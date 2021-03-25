 Skip to main content
Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur  

1460 W. Ash Ave., $110,500, Kaylee R. Teubner to Trenton Stout

6362 Autuam Ridge Court, $488,500, Justine M. Li and Oliver Just to Devin M. and Megan L. Crist

4802 Baker Woods Court, 467,500, John Schleper, trustee of the John Schleper Revocable Trust dated April 15, 2003 to Benjamin and Katie Griffeth

3965 E. Cantrell St., $110,000, Keith R. and Peggy K. Dinger to David Cramer 

1924 E. Decatur St., $22,500, Aaron J. Blakely to Seclestine Taylor 

1 Edgewood Court, $149,900, Taylor Peterson and Valeri Wallace to Alexa Hamilton

3223 Eileen St., $174,900, Patricia L. Wells to Nathan J. Nielson

3655 E. Fitzgerald Road, $135,000, Roy D. and Joanne K. Abbott to Curt Walls

1730 N. Folk St., $1,000, Todd Gober to Leonardo Badito

1730 N. Folk St., $1,000, Leonardo Badito to Fernando Toledo Jr. and Marison Pena Hurtado

179 S. Glenco Ave., $171,000, Heidi A. Wirey to Jarrod and Brooke Shasteen

549 Griffith Park Court, $24,000, Stacy E. Hayes to Kaleb B. and Marissa L. Walton 

152 Hightide Drive, $250,000, Kyle L. Karsten to Kelly Iwansky 

60 Hillcrest Way, $65,000, Anthony R. Cox to Saundra L. Daughterity

1812 E. Lawrence St., $29,900, Cynthia Phillips to Treston Robertson 

255 W. Leafland Ave., $6,000, Ronald A. Jargon to Timothy B. Carter

296 Marlene Ave., $108,900, Joseph A. Brown to Ashley R. Mosley

4123 McClain Drive, $58,500, Cari Marie Wilson and Christopher Polmounter to WRCC Properties, LLC

437 N. Megan Drive, $61,500, Ryan Benson to Kacey Reinholtz

82 Meadow Terrace Drive, $30,000, Jeffrey J. Hawkins, as trustee of the Landholdings Land Trust #10 to Thaddius Peck

2727 N. Monroe St., $10,000,000, Spring Cree Acquisition LLC to Spring Creek Preservation L.P.

4131 N. Neeley St., $88,900, Laurie A. Spaeth, executor of the estate of Sandra L. Beldock to Joseph L., Douglas S. and William C. Walston

1388 Oak Park Drive, $110,000, Emit T. and Kaitlyn G. Grimes to Marilyn Ouchins

3558 E. Orchard Drive, $131,500, L. Christopher and Lelah Ray to Arleigh E. and Sandra L. Ball

1036 W. Packard St., $15,000 (contract 2018), Ron and Jane Blankenship to Dorrel Word

3636 Pleasant View Court, $150,000, David P. and Michelle Greenwell to Daniel R. and Teresa Taylor 

1521 Prairie St., $10,000 (contract 2019), BT Properties of Vermilion County, LLC to Shane N. and Carla Hoffman

1545 Prairie St., $10,000 (contract 2019), BT Properties of Vermilion County LLC TO Tyler Hoffman

56 Ridgecrest Drive, $55,000, Brian J. Bach to Lincoln Land Trust #562021

883 W. Sawyer St., $5,700, David EH Mathes Sr. to Clinton Burns 

21 Seventh Drive, $72,900, Billy or Lori Terrell to Kadera Johnson 

4300 South Lake Court, $155,000, Janette Marie Bodine Trust to Robert D. and Dana Jo Byers Jr. 

57 Southwood Drive, $101,000, David Chaney to Ryan to Kristy Benson 

2615 Tanglewood Drive, $170,000, Estate of Frances Joanne Cantwell c/o Thomas M. Cantwell, Jr. to Brent R. and Nicole E. Sampson Jr.

3360 S. Twin Bridge Road, $180,000, Jennifer M. Davidson to John R. Buckler Jr.

2055 N. Union St., $15,000, BT Investments LLC to Jeffrey Baker 

1596 E. Vanderhoof St., $40,000, BLMB Properties to Jacob Martinez

90 Webster Court, $500, Jack Wilkerson to Kristopher D. Thompson

1068 N. Wilder Ave., $20,000, Justin and Leslie Powell to Todd M. Gober 

4154 E. William St. Road, $72,300, Oscar Dale Hadley to Jeremy K. Pezzelle

4550 Williamsburg Drive, $229,900, Christopher S. and Sarah J. Funk to Matthew J. and Aleshia F. Snyder 

122 N. Wyckles Road, 33,000, Michael Oakley to Parks Properties Illinois LLC # 11

870 W. Wood St., $27,500, Alma Della Mendoza and Christian James Ventura to Lashard Properties Solutions, LLC

1950 E. Wood St., $15,000 (contract 2018), Ron and Jane Blankenship to Dorrell Word

815 S. 21st St., $24,000, Mark Kaufman to Elm Rental Series 1, LLC

1952 N. 30th St., $35,900, Omaha Property Manager LLC to Bach Investment Group LLC

2023 S. 45th St., $135,000, Debra L. Koin to Kyle and Victoria Jean Friis

Forsyth

258 S. Smith St., $185,000, Sarah J. and Lynn H. Jr. Woollen to Martin and Patricia Irene Rebec

Macon

237 N. Front St., $5,000, Les and Lee Miller to Kristopher D. Thompson

Mount Zion

410 W. Wildwood Drive, $134,000, Lee V. Shaw, Jr. and Monique Shae to Lulcrisha and Alex Ray 

Oakley 

305 N. Center St., $145,000, Mary C. Griffin to William Wilson 

Warrensburg

8 Redlick Court, $68,500, Renee Sommer to MLIPO2 LLC

 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

