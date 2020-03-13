Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

1544 E. Barrington Ave., $76,000, Arnold A. Hilligoss and Susan Kay Hilligoss to Mariah Welford

2055 Brownlow Court, $84,000, Ellis Family trust to Michelle L. Meador

4013 Buckingham Drive, $106,000, Kyle D. Falk to Aaron Fortney

3997 N. Camelot Drive, $46,000, Cynthia Parrott to John W. Beiler and Carol J. Beiler

190 S. Camp St., $17,000, Macon County sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson

774 W. Center St., $20,500, Mark D. Durbin and Patricia K. Altherr to Tyler Fegley

2417 W. Center St., $7,000, Wells Fargo Bank to 209 Castle LLC

2417 W. Center St., $16,500, 2019 Castle LLC to Derrick Bradshaw

2078 N. Church St., $3,464, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Augusta Foor

2140 E. Clay St., $1,700, Macon County sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson

3141 Colorado Drive, $127,900, Valerie Wallace and Taylor Van Natta to Ashton Cripe

1940 N. Dennis Drive, $20,025, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Michael A. Combs

3222 Desert Inn Road, $149,500, Jerry L. Matteson and Wanda J. Matteson to Seth W. Black and Alexis M. Black

2240 Forest Crest Drive, $308,000, Jerry L. Sullivan and Debra J. Sullivan to Craig A. Witts and Stacy L. Witts

4580 Fort Daniel Road, $233,000, Elin E. Smith to Shanon Ross Borntrager

2080 Friel Court, $102,000, Robert L. Varney to Samantha Neeley

2806 E. Garfield St., $28,500 (contract dated Aug. 2013), John E. Beggs to Kathy J. Duncan

506 S. Haworth Ave., $29,500 (contract dated April 2017), James Pritchard to Jonathan D. Lowe

2660 Jennifer Drive, $180,500, Isaac M. Himanga and Jennifer J. Himanga to Michael C. Lynch and Shannon M. Lynch

440 E. Kellar Lane, $35,000, Robert L. Brown and Barbara Brown to Terrance Nelson

345 E. Kenwood Ave., $49,500, Jeffrey M. Rusk to Brian H. Neeley

1055 Lakeview Ave., $30,105, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Anette Collins

2314 N. Main St., $30,000, Charlotte R. Lawler to Hassan H. Helm and Pamela J. Helm

1327 W. Marietta St., $61,900, Rachel Stolzfus to Erica Miller

34 Medial Drive, $72,000, Daniel Ballance to Brian L. Clague

704 Millstream Place, $85,500, Quitana P. Blue to National Residential Nominee Services Inc.

704 Millstream Place, $85,500, National Residential Nominee Services Inc. to Stephen Higar

505 N. Moffet Ave., $69,150, Kristin N. Havrilka aka Kristin Pulliam nka Kirstin Fuller to John Schaller

1328 N. Monroe St., $17,500, Frances M. Scales to Terra Claim LLC

2798 Mount Zion Road, $490,000, Rand P. Roslak and Teresa S. Roslak to Phoebe Sue Bowers

3014 N. Norwood Ave., $106,000, James A. and Vivian A. Hale to Paul H. Ophus

1727 E. Olive St., $160,000, Acciavatti Trust to Solid Rock Holdings LLC

65 Phillips Drive, $77,500, Kevin R. Bushnell and Kathleen Bushnell to Shawna M. Klaus

420 E. Pierson Ave., $37,000, Rebecca A. Rusk and Helene L. Mounts to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust

1637 E. Prairie St., $16,500, Larry Spears to Aicha Lengane

766 E. Rogers Ave., $13,000, Marie Watkins nka Marie W. Rawls, Allison Brownlee, Regina Dooley, Shirleen Harvell nka Shirleen Watkins, Rosalind Ford to Marvin E. Joyner and Theresa A.Joyner

6 Second South Shores Ave., $17,350, Deutsche Bank National Trust co. to GS Business Group LLC

236 Southmoreland Place, $124,900, Stephen Ray Waller and Peggy Ann Waller to Kirk P. Sunderland and Loretta J. Sunderland

7393 Walker Road, $248,000, Edward T. Martin and Teresa A. Martin to Billy J. Pinkston and Dawn Pinkston

2925 Wasson Way, $58,500, Taylor A. Loveall and Kim A. Loveall to Kristin N. Murray

4519 Wicker Drive, $164,900, Brett Stenger and Emily J. Stenger to Lance E. Tener and Daphne V. Tener

2902 S. Widener St., $293,000, Billy J. Pinkston and Dawn R. Pinkston to Scott Finfrock and Ashley Finfrock

1500 W. William St., $36,000, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Brandee Carver

4616 Wisteria Court, $120,000, Carolyn Wagner to Joshua and Lindsay Hammer

1690 N. 32nd St., $14,850, Edward E. Beasley to Daniel and Courtney Carter

Argenta

8588 Dunbar Road, $80,000, Illene N. Tucker to Samuel T. Tucker and Jan E. Von Bokel

Blue Mound

245 W. Niles St., $4,000, Eldon E. Bandy to Daniel Phillipi

Forsyth

790 Christopher Drive, $275,000, Sanford W. Hubbard and Marcy A. Hubbard to Alan L. Larson and Tamara S. Larson

255 Magnolia Drive, $50,000, Macon County sheriff to Justin Lyon

536 S. IL 51, $75,000, David Lee Allen and Joyce A. Allen to Tron Allen Wright

Harristown

8135 W. Second St., $25,000, Pand E. Carlton to Melissa Michel

Maroa

415 E. Kennedy St., $165,000, Alan Larson and Tamara Larson to Laura D. Yost and Jason L. Yost

Mount Zion

615 Maple St., $97,000, Tyler E. Fox to Taylor A. Loveall and Kimberly A. Loveall

Warrensburg

285 N. Durfee St., $45,000,Jason William Munyon to Jones Development

13 McIntyre Drive, $116,000, Dennis Michael Timmons and Wanda S. Timmons to Melissa Gray and Robert Gray

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in March.

 

 

 

 

 

