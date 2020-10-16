Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
5 Allen Bend Pointe, $280,000, Susan E. Phipps, Trustee of Trust Agreement dated Jan. 21, 2016 to Cullen D. Whicker
64 Allen Bend Drive, $170,000, Jeffrey E. Stocks to Daniel Lynch
1835 N. Bender Road, $160,000, Lee and Cathy J. Walston to Dave Twaits and Rebekah Olendorf
153 Bretton Court, $105,000, Ryan L. Wicks to Ciera T. Kinnon
323 Cambridge Drive, $89,900, Jerry E. Purlee Jr. to Patricia M. Smith
344 W. Cerro Gordo St., $30,000, Fortress Properties LLC to New Vision Urban Ministries
1762 E. Cleveland Ave., $24,000, Melissa and Sherrie L. Doyle to Michael L. Seeley
38 Colorado Drive, $89,900, Lora A. Allen to Jose A. and Julie A. Ortega
57 N. Country Club Road, $154,500, Mary Kay Gessford to Michael and Kristi Littrell
4567 Cresthaven Lane, $216,000, Levi D. and Heather N. Cushing to Christopher M. and Heather B. Stephens
1406 W. Cushing St., $49,900, Estate of Margaret A. Gooding, deceased to Charlie R. and Gina M. Lambert
2983 Danny Drive, $124,900, John D. and Barbara S. Zander to Jesse W. and Casey J. Danbury
1315 E. Dickenson Ave., $13,000 (contract 2018), Andrew R. Hendrian to Jaylen Soules and Eunisha Smith
1637 E. Division St., $1200, Rebecca A. Gollahon to Virgil Workman
3593 Dove Drive, $77,000, Dionte Wheller to Alex Gene Corry
2302 N. Fairview Ave., $70,000, Joshua and Jennifer Echols to Corey Mathews
2615 S. Franklin St., Road, $112,000, Estate of Jacob Robinson, deceased to Ridley and Alma O. Miller Jr.
2345 N. Longwood Drive, $115,000, Dana B. Weiss to Kevin and Lynda R. Hale
45 Lynette Drive, $92,000, Elizabeth M. Taylor to Betty Heggemeier
52 Lynette Place, $104,900, Micah Bouillon to Teddra Sangster
2871 E. Main St., $85,000, James and Tiffany Campbell Jr. to Jeannie Magana
177 W. Mark Ave., $80,000, Steven W. and Gina Crosby to Willie L. and Velma Pryor
1091 N. Oakcrest Ave., $26,500, Georgia D. Mack to Jackie and John Dickey
2003 S. Richmond Road, $100,000, Kristi S. Littrell to Morgan B. Schoonover
2405 W. Rock Springs Road, $30,000, Steven L. Wilderman to Melody L. Hudley
1605 W. Stevens Ave., $40,000, Sheriff of Macon County to MILPO2 LLC
2954 E. Wallace Ave., $48,000, Charles and Karen F. Carlson, Jr. to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust No. 1574135
2124 N. Water St., $18,000, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Monica Dawson
Support Local Journalism
4673 White Oak Lane, $138,000, D. Michael and Kathleen M. Beube to Wendell L. Baker
962 N. Wilder Ave., $19,900, Robin Hood Investment Group LLC to Richard Jenkins
2233 N. Wilder Ave., $55,000, CTAP, LLC to Leroy Sayles
1123 S. 21st St., $30,000, Robert D. Bopp to Hui Wang
960 N. 34th St., $49,000, Joseph B. Murphy to Wade J. Braye
Argenta
9001 Sheets Road, $165,000, Jay J. Joplin and Kari M. Fenton to Jerod L. Aldridge
Booty
5814 N. Main St., $48,000, Tamara S. Alderman to Trent Reynolds
Dalton City
8785 Countryside Drive, $295,000, Sean D. and Ashley N. Brewer to Travis Mahan and Lora Allen
Forsyth
794 Christopher Drive, $210,000, Michael W. and Chelsea L. Sargeant to Jason M. and Eunique D. Roth
Macon
355 W. Glenn St., $52,500, Rhea Witt to Jack A. Shonwiler
Mount Zion
1310 Ashland Ave., $285,000, Patricia C. McDonald, Trustee of Patricia C. McDonald Trust dated July 6, 2017 to Johnny L. and Ofelia A. Tenegra
1532 August Hill Place, $245,000, Martha Ann Durbin to Alicia Driver
950 Dee Lee Lane, $197,500, Alicia Drive to John and Susan MacKenzie
400 Maddox Drive, $114,900, Lois J. Kearns to Ciel J. McNamara
625 W. Main St., $157,500, Donald E. and Evelyn K. Quigley Jr. to Chris and Lindsey Hale
425 W. Roberts St., $94,500, Katie F. Petrowsky to Zachary Day
630 W. Wildwood Drive, $135,000, David R. Browning to John D. Zander
522 Woodland Court, $107,500, Heather Wright to Chelsey Dart
Oakley
9528 Cabin Road, $68,000, Jerry L. Hall to Jeffrey A. Walker
Warrensburg
248 E. Hamilton Ave., $110,000, Estate of Donald E. Howe, decease to Lillian J. Mayfield
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.