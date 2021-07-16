Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
2414 Angle Court, $497,500, Jefferson L. and Patrice A. Hunt to Russell G. and Katelynn N. Hayes
4648 Beacon Drive, $122,575, Daniel C. and Brigit Logan to Nicholas Boleman
4730 N. Beechwood Trail, $155,000, Milton G. Stevens to Mark S. and Cheryl A. Hughes
45 Berry Drive, $72,000, Estate of Carolyn A. Wilder, deceased to Austin C. Keyes
3375 E. Birch St., $110,000, Trudy H. Glosser to Shawn Manion
4331 E. Cantrell St., $260,000, Paco Greenwell to Terry D. and Julia A. Causey
1004 E. Cantrell St., $46,000 (contract 2008), Andrew R. Hendrian to Tyrell A. Smith
1004 E. Cantrell St., $60,000, Tyrell Smith to Latiana Chatman and Kenneth Ervin
1860 E. Cantrell St., $62,500, Robert D. Bender to Miranda L. Lane
3896 E. Cerro Gordo St., $5,000, Debra Rathje to David and Lisa Carter
4443 Country Manor Lane, $174,900, Zachary R. and Alicia Parkinson to Cornelius C. Yarbrough
2140 Crossroads Road, $639,900, The Joan E. Neviakas Trust dated Nov. 1, 2013 to David V. and Monica M. Matakas
1789 Danceland Road, $205,000, Kevin and Kathryn Kimmle to Daniel and Corbyn Giers
719 W. Division St., $39,897, Kevin Weston to Stanley R. James Jr.
1756 E. Division St., $35,000,Donald G. Deedrick to Solid Rock Holdings LLC
1565 W. Forest Ave,., $22,500, Sheriff of Macon County to BANDS Properties LLC
3243 E. Fulton Ave., $87,500, Morse Brothers Properties, LLC to Debra C. Reynolds
1437 E. Garfield Ave., $33,000, Michael S. and Erin Hadden to Amber Rodriguez
8 Gallagher Court, $169,500, Kent R. and Karen K. Bryan to Daniel Peters and Elian Ortega
6421 Girard Court, $365,000, Andrew J. Richardson to Lisa M. Smith
1332 W. Grand Ave., $29,500, Sandra Kay Major to Avery and Kathleen Bundy
26 Grays Lane, $38,500, Doug Haws Real Estate LLC to Samuel Onate
793 E. Hillshire Road, $103,000, Christopher Cech, sole heir to Derek Charles Lawrence and Joy Marie Choate
5 Hilltop Drive, $124,000, Douglas J. and Tina J. Gist to Rebecca Ann Thomas
1763 E. Johns Ave., $7,800, North Illinois Investments LLC to B & L Real Estate Investments LLC
2680 S. Long Creek Road, $168,000, Justin G. Houser to Richard E. Marks
1303 Manor Drive, $221,000, Donald L. and Deborah A. Moster Jr. to James P. Leach and Ladonna Wilson
61 Maple Court, $85,000, Anthony Mansur to Michaela Dyer and Jordan Bennett
1268 W. Marietta St., $57,500, Katherine White to Dale Powless
3474 Marilyn Drive, $109,900, Cristi M. Haddock to Daniel Heady
2021 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, $50,000, Cletta L. and Donald Joseph Steffen Sr. to Ruby Henderson
437 N. Megan Drive, $63,000, Kacey Reinholtz to Eleonora Modderno
2533 S. Nantucket Drive, $115,000, Yvonne . Stroud to Austin R. Cox
2121 Oakcrest Court, $124,900, Erik James and Elisabeth Jane Fostino to Raymond R. Landrum
1745 E. Olive St., $45,000, Gary Schlosser to Solid Rock Holdings LLC
1879 Race Drive, $81,000, The Richard R. and Judith L. McElfresh Trust, Trustee Dee Rickett to Travis Yowell
1937 N. Railroad Ave., $35,00, G. L.H. Real Estate Company to Bryant Lofton
1760 W. Ravina Park Road, $119,500, Lori A. Morlan to David and Dorothy Warren
1764 Ravina Park Road, $135,000, Daniel and Stephanie Harpst to Robert L. and Renee M. Franklin
1779 W. Ravina Park Road, $65,000, Doug Haws Real Estate LLC to Katherine J. White
5080 E. Reas Bridge Road, $143,000, Sammy L. York to Samuel I. York
1957 Riedel Ave., $370,000, Stephen W. Mattingly to Homestar Bank and Financial Services, Trustee
3014 Sandcreek Road, $147,000, James B. and Sharon A. Harper to Paige Brehm and Benjamin Truong
371 Shoreline Place, $170,000, Jennifer B. Lester and Janet K. Bell to Drew and Alysha Vickers
3188 Southland Road, $120,000, Carol L. Jones to Brenda L. Hoff
238 S. Sunnyside Road, $45,000, Roy J. Furbeck III and Joan Kay Sullivan to Rodney P. and Sheryl D. Bullock
1362 W. Sunset Ave., $129,900, Ryan D. Lutz to Danielle Alesi and Andrew Berkey
1476 W. Sunset Ave., $425,000,Midwest Properties of Central Illinois, LLC to Kristopher Thompson
1280 E. Vanderhoof St., $12,000, Etta L. Keck to Britt A. Brown
398 Ventura Drive, $152,000, MD Mehedi Hasan and Umma Saima to James E. Dellert
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.