey

1476 W. Sunset Ave., $425,000,Midwest Properties of Central Illinois, LLC to Kristopher Thompson

1280 E. Vanderhoof St., $12,000, Etta L. Keck to Britt A. Brown

398 Ventura Drive, $152,000, MD Mehedi Hasan and Umma Saima to James E. Dellert

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

