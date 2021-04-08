Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
1320 W. Alpine Court, $209,500, Brenda J. Holmes to David and Diana Stanley
4774 Arbor Court, $120,000, Estate of Mary Kathleen Barnes, deceased to Deborah Joy Sanders Trust Agreement
2220 Buckhead Lane, $81,000, Romano Family Limited Partnership to James M. and Penny S. Stapleton
8065 Burgett Drive, $260,000, Tommy L. and Karen L. Young to Jason and Melissa Hesse
1950 Carl Court, $150,000, Walter and Eunice Ann Sroka, trustees of the Walter and Eunice Joint Living Trust to Timothy and Kathryn Rapson
307 E. Christine Drive, $205,000, Kenila, LLC to Judah and Kayla Renfro
708 N. College St., $25,000, Equipment Leasing I to Carli J. Miller
100 Colorado Drive, $139,900, Dennis Drew to Carltavis Purnell
225 S. Dennis Ave., $165,000, Loman C. Jr. and Tamrara McClinton to Casey and Anne Steketee
1875 N. Dennis Ave., $35,000 (contract 2017), MAXOVER, LLC to Michael Allen and Diana Jean Richardson
4614 Hale Drive, $145,000, Jacqueline Wringley to Walter J. to Lori D. Eaton
4633 Hilltop Blvd., $142,000, owner is Matthew R. Shonkwiler to Chance and Chelsee Buchanan
1837 W. Hunt St., $52,500, Fontella Stolte Enlow to Jessica Powell
224 E. Kenwood Ave., $73,000, Alfred J. and Altheria Jane Abraham to Corey Cook and Livia Harmon
1928 S. Lost Bridge Road, $67,500, Steven Moehr to Rylin Hadley
7640 W. Main St., $81,000, Paul D. Gross to David H. Whitaker
54 Maple Court, $57,000, Archie J. Levy and Annie L. to Lincoln Land Trust #542021
11 Meadow Terrace Drive, $45,000, Lisa Laye Starks to Timothy and Katelyn Hanlon
116Nevada Drive, $79,000, Jordan J. Meredith to Bryan M. Harl
2345 E. Pershing Road, $170,000, Woodford Plaza, Inc. to Macon County Fence Company
212 Oxford Drive, $111,900, Gerri L. Munos and Edward C. Buetgen to Shaina Foxx
898 S. Pine Hill Drive, $169,900, Ibraham and Zainab Hamad Odeh to Tyler Burks
5253 E. Reas Bridge Road, $73,000, Luke Ryan and Melissa White to Blake and Stephanie Rauch
2150 E. Reserve Way, $722,650, Michael Ralph and Mary Elizabeth Hicks to James A. and Loretta L. Hedges
33 Ridge Lane Drive, $100,000, Rebecca E. Burger to David Whitacre
2218 W. Ridgeview Drive, $119,700, Anne G.E. Rogers to Jerry Hawkins
31 La Salle Drive, $51,500, Carol Ann Frazier to Tyler Key
17 Tanager Drive, $62,500, Michael Bertoldo to Christopher A. T. Franks
1528 N. Taylor Ave., $16,000 (contract 2020), Andrew R. Hendrian to Nicholas Ernst
1118 Wedgewood Court, $327,000, Whitley B. Miller to Justin and Rebecca DeMarco
1122 Wedgewood Court, $270,000, Vijay and Sapana Roy to Whitney Miller
1143 E. William St., $14,800, Mark Petrowsky to Valerie Beth Sevak
1234 E. Willard Ave., $27,000, Francita L. Harvey to Andrew P. Chiligiris, Attorney, Macon County Title
698 Wolf Road, $130,000, Charles E. and Angela C. Dashiell to Richard F. and Mary R. Gaffron
944 N. 35th St., $18,000, William and Virginia Brocksmith to Lucille Stineback
1444 S. 44th St., $63,000, Trey and Kathryn Rahn to Christyna De Lude
Argenta
184 E. Claremont Ave., $187,000, Skot E. and Kandice J. Michener to Kirk and Glenda Tabor
1007 N. East County Line Road, $94,000, Beverly Carroll to Shu Ying Lin
Lovington
4165 Shaw Road, $170,000, David and Tracy Davis to Nicholas Eugene Stroud
Forsyth
746 Phillip Circle, $272,500, Cory D. and Courtney C. Kinsler to Paul and Sara Lidy
429 S. Washington St., $157,500, Paul and Sara Lidy to Cory D. and Courtney C. Kinsler
Macon
4504 Crosson Road, $160,000, Karen Lillpop to Clarence L. and Sara A. Jess
229 W. Eckhardt St., 75,000, Kevin Baker to Christopher D. Atkinson
Maroa
414 E. Kennedy St., $17,000, Robert C. and Lori A. Van Lanen to Katherine I. Tolly
405 S. Oak St., $168,800, Richard E. Young to Elizaabeth Gogolin
Mount Zion
2 Blakeridge Place, $225,000, Mark W. and Virginia Lee Collison to Jeffrey Armstrong
1358 Mount Zion Pkwy, $163,000, Ryan and Hannah Thoele to Jill R. Baltimore
620 Pearl Court, $270,000, Casa Development LLC to Ryan and Hannah Thoele
420 South Drive, $137,500, Doris Lynette, Russell D. and Jonathan M. Greenwood to Todd Tague
Moweaqua
5338 W. Hilvety Road, $55,000, Larry R. and Darren Hartnell to Christian Crocker
Warrensburg
7 Redlick Court, $130,000, Ira F. and Julia A. Watkins to Clint J. Pilcher
