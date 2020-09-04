Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
4869 Arbor Court, $125.000, Kathleen A. Trusner, (Contract dated Aug. 25, 1999) to Lyle Wayne and Patricia Diane Smith
4783 Arbor Court, $107,000, Ellis L. and Nancy A. Vanmeter to Shirley M. and John C. Aymer
63 Barnes Drive, $79,000, Mary P., Chris A., Nick B. Chaveron and Denise R. Henkel to Mae Carolyn Neal
112 Bretton Court, $95.000, Joshua and Marygrace Hjort to Douglas A. Schumann
4037 N. Buckingham Drive, $143,000, David T. and Crysti S. Tewell to LeShawn L. and Felecia A. Young
1717 Burning Tree Drive, $193,500, Robert A. and Leslie L. Wimmer to Jill Casselman-Hardimon
4002 E. Cantrell St., $35,200, Macon County sheriff to Benjamin D. Ford
3633 W. Catherine St., $41,000, Johnathan M. and Amy L. Oliver to Bryan M. and Erin M. Spanberger
7 Circle Drive, $95,000, Timothy Scott Lane and Kimberly A. Lourash
1512 E. Decatur St., $19,000, Rodney P. Bullock and Ronald D. Gillespey to Torice A. and Carol A. Bond
1625 W. Decatur St., $50,000, Natha P. Glosser to Welsey Shade
4146 Dean Drive, $129,000, Wesley P. and Amanda N. Littrell to David Cowan
42 Emerson Drive, $98,000, The International Church of the Four Square Gospel to Michael B. Rhoades
3226 Eileen St., $108,000, Hannah B. Odon to William A. and Elizabeth M. Sparks III
2380 S. Esther Ave., $37,500, Lemuel L. Lehman to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust No. 08060424
1070 Evans Court, $20,000, Darren M. Gates and Dawn Eichel, co- administrators to Whitney A. Dear
529 Excelsior Road, $110,000, The Robert and Gayle Tipsword Trust to Kenneth A. and Chelsea Ann McWilliams
907 N . Fairlawn Ave., $27,000, Danny L. Binge to Robert and Molly Baker
16 First Drive, $260,000, Kyle T. and Christina Moss to Jeffrey Hodges
3805 E. Fitzgerald Road, $102,500, Dustin Newton to Jason Paul Snow
1707 N. Folk St., $20,000, Creative Holdings, LLC to Victor and Nada Broderick
1975 W. Forest Ave., $88,000, Lee A. and Heather E. Purdeu to Natalie A. Click
2349 Forest Crest Drive, $92,000, Larry Allen Oseland Estate to Matthew L. Brown
28 Forest Knolls Estate, $100,00, Hickory Point Bank and Trust to Michael Shaun and Alice Jeanne McFadden
537 E. Garland St., $7,000, Thmylos T. Walker to Nika Gray
52 Glenview Court, $83,000, Prestige Property Investors LLC to Tyler and Hannah Fyke
2271 Grandview Drive, $83,500, Bradley and Rachel Daugherty to Darren Cowart, Sr.
353 S. Gravel Pit Road, $185,000, Christopher T. and Tammy L. Melvin to Kaitlin B. Mattney
1370 S. Hilton, $5,000, Jeremy A. Richardson to Ruth E. Reed
2413 E. Ivy Lane, $20,000, David D. Bowers to Richard Scott Bowers
5840 Lakelynn Drive, $26,000, Galeana Gardens LLC to Nathan M. and Holly M. Swigert
2007 E. Lincoln Ave., $19,500, Richard E. Young to Eric and Jenifer Neill
3165 N. MacArthur Road, $18,450, Richard and Arlene Harris to Bart and Jennifer Harris
1117 S. Maffit St., $4,000, Nicholas Girard to Kevin and Janet Heath
1050 W. Marietta St., $1,000, Brian Tschosik and Terry Lovekamp to Cherri Johnson
70 Nolen Drive, $122,000, Michael T. and Lois Pflum to Paul R. and Julie A. Inda
3073 N. Norwood Ave., $57,700, Alfred J. Hill Estate to Rebecca L. Bundy
1611 N. Oakcrest Ave., $137,000, Christopher and Susan Bivens to Jamey A. Neal
775 S. Oakland Ave., $36,000, Jerome Todd and Pamela E. Robinson to Kathleen Laggah
678 S. Oakland Court, $14,000, Michele D. Carter to John Mayfield, Trust No. 678
27 Oakridge Drive, $300,000, Valerie Doran, Fka Garner to Douglas and Holly Barding
717 W. Prairie Ave, $69,500, George E. and Donna E. Weisbecker to Clifton G. Judith A. Campbell
4482 E. Powers Blvd., $8,200, Jeffrey J. to Joy E. Boyer
2226 Ramsey Drive, $82,000, Trisha Lynn Nicholls to Karen C. Groves
63 Ridgeway Drive, $47,000, Allied I Properties-Birch Series LLC to Amber Anderson
5740 W. Rock Springs Drive, $100,000, Outdoor Me LLC to Kami Crutchfield
845 W. Sawyer St., $8,500, Tiffany Cleary Craw to Jelani Porter
3343 Sharon Drive, $144,000, Tina Waller to Ryan R. and Heather N. Jackson
53 Southside Country Club, $55,000, Luke Highly AKA Lucas C. Highley to Tucker Mathieson
336 Southampton Drive, $114,900, Kevin R. and Gayle L. Seger to John F. and Marcina Fuller
1553 W. Sunset Ave., $113,000, Matthew Grossman to Alan Wade
2206 S. Taylor Road, $55,000, CAS and SES Trust, et al to Joshua Ray
79 Valley Drive, $135,000, Jarrod D. Wrigley to James C. Tyndall
2302 N. Water St., $55,000, Daniel and Kendra Bradshaw to Tim Clark and Bonnie Sue Pettigrew
1117 Wedgewood Court, $265,000, Harold B. and Cathy A. Coulter, Trustees to Misty L. and Allen Biros
3054 S. Wheatland Road, $115,000, Zachary Bollhorst to Gerald and Tamela Kramer
2054 E. Wood St., $14,500, Leigh Scott Yuma to James Beams
464 Woodside Trail, $36,000, Timothy E. Rohr to Debra Hold
345 S. Wyckles Road, $84,900, Randy Meador to Jonathan M. and Larhonda J. Curry
325 S. 19th St., $35,000, Stephen T. Williams to Zachary A. Williams and Christen E. Hill
563 S. 23rd Place, $6,250, Wells Fargo Bank, trustee, Loan No. 2006-HE1 to Crystal Jarvis
636 N. 34TH St., $14,000, Paul and Mary Robinson to Sean Robinson
Argenta
283 E. Park, $100,500, Robert J. Petrie to Gunnar and Haley Manion
Blue Mound
217 Dunbar, $20,000, Robert N. Scales to Tracy Sunderland
Maroa
162 E. Garland St., $85,000, Todd A. Brelsfoard to Sandra L. Denton
Macon
222 W. Ruby St., $85,900, Shelby R. Gant to Steve L. Selby Jr.
Forsyth
1037 Greenbrier Blvd., $53,564, James E. and Jacque L. Mathews to Steven K. Horve
551 W. Hickory Point Road, $131,000, John David Starbody to Evan Kershner
157 Raptor Court, $450,000, Erik E. and Nichole D. Heggen to Dennis A. and Natilie A. Toalson
1257 Talon Lane, $325,000, Nikesh and Neha Lash to Larisa Cialos-Deak
Mount Zion
1005 Douglas Drive, $89,900, Edward L. Garver to Angela M. Norman
100 N. Henderson, $72,000, Farm Properties LLC, Series 1 to Mount Zion Investment LLC
1612 Hunters Pointe Court, $340,000, John Beiler to Gary A. and Linda S. Crull
920 Lima St., $147,000, Alex Amaya to Tina M. Waller
1346 Rosewood Drive, $129,000, Mildred A. Hicks to Edward T. Martin, 820 South Court, $74,500, Estate of Lorene Hagen, deceased to Elm Rentals LLC
6353 Whirlaway Drive, $103,000, Denny L. Wharton Jr. to William E. and Sharlotta A. Roberts
335 Woodland Lane, $119,900, Timothy Gene May to Carol A. Barnes
Oreana
505 N. East St., $164,000, Vanara J. Meckley to Zachary Collins and Rachel Eads
614 Westmoor Drive, $82,000, Linda J. Haines to David Haines
Warrensburg
12 Gallagher St., $127,000, Beverly L. Cyrus and Jeffrey S. Keppler to Tyler M. Ramsey and Elizabeth A. Lee
6905 Glasgow Drive, $152,000, Estate of Rose Ann Binkley to Wesley and Amanda Littrell
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in April.
