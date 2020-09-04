 Skip to main content
Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

4869 Arbor Court, $125.000, Kathleen A. Trusner, (Contract dated Aug. 25, 1999) to Lyle Wayne and Patricia Diane Smith

4783 Arbor Court, $107,000, Ellis L. and Nancy A. Vanmeter to Shirley M. and John C. Aymer

63 Barnes Drive, $79,000, Mary P., Chris A., Nick B. Chaveron and Denise R. Henkel to Mae Carolyn Neal 

112 Bretton Court, $95.000, Joshua and Marygrace Hjort to Douglas A. Schumann

4037 N. Buckingham Drive, $143,000, David T. and Crysti S. Tewell to LeShawn L. and Felecia A. Young

1717 Burning Tree Drive, $193,500, Robert A. and Leslie L. Wimmer to Jill Casselman-Hardimon

4002 E. Cantrell St., $35,200, Macon County sheriff to Benjamin D. Ford

3633 W. Catherine St., $41,000, Johnathan M. and Amy L. Oliver to Bryan M. and Erin M. Spanberger

7 Circle Drive, $95,000, Timothy Scott Lane and Kimberly A. Lourash

1512 E. Decatur St., $19,000, Rodney P. Bullock and Ronald D. Gillespey to Torice A. and Carol A. Bond

1625 W. Decatur St., $50,000, Natha P. Glosser to Welsey Shade

4146 Dean Drive, $129,000, Wesley P. and Amanda N. Littrell to David Cowan 

42 Emerson Drive, $98,000, The International Church of the Four Square Gospel to Michael B. Rhoades

3226 Eileen St., $108,000, Hannah B. Odon to William A. and Elizabeth M. Sparks III

2380 S. Esther Ave., $37,500, Lemuel L. Lehman to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust No. 08060424

1070 Evans Court, $20,000, Darren M. Gates and Dawn Eichel, co- administrators to Whitney A. Dear

529 Excelsior Road, $110,000, The Robert and Gayle Tipsword Trust to Kenneth A. and Chelsea Ann McWilliams 

907 N . Fairlawn Ave., $27,000, Danny L. Binge to Robert and Molly Baker 

16 First Drive, $260,000, Kyle T. and Christina Moss to Jeffrey Hodges

3805 E. Fitzgerald Road, $102,500, Dustin Newton to Jason Paul Snow

1707 N. Folk St., $20,000, Creative Holdings, LLC to Victor and Nada Broderick

1975 W. Forest Ave., $88,000, Lee A. and Heather E. Purdeu to Natalie A. Click

2349 Forest Crest Drive, $92,000, Larry Allen Oseland Estate to Matthew L. Brown

28 Forest Knolls Estate, $100,00, Hickory Point Bank and Trust to Michael Shaun and Alice Jeanne McFadden

537 E. Garland St., $7,000, Thmylos T. Walker to Nika Gray

52 Glenview Court, $83,000, Prestige Property Investors LLC to Tyler and Hannah Fyke

2271 Grandview Drive, $83,500, Bradley and Rachel Daugherty to Darren Cowart, Sr.

353 S. Gravel Pit Road, $185,000, Christopher T. and Tammy L. Melvin to Kaitlin B. Mattney

1370 S. Hilton, $5,000, Jeremy A. Richardson to Ruth E. Reed

2413 E. Ivy Lane, $20,000, David D. Bowers to Richard Scott Bowers

5840 Lakelynn Drive, $26,000, Galeana Gardens LLC to Nathan M. and Holly M. Swigert

2007 E. Lincoln Ave., $19,500, Richard E. Young to Eric and Jenifer Neill

3165 N. MacArthur Road, $18,450, Richard and Arlene Harris to Bart and Jennifer Harris

1117 S. Maffit St., $4,000, Nicholas Girard to Kevin and Janet Heath

1050 W. Marietta St., $1,000, Brian Tschosik and Terry Lovekamp to Cherri Johnson

70 Nolen Drive, $122,000, Michael T. and Lois Pflum to Paul R. and Julie A. Inda

3073 N. Norwood Ave., $57,700, Alfred J. Hill Estate to Rebecca L. Bundy

1611 N. Oakcrest Ave., $137,000, Christopher and Susan Bivens to Jamey A. Neal

775 S. Oakland Ave., $36,000, Jerome Todd and Pamela E. Robinson to Kathleen Laggah

678 S. Oakland Court, $14,000, Michele D. Carter to John Mayfield, Trust No. 678

27 Oakridge Drive, $300,000, Valerie Doran, Fka Garner to Douglas and Holly Barding

717 W. Prairie Ave, $69,500, George E. and Donna E. Weisbecker to Clifton G. Judith A. Campbell

4482 E. Powers Blvd., $8,200, Jeffrey J. to Joy E. Boyer

2226 Ramsey Drive, $82,000, Trisha Lynn Nicholls to Karen C. Groves

63 Ridgeway Drive, $47,000, Allied I Properties-Birch Series LLC to Amber Anderson 

5740 W. Rock Springs Drive, $100,000, Outdoor Me LLC to Kami Crutchfield

845 W. Sawyer St., $8,500, Tiffany Cleary Craw to Jelani Porter

3343 Sharon Drive, $144,000, Tina Waller to Ryan R. and Heather N. Jackson

53 Southside Country Club, $55,000, Luke Highly AKA Lucas C. Highley to Tucker Mathieson

336 Southampton Drive, $114,900, Kevin R. and Gayle L. Seger to John F. and Marcina Fuller

1553 W. Sunset Ave., $113,000, Matthew Grossman to Alan Wade

2206 S. Taylor Road, $55,000, CAS and SES Trust, et al to Joshua Ray

79 Valley Drive, $135,000, Jarrod D. Wrigley to James C. Tyndall

2302 N. Water St., $55,000, Daniel and Kendra Bradshaw to Tim Clark and Bonnie Sue Pettigrew

1117 Wedgewood Court, $265,000, Harold B. and Cathy A. Coulter, Trustees to Misty L. and Allen Biros

3054 S. Wheatland Road, $115,000, Zachary Bollhorst to Gerald and Tamela Kramer

2054 E. Wood St., $14,500, Leigh Scott Yuma to James Beams

464 Woodside Trail, $36,000, Timothy E. Rohr to Debra Hold

345 S. Wyckles Road, $84,900, Randy Meador to Jonathan M.  and Larhonda J. Curry 

325 S. 19th St., $35,000, Stephen T. Williams to Zachary A. Williams and Christen E. Hill

563 S. 23rd Place, $6,250, Wells Fargo Bank, trustee, Loan No. 2006-HE1 to Crystal Jarvis

636 N. 34TH St., $14,000, Paul and Mary Robinson to Sean Robinson

Argenta

283 E. Park, $100,500, Robert J. Petrie to Gunnar and Haley Manion

Blue Mound

217 Dunbar, $20,000, Robert N. Scales to Tracy Sunderland

Maroa

162 E. Garland St., $85,000, Todd A. Brelsfoard to Sandra L. Denton

Macon

222 W. Ruby St., $85,900, Shelby R. Gant to Steve L. Selby Jr.

Forsyth

1037 Greenbrier Blvd., $53,564, James E. and Jacque L. Mathews to Steven K. Horve

551 W. Hickory Point Road, $131,000, John David Starbody to Evan Kershner

157 Raptor Court, $450,000, Erik E. and Nichole D. Heggen to Dennis A. and Natilie A.  Toalson

1257 Talon Lane, $325,000, Nikesh and Neha Lash to Larisa Cialos-Deak

Mount Zion

1005 Douglas Drive, $89,900, Edward L. Garver to Angela M. Norman

100 N. Henderson, $72,000, Farm Properties LLC, Series 1 to Mount Zion Investment LLC

1612 Hunters Pointe Court, $340,000, John Beiler to Gary A. and Linda S. Crull

920 Lima St., $147,000, Alex Amaya to Tina M. Waller

1346 Rosewood Drive, $129,000, Mildred A. Hicks to Edward T. Martin, 820 South Court, $74,500, Estate of Lorene Hagen, deceased to Elm Rentals LLC

6353 Whirlaway Drive, $103,000, Denny L. Wharton Jr. to William E. and Sharlotta A. Roberts

335 Woodland Lane, $119,900, Timothy Gene May to Carol A. Barnes

Oreana

505 N. East St., $164,000, Vanara J. Meckley to Zachary Collins and Rachel Eads

614 Westmoor Drive, $82,000, Linda J. Haines to David Haines

Warrensburg

12 Gallagher St., $127,000, Beverly L. Cyrus and Jeffrey S. Keppler to Tyler M. Ramsey and Elizabeth A. Lee

6905 Glasgow Drive, $152,000, Estate of Rose Ann Binkley to Wesley and Amanda Littrell

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in April.

