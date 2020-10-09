Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
4714 Arbor Court, $125,000, Sharon Kelley to John F. and Mary L. Allsup
1970 Barding Ave., $83,900, Estate of John G. Dratwick, deceased to Eli Stauffenecker
5180 W. Cantrell St., $311,000, Micheal L. and Michelle Oakley to Eric Neill
1345 E. Olive St., $19,000, Michael Berg to Platinum Realty and Property Management
663 E. Elm Ave., $30,000, Brian Poston and Megan Kirkland to Brent and Melissa Siron
95 Faries Park, $170,000, Estate of Dale L. Cox c/o David W Cox to David W. Cox
2234 W. Forest Ave., $89,900, Robert Brian and Joan F. Minott to Joe Auvil
191 W. Grove Road, $62,000, Bruce Pahde, trustee to Mason Young
2720 E. Hickory St., $20,000, Estate of Dale E. Cox c/o David W. Cox to David W. Cox
2930 W. Hickory Point Road, $166,000, Robert H. and Lorraine R. Kenney to Rachelle S. McKay
246 Isabella Drive, $73,000, Jeffrey J. and Sheree R. Park to Jodi Armer
3356 E. Leafdale Ave., $87,500, Kyle Suzewits to Brandon Young and Rebekah MK Tucker
7950 Lehman Road, $218.500, Stephanie A. and William D. Brown to Johnathan and Jessica Carlson
945 E. Main St., $22,000, Jason W. Beasley to Reginald D. Baldwin
5022 W. Main St., $116,000, Jared D. and Timeka D. McKittrick to Joshua L. Parish
101 E. Pershing Road, $275,000, Macon County Title LLC, Trust Agreement dated 9/19/92, trust deed 3871 to Central Property Group LLC
1920 Peyton Drive, $157,000, Michael and Christine Wilson to Dillon to Christian and Megan Kayleen Ernst
5461 Ricky Drive, $187,000, Dale and Linda Workman to Megan Hawley
2242 Rolling Creek Drive, $274,900, Sephome20, LLC to Rod and Julie Carter
3093 Saddle Trek Road, $339,000, Estate of Tammie J. Buzan, deceased to Jared Crackel
5 2nd South Shores Ave., $95,000, Dustin Pruitt to Erik Santos
2135 N. Summit Ave., $140,000, Benjamin W. and Courtney Kent to Cameron M. Swaim and Reece G. Pantazis
6281 Thomas Road, $110,500, David H. Whitaker to Rose Finley
4004 Turnpin Road, $153,000, Kenneth and Martha A. Davis to Troy D. and Tamara F. Manuel
1150 Wedgewood Court, $271,000, Kevin M. and Terri V. Voss to Michael and Michelle Oakley
166 S. Westdale St., $101,000, Douglas S. Clements to Robyn Prince
Support Local Journalism
32 Whippoorwill Drive, $42,000, Dennis Terneus to Kelly Bright
5177 E. William Street Road, $90,000, Jonathan Pilcher to John to Alexia Brytton Todd
1345 E. Wood St., $34,900, Cathy Francisco and Homer Hanson to Jose Arias
1390 S. 31st St., $63,000, Mark J. and Davena J. Ziemer to Kendra Kaiser and Brett Duncan
1555 S. 32nd St., $48,000, William K. Lindgren Jr., to Charles, Sr. and Kyra Carlson
1691 NW Route 121, $169,353.86 (contract 2015), Romer Brothers Tree & Shrub Service, Inc. to Robert J. and Julie Romer
Argenta
385 E. Broadway Road, $62,000, Betty I. Cone to Solid Rock Holdings LLC
9291 Cabin Road, $95,000, Estate of Lucille Knapp, deceased to Joshua and Amber Hinkelman
8176 Cerro Gordo Blacktop, 157,000, Shirley Bell Trust to Jacob M. and Jessica L. Hill
Blue Mound
302 S. Brown St., $130,000, Jared A. Crackel to Dustin X. Brown
7179 Rosedale Road, $167,500, Jason D. Brelsfoard to Nathan L. True
Dalton City
8998 Hunters Xing, $290,500, Robert Jr. and Karen Hart to Michael and Christine Wilson
Forsyth
280 Kate Court, $40,000, Sullivan Developers to Ted William and Lori Ann Wright
538 Loma Drive, $154,000, Mitchel and Stacey M. Williams to Chapman and Calli R. Schanefelt
551 Park Place Court, $194,000, Debra B. Johnston Trust dated April 8, 2015 to Carole J. Meyer
Macon
5880 Lake Lynn Drive, $368,000, Douglas E. and Holly Barding Barding to Robert L. Disney
505 S. Wall St., $129,000, William J. Dowis to Martin J. and Laurie K. Bergschneider
Mount Zion
18 Blakeridge Place, $223,000, Andrew G. and Kristin L. Young to Benjamin and Courtney Kent
810 Mintler Drive, $148,500, Jessica and Johnathan Carlson to Kody Van Dyke and Kylie Hrabak
Oreana
Rr1, $20,000, Terry L. Garrett to Ryan and Allison Elsea
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.