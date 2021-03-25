Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
1460 W. Ash Ave., $110,500, Kaylee R. Teubner to Trenton Stout
6362 Autuam Ridge Court, $488,500, Justine M. Li and Oliver Just to Devin M. and Megan L. Crist
4802 Baker Woods Court, 467,500, John Schleper, trustee of the John Schleper Revocable Trust dated April 15, 2003 to Benjamin and Katie Griffeth
3965 E. Cantrell St., $110,000, Keith R. and Peggy K. Dinger to David Cramer
1924 E. Decatur St., $22,500, Aaron J. Blakely to Seclestine Taylor
1 Edgewood Court, $149,900, Taylor Peterson and Valeri Wallace to Alexa Hamilton
3223 Eileen St., $174,900, Patricia L. Wells to Nathan J. Nielson
3655 E. Fitzgerald Road, $135,000, Roy D. and Joanne K. Abbott to Curt Walls
1730 N. Folk St., $1,000, Todd Gober to Leonardo Badito
1730 N. Folk St., $1,000, Leonardo Badito to Fernando Toledo Jr. and Marison Pena Hurtado
179 S. Glenco Ave., $171,000, Heidi A. Wirey to Jarrod and Brooke Shasteen
549 Griffith Park Court, $24,000, Stacy E. Hayes to Kaleb B. and Marissa L. Walton
152 Hightide Drive, $250,000, Kyle L. Karsten to Kelly Iwansky
60 Hillcrest Way, $65,000, Anthony R. Cox to Saundra L. Daughterity
1812 E. Lawrence St., $29,900, Cynthia Phillips to Treston Robertson
255 W. Leafland Ave., $6,000, Ronald A. Jargon to Timothy B. Carter
296 Marlene Ave., $108,900, Joseph A. Brown to Ashley R. Mosley
4123 McClain Drive, $58,500, Cari Marie Wilson and Christopher Polmounter to WRCC Properties, LLC
437 N. Megan Drive, $61,500, Ryan Benson to Kacey Reinholtz
82 Meadow Terrace Drive, $30,000, Jeffrey J. Hawkins, as trustee of the Landholdings Land Trust #10 to Thaddius Peck
2727 N. Monroe St., $10,000,000, Spring Cree Acquisition LLC to Spring Creek Preservation L.P.
4131 N. Neeley St., $88,900, Laurie A. Spaeth, executor of the estate of Sandra L. Beldock to Joseph L., Douglas S. and William C. Walston
1388 Oak Park Drive, $110,000, Emit T. and Kaitlyn G. Grimes to Marilyn Ouchins
3558 E. Orchard Drive, $131,500, L. Christopher and Lelah Ray to Arleigh E. and Sandra L. Ball
1036 W. Packard St., $15,000 (contract 2018), Ron and Jane Blankenship to Dorrel Word
3636 Pleasant View Court, $150,000, David P. and Michelle Greenwell to Daniel R. and Teresa Taylor
1521 Prairie St., $10,000 (contract 2019), BT Properties of Vermilion County, LLC to Shane N. and Carla Hoffman
1545 Prairie St., $10,000 (contract 2019), BT Properties of Vermilion County LLC TO Tyler Hoffman
56 Ridgecrest Drive, $55,000, Brian J. Bach to Lincoln Land Trust #562021
883 W. Sawyer St., $5,700, David EH Mathes Sr. to Clinton Burns
21 Seventh Drive, $72,900, Billy or Lori Terrell to Kadera Johnson
4300 South Lake Court, $155,000, Janette Marie Bodine Trust to Robert D. and Dana Jo Byers Jr.
57 Southwood Drive, $101,000, David Chaney to Ryan to Kristy Benson
2615 Tanglewood Drive, $170,000, Estate of Frances Joanne Cantwell c/o Thomas M. Cantwell, Jr. to Brent R. and Nicole E. Sampson Jr.
3360 S. Twin Bridge Road, $180,000, Jennifer M. Davidson to John R. Buckler Jr.
2055 N. Union St., $15,000, BT Investments LLC to Jeffrey Baker
1596 E. Vanderhoof St., $40,000, BLMB Properties to Jacob Martinez
90 Webster Court, $500, Jack Wilkerson to Kristopher D. Thompson
1068 N. Wilder Ave., $20,000, Justin and Leslie Powell to Todd M. Gober
4154 E. William St. Road, $72,300, Oscar Dale Hadley to Jeremy K. Pezzelle
4550 Williamsburg Drive, $229,900, Christopher S. and Sarah J. Funk to Matthew J. and Aleshia F. Snyder
122 N. Wyckles Road, 33,000, Michael Oakley to Parks Properties Illinois LLC # 11
870 W. Wood St., $27,500, Alma Della Mendoza and Christian James Ventura to Lashard Properties Solutions, LLC
1950 E. Wood St., $15,000 (contract 2018), Ron and Jane Blankenship to Dorrell Word
815 S. 21st St., $24,000, Mark Kaufman to Elm Rental Series 1, LLC
1952 N. 30th St., $35,900, Omaha Property Manager LLC to Bach Investment Group LLC
2023 S. 45th St., $135,000, Debra L. Koin to Kyle and Victoria Jean Friis
Forsyth
258 S. Smith St., $185,000, Sarah J. and Lynn H. Jr. Woollen to Martin and Patricia Irene Rebec
Macon
237 N. Front St., $5,000, Les and Lee Miller to Kristopher D. Thompson
Mount Zion
410 W. Wildwood Drive, $134,000, Lee V. Shaw, Jr. and Monique Shae to Lulcrisha and Alex Ray
Oakley
305 N. Center St., $145,000, Mary C. Griffin to William Wilson
Warrensburg
8 Redlick Court, $68,500, Renee Sommer to MLIPO2 LLC
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.