 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
0 comments
editor's pick top story
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur

 4782 Arbor Court, $122,500, Gordon R. Moore and Doris, as to a life estate interest to Janet Donner 

 1409 W. Ash Ave., $279,000, Adam L. and Lori A. Troxell Sr. to Nicholas and Kritina M. Webster 

4700 E. Bentonville Road, $118,500, Patricia E. McWard to Eric Lee and Stephanie Kamer 

1248 Bon Air Court, $13,000, Susan J. Brown to Hunt Enterprises of Decatur, LLC

331 Cambridge Drive, $94,000, Clint R. Fombelle to Adrian Harrison 

56 Colorado Drive, $42,000, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson

1430 E. Condit St., $5,000, Heirs of Clifford L. Davis, deceased to Tariq S. Abdullah

230 Crescent Drive, $95,000, Steve E. and Tammy S. Halford, trustees (contract Dec. 23, 2016) to Gary L. and Trena G. Baker

1124 W. Cushing Road, $8,500, Publicani Investment Corp. to Robert Lewins

11 Dakota Drive, $97,500, Ogbonna B. and Amanda L. Muthleb to Lester M. Trotman

1940 N. Dennis Ave., $68,500, Michael A. Combs to Tammy Wilder

2960 Doral Court, $237,000, Hassan and Pamela Helm to Brye D. and Caeylai N. Stower

2010 Edgemore Drive, $168,000, Root Family Trust to Cecil G.D. and Karen J. Williams 

5626 Firehouse Road, $150,000, Todd and Janet L. Donner to Lynn C. and Lelah M. Ray

1359 W. Forest Ave., $38,500 (contract 2012), Andrew R. Hendrian to Eddie McKnight and Amanda Oppedal

620 W. Frank Drive, $130,000, The Wilk Company of Illinois LTD to Kendal Diaz Hart 

4095 Graces Lane, $385,000, James M. and Laurie L. Brown to Nicholas W. Halford and Jillian Weatherford

3546 Green Hill Road, $66,000, Tony L. Stewart to Anthony R. Tipsword

50 N. Greenridge Drive, $120,000, Dustin Doughherty to Paul R. and Kellie Pappas 

804 W. Hazel St., $18,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust No. 4540804 to Josh D. Gordon 

1602 Highland Court, $64,000, Jamie Brown and Zach Vandeventer to Mirand Angel 

2960 Landland Road, $119,000, The Robert Lee and Wilma Mae Ticknor Trust to Amanda M. Stout 

175 S. Linden Ave., $52,442, Michael J. Dust to Alan L. Richardson and Michelle R. Hanson 

124 S. Oak St., $75,000, John E. Halicki to Brooke Ulrey

1040 N. Oakland Ave., $46,000, Paul and Kellie Pappas to Vallie L. Joseph 

1708 Oakmont Drive, $210,000, Rick R. Johnson and Cinda L. Greene to James L. and Rebecca E.  Wright 

29 Ohio Drive, $60,000, James W. and Darlene Coleman to Farris Ricks

1640 W. Marietta St., $4,000, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson 

2560 S. Mount Zion Road, $85,000, Lois Sorrel and Nona Morgan to Anthony J. and Mary Beth Couri Jr. 

155 Nordic Hills Drive, $127,000, Kevin Roger and Linda Ranee Hale to Aaron Russell

26 Ridgecrest Drive, $45,750, Christina A. South to Christina Shaw 

80 Ridgeway Drive, $45,000, Ethel Wagner and Katherine L. Wade to Thomas W. and Heather E. Seitz Jr. 

4620 W. Rock Springs Road, $261,897, Christopher and Heather Stephens to Adam L. and Lora A. Troxell 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

2232 Rolling Creek Drive, $293,150, Sephome20, LLC to Jerry and Linda Sees 

560 Shadow Drive, $174,000, James Dean Miles to Donte Wheeler

3494 Southland Road, $340,000, Blake Johnson to Adam and Breann Traxler

250 Southmoreland Place, $112,000, Carlos G. Fior to Hassan H. and Pamela J. Helm 

2323 N. Summit Ave., $112,500, Alisha R. James to John P. Murphy IV

1665 W. Sunset Ave., $68,000, Denise D. Green to Skyler Kaufman

3925 Tiffany Terrace, $4,050,000, Wilder LLC to Choice-Wilder Haven East LLC

4680 Trevino Lane, $169,900, David and Michelle Burkett to Ribhi Qattoum 

2515 S. Twin Bridge Road, $182,500, Robert M. and Lisa A. Gerk to Karma Lockwood

355 S. Twin Lake Road, $220,000, Mile Swift to Robert and Lisa Gerk 

7560 Walker Road, $82,000, Rick Morse to Mount Zion Self Storage Inc.

755 Wolf Road, $144,000, Mary Bodine Lillpop to Reco and Betty J. Lewis 

1075 E. University Ave., $7,300, Macon County Sheriff to Robert and Sheila Saryster

624 Waterford Lane, $233,000, Della A. Wesselink to Frank L. and Sherly A. Ciastko

Blue Mound

317 S. Brown St., $134,000, Richard J. and Janet K. Bush to Anthony G. and Deeanna R. Stalets

7516 Nevada Road, $63,000, Frank P. and Carole J. Meyer to Johnathan M. Oliver

Forsyth

5130 Hickory Point Frontage Road, $360,000, Christina Ly to C & G Rentals, LLC

525 Ventura Drive, $138,500, Estate of Dorothy M. Whalen to Natalie Kase 

726 Weaver Road, $255,000, Sheila Wolf to Ryan L. Wicks 

Maroa

327 N. Maple St., $124,500, Rex R. and Vicki J. Donaldson to Judith D. Bohlmann

Mount Zion 

330 W. Roberts St., $115,000, David Rozanski and Sharon K. Grutzmacher to Devin Floyd 

Niantic

148 Buckles Drive, $113,000, Ronanld E. Leonard and Judith A. Gray to Cortney Jo Smith 

12819 W. Long Point Road, $89,600, Paul and Rebyka Daneen Watson to Josey C. Studley

Oreana

122 E. Belle St., $74,900, Frances Hardin to Mount Zion Investments LLC

4 View Circle, $160,000, Marie E. Hands to Clint R. and Heidi E. Fombelle

Warrensburg

148 E. Hamilton St., $86,000, Marla K. Walker and Karrie L. to Dalton D. Cunningham and Tricia R. Maton

 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Business incubator for the Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois finds new location

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News