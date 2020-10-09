 Skip to main content
Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

4714 Arbor Court, $125,000, Sharon Kelley to John F. and Mary L. Allsup

1970 Barding Ave., $83,900, Estate of John G. Dratwick, deceased to Eli Stauffenecker

5180 W. Cantrell St., $311,000, Micheal L. and Michelle Oakley to Eric Neill

1345 E. Olive St., $19,000, Michael Berg to Platinum Realty and Property Management

663 E. Elm Ave., $30,000, Brian Poston and Megan Kirkland to Brent and Melissa Siron

95 Faries Park, $170,000, Estate of Dale L. Cox c/o David W Cox to David W. Cox 

2234 W. Forest Ave., $89,900, Robert Brian and Joan F. Minott to Joe Auvil

191 W. Grove Road, $62,000, Bruce Pahde, trustee to Mason Young

2720 E. Hickory St., $20,000, Estate of Dale E. Cox c/o David W. Cox to David W. Cox 

2930 W. Hickory Point Road, $166,000, Robert H. and Lorraine R. Kenney to Rachelle S. McKay

246 Isabella Drive, $73,000, Jeffrey J. and Sheree R. Park to Jodi Armer 

3356 E. Leafdale Ave., $87,500, Kyle Suzewits to Brandon Young and Rebekah MK Tucker 

7950 Lehman Road, $218.500, Stephanie A. and William D. Brown to Johnathan and Jessica Carlson

945 E. Main St., $22,000, Jason W. Beasley to Reginald D. Baldwin

5022 W. Main St., $116,000, Jared D. and Timeka D. McKittrick to Joshua L. Parish 

101 E. Pershing Road, $275,000, Macon County Title LLC, Trust Agreement dated 9/19/92, trust deed 3871 to Central Property Group LLC

1920 Peyton Drive, $157,000, Michael and Christine Wilson to Dillon to Christian and Megan Kayleen Ernst

5461 Ricky Drive, $187,000, Dale and Linda Workman to Megan Hawley 

2242 Rolling Creek Drive, $274,900, Sephome20, LLC to Rod and Julie Carter

3093 Saddle Trek Road, $339,000, Estate of Tammie J. Buzan, deceased to Jared Crackel

5 2nd South Shores Ave., $95,000, Dustin Pruitt to Erik Santos

2135 N. Summit Ave., $140,000, Benjamin W. and Courtney Kent to Cameron M. Swaim and Reece G. Pantazis

6281 Thomas Road, $110,500, David H. Whitaker to Rose Finley 

4004 Turnpin Road, $153,000, Kenneth and Martha A. Davis to Troy D. and Tamara F. Manuel

1150 Wedgewood Court, $271,000, Kevin M. and Terri V. Voss to Michael and Michelle Oakley 

166 S. Westdale St., $101,000, Douglas S. Clements to Robyn Prince 

32 Whippoorwill Drive, $42,000, Dennis Terneus to Kelly Bright 

5177 E. William Street Road, $90,000, Jonathan Pilcher to John to Alexia Brytton Todd

1345 E. Wood St., $34,900, Cathy Francisco and Homer Hanson to Jose Arias

1390 S. 31st St., $63,000, Mark J. and Davena J. Ziemer to Kendra Kaiser and Brett Duncan

1555 S. 32nd St., $48,000, William K. Lindgren Jr., to Charles, Sr. and Kyra Carlson

1691 NW Route 121, $169,353.86 (contract 2015), Romer Brothers Tree & Shrub Service, Inc. to Robert J. and Julie Romer

Argenta

385 E. Broadway Road, $62,000, Betty I. Cone to Solid Rock Holdings LLC

9291 Cabin Road, $95,000, Estate of Lucille Knapp, deceased to Joshua and Amber Hinkelman

8176 Cerro Gordo Blacktop, 157,000, Shirley Bell Trust to Jacob M. and Jessica L. Hill 

Blue Mound

302 S. Brown St., $130,000, Jared A. Crackel to Dustin X. Brown

7179 Rosedale Road, $167,500, Jason D. Brelsfoard to Nathan L. True

Dalton City

8998 Hunters Xing, $290,500, Robert Jr. and Karen Hart to Michael and Christine Wilson 

Forsyth

280 Kate Court, $40,000, Sullivan Developers to Ted William and Lori Ann Wright 

538 Loma Drive, $154,000, Mitchel and Stacey M. Williams to Chapman and Calli R. Schanefelt

551 Park Place Court, $194,000, Debra B. Johnston Trust dated April 8, 2015 to Carole J. Meyer 

Macon

5880 Lake Lynn Drive, $368,000, Douglas E. and Holly Barding Barding to Robert L. Disney 

505 S. Wall St., $129,000, William J. Dowis to Martin J. and Laurie K. Bergschneider 

Mount Zion 

18 Blakeridge Place, $223,000, Andrew G. and Kristin L. Young to Benjamin and Courtney Kent

810 Mintler Drive, $148,500, Jessica and Johnathan Carlson to Kody Van Dyke and Kylie Hrabak

Oreana

Rr1, $20,000, Terry L. Garrett to Ryan and Allison Elsea

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

