Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
4782 Arbor Court, $122,500, Gordon R. Moore and Doris, as to a life estate interest to Janet Donner
1409 W. Ash Ave., $279,000, Adam L. and Lori A. Troxell Sr. to Nicholas and Kritina M. Webster
4700 E. Bentonville Road, $118,500, Patricia E. McWard to Eric Lee and Stephanie Kamer
1248 Bon Air Court, $13,000, Susan J. Brown to Hunt Enterprises of Decatur, LLC
331 Cambridge Drive, $94,000, Clint R. Fombelle to Adrian Harrison
56 Colorado Drive, $42,000, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson
1430 E. Condit St., $5,000, Heirs of Clifford L. Davis, deceased to Tariq S. Abdullah
230 Crescent Drive, $95,000, Steve E. and Tammy S. Halford, trustees (contract Dec. 23, 2016) to Gary L. and Trena G. Baker
1124 W. Cushing Road, $8,500, Publicani Investment Corp. to Robert Lewins
11 Dakota Drive, $97,500, Ogbonna B. and Amanda L. Muthleb to Lester M. Trotman
1940 N. Dennis Ave., $68,500, Michael A. Combs to Tammy Wilder
2960 Doral Court, $237,000, Hassan and Pamela Helm to Brye D. and Caeylai N. Stower
2010 Edgemore Drive, $168,000, Root Family Trust to Cecil G.D. and Karen J. Williams
5626 Firehouse Road, $150,000, Todd and Janet L. Donner to Lynn C. and Lelah M. Ray
1359 W. Forest Ave., $38,500 (contract 2012), Andrew R. Hendrian to Eddie McKnight and Amanda Oppedal
620 W. Frank Drive, $130,000, The Wilk Company of Illinois LTD to Kendal Diaz Hart
4095 Graces Lane, $385,000, James M. and Laurie L. Brown to Nicholas W. Halford and Jillian Weatherford
3546 Green Hill Road, $66,000, Tony L. Stewart to Anthony R. Tipsword
50 N. Greenridge Drive, $120,000, Dustin Doughherty to Paul R. and Kellie Pappas
804 W. Hazel St., $18,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust No. 4540804 to Josh D. Gordon
1602 Highland Court, $64,000, Jamie Brown and Zach Vandeventer to Mirand Angel
2960 Landland Road, $119,000, The Robert Lee and Wilma Mae Ticknor Trust to Amanda M. Stout
175 S. Linden Ave., $52,442, Michael J. Dust to Alan L. Richardson and Michelle R. Hanson
124 S. Oak St., $75,000, John E. Halicki to Brooke Ulrey
1040 N. Oakland Ave., $46,000, Paul and Kellie Pappas to Vallie L. Joseph
1708 Oakmont Drive, $210,000, Rick R. Johnson and Cinda L. Greene to James L. and Rebecca E. Wright
29 Ohio Drive, $60,000, James W. and Darlene Coleman to Farris Ricks
1640 W. Marietta St., $4,000, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson
2560 S. Mount Zion Road, $85,000, Lois Sorrel and Nona Morgan to Anthony J. and Mary Beth Couri Jr.
155 Nordic Hills Drive, $127,000, Kevin Roger and Linda Ranee Hale to Aaron Russell
26 Ridgecrest Drive, $45,750, Christina A. South to Christina Shaw
80 Ridgeway Drive, $45,000, Ethel Wagner and Katherine L. Wade to Thomas W. and Heather E. Seitz Jr.
4620 W. Rock Springs Road, $261,897, Christopher and Heather Stephens to Adam L. and Lora A. Troxell
2232 Rolling Creek Drive, $293,150, Sephome20, LLC to Jerry and Linda Sees
560 Shadow Drive, $174,000, James Dean Miles to Donte Wheeler
3494 Southland Road, $340,000, Blake Johnson to Adam and Breann Traxler
250 Southmoreland Place, $112,000, Carlos G. Fior to Hassan H. and Pamela J. Helm
2323 N. Summit Ave., $112,500, Alisha R. James to John P. Murphy IV
1665 W. Sunset Ave., $68,000, Denise D. Green to Skyler Kaufman
3925 Tiffany Terrace, $4,050,000, Wilder LLC to Choice-Wilder Haven East LLC
4680 Trevino Lane, $169,900, David and Michelle Burkett to Ribhi Qattoum
2515 S. Twin Bridge Road, $182,500, Robert M. and Lisa A. Gerk to Karma Lockwood
355 S. Twin Lake Road, $220,000, Mile Swift to Robert and Lisa Gerk
7560 Walker Road, $82,000, Rick Morse to Mount Zion Self Storage Inc.
755 Wolf Road, $144,000, Mary Bodine Lillpop to Reco and Betty J. Lewis
1075 E. University Ave., $7,300, Macon County Sheriff to Robert and Sheila Saryster
624 Waterford Lane, $233,000, Della A. Wesselink to Frank L. and Sherly A. Ciastko
Blue Mound
317 S. Brown St., $134,000, Richard J. and Janet K. Bush to Anthony G. and Deeanna R. Stalets
7516 Nevada Road, $63,000, Frank P. and Carole J. Meyer to Johnathan M. Oliver
Forsyth
5130 Hickory Point Frontage Road, $360,000, Christina Ly to C & G Rentals, LLC
525 Ventura Drive, $138,500, Estate of Dorothy M. Whalen to Natalie Kase
726 Weaver Road, $255,000, Sheila Wolf to Ryan L. Wicks
Maroa
327 N. Maple St., $124,500, Rex R. and Vicki J. Donaldson to Judith D. Bohlmann
Mount Zion
330 W. Roberts St., $115,000, David Rozanski and Sharon K. Grutzmacher to Devin Floyd
Niantic
148 Buckles Drive, $113,000, Ronanld E. Leonard and Judith A. Gray to Cortney Jo Smith
12819 W. Long Point Road, $89,600, Paul and Rebyka Daneen Watson to Josey C. Studley
Oreana
122 E. Belle St., $74,900, Frances Hardin to Mount Zion Investments LLC
4 View Circle, $160,000, Marie E. Hands to Clint R. and Heidi E. Fombelle
Warrensburg
148 E. Hamilton St., $86,000, Marla K. Walker and Karrie L. to Dalton D. Cunningham and Tricia R. Maton
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.
