Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
1544 E. Barrington Ave., $76,000, Arnold A. Hilligoss and Susan Kay Hilligoss to Mariah Welford
2055 Brownlow Court, $84,000, Ellis Family trust to Michelle L. Meador
4013 Buckingham Drive, $106,000, Kyle D. Falk to Aaron Fortney
3997 N. Camelot Drive, $46,000, Cynthia Parrott to John W. Beiler and Carol J. Beiler
190 S. Camp St., $17,000, Macon County sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson
774 W. Center St., $20,500, Mark D. Durbin and Patricia K. Altherr to Tyler Fegley
2417 W. Center St., $7,000, Wells Fargo Bank to 209 Castle LLC
2417 W. Center St., $16,500, 2019 Castle LLC to Derrick Bradshaw
2078 N. Church St., $3,464, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Augusta Foor
2140 E. Clay St., $1,700, Macon County sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson
3141 Colorado Drive, $127,900, Valerie Wallace and Taylor Van Natta to Ashton Cripe
1940 N. Dennis Drive, $20,025, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Michael A. Combs
3222 Desert Inn Road, $149,500, Jerry L. Matteson and Wanda J. Matteson to Seth W. Black and Alexis M. Black
2240 Forest Crest Drive, $308,000, Jerry L. Sullivan and Debra J. Sullivan to Craig A. Witts and Stacy L. Witts
4580 Fort Daniel Road, $233,000, Elin E. Smith to Shanon Ross Borntrager
2080 Friel Court, $102,000, Robert L. Varney to Samantha Neeley
2806 E. Garfield St., $28,500 (contract dated Aug. 2013), John E. Beggs to Kathy J. Duncan
506 S. Haworth Ave., $29,500 (contract dated April 2017), James Pritchard to Jonathan D. Lowe
2660 Jennifer Drive, $180,500, Isaac M. Himanga and Jennifer J. Himanga to Michael C. Lynch and Shannon M. Lynch
440 E. Kellar Lane, $35,000, Robert L. Brown and Barbara Brown to Terrance Nelson
345 E. Kenwood Ave., $49,500, Jeffrey M. Rusk to Brian H. Neeley
1055 Lakeview Ave., $30,105, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Anette Collins
2314 N. Main St., $30,000, Charlotte R. Lawler to Hassan H. Helm and Pamela J. Helm
1327 W. Marietta St., $61,900, Rachel Stolzfus to Erica Miller
34 Medial Drive, $72,000, Daniel Ballance to Brian L. Clague
704 Millstream Place, $85,500, Quitana P. Blue to National Residential Nominee Services Inc.
704 Millstream Place, $85,500, National Residential Nominee Services Inc. to Stephen Higar
505 N. Moffet Ave., $69,150, Kristin N. Havrilka aka Kristin Pulliam nka Kirstin Fuller to John Schaller
1328 N. Monroe St., $17,500, Frances M. Scales to Terra Claim LLC
2798 Mount Zion Road, $490,000, Rand P. Roslak and Teresa S. Roslak to Phoebe Sue Bowers
3014 N. Norwood Ave., $106,000, James A. and Vivian A. Hale to Paul H. Ophus
1727 E. Olive St., $160,000, Acciavatti Trust to Solid Rock Holdings LLC
65 Phillips Drive, $77,500, Kevin R. Bushnell and Kathleen Bushnell to Shawna M. Klaus
You have free articles remaining.
420 E. Pierson Ave., $37,000, Rebecca A. Rusk and Helene L. Mounts to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust
1637 E. Prairie St., $16,500, Larry Spears to Aicha Lengane
766 E. Rogers Ave., $13,000, Marie Watkins nka Marie W. Rawls, Allison Brownlee, Regina Dooley, Shirleen Harvell nka Shirleen Watkins, Rosalind Ford to Marvin E. Joyner and Theresa A.Joyner
6 Second South Shores Ave., $17,350, Deutsche Bank National Trust co. to GS Business Group LLC
236 Southmoreland Place, $124,900, Stephen Ray Waller and Peggy Ann Waller to Kirk P. Sunderland and Loretta J. Sunderland
7393 Walker Road, $248,000, Edward T. Martin and Teresa A. Martin to Billy J. Pinkston and Dawn Pinkston
2925 Wasson Way, $58,500, Taylor A. Loveall and Kim A. Loveall to Kristin N. Murray
4519 Wicker Drive, $164,900, Brett Stenger and Emily J. Stenger to Lance E. Tener and Daphne V. Tener
2902 S. Widener St., $293,000, Billy J. Pinkston and Dawn R. Pinkston to Scott Finfrock and Ashley Finfrock
1500 W. William St., $36,000, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Brandee Carver
4616 Wisteria Court, $120,000, Carolyn Wagner to Joshua and Lindsay Hammer
1690 N. 32nd St., $14,850, Edward E. Beasley to Daniel and Courtney Carter
Argenta
8588 Dunbar Road, $80,000, Illene N. Tucker to Samuel T. Tucker and Jan E. Von Bokel
Blue Mound
245 W. Niles St., $4,000, Eldon E. Bandy to Daniel Phillipi
Forsyth
790 Christopher Drive, $275,000, Sanford W. Hubbard and Marcy A. Hubbard to Alan L. Larson and Tamara S. Larson
255 Magnolia Drive, $50,000, Macon County sheriff to Justin Lyon
536 S. IL 51, $75,000, David Lee Allen and Joyce A. Allen to Tron Allen Wright
Harristown
8135 W. Second St., $25,000, Pand E. Carlton to Melissa Michel
Maroa
415 E. Kennedy St., $165,000, Alan Larson and Tamara Larson to Laura D. Yost and Jason L. Yost
Mount Zion
615 Maple St., $97,000, Tyler E. Fox to Taylor A. Loveall and Kimberly A. Loveall
Warrensburg
285 N. Durfee St., $45,000,Jason William Munyon to Jones Development
13 McIntyre Drive, $116,000, Dennis Michael Timmons and Wanda S. Timmons to Melissa Gray and Robert Gray
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in March.