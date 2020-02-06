Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
0 comments
editor's pick top story
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur

2980 S. Bentley Court, $202,000, Bryon Graven and Kelsie Graven to Zachary Duck and Melanie Duck

2148 Clearmont Ave., $25,000, Betty A. Bragg to John E. Ward and Barbara A. Ward

3129 Colorado Drive, $103,000, Adam and Julia C. Carlson to Sara Winings

2915 E. Division St., $13,000, FJ Properties of Illinois LLC to Derek A. Curry and Lawrence A. Faulkner

3514 Dove Drive, $65,000, Raeanne Sisson, fka Pemberton to Andre D. Sanders and Shelby L. Sanders

64 Eastmoreland Drive, $250,000, Robert Whicker and Rhonda Whicker to Kyle H. Anderson and Ruth Hibberd-Anderson

2355 S. File Drive, $66,750, Teresa A. Cravens to Sydney L. Dees

268 Francis Drive, $132,000, William P. Roberson and Leah E. Roberson to Jeffrey A. Nicholls

3975 Graces Lane, $96,000, Marilyn Kay Bonnell, Mark A. Bonnell and Spencer Bonnell  to David A. Bonnell

2890 Grove Court, $91,500, Hickory Point Bank & Trust, executor to Cindy K. Radliff

867 Haynes Drive, $85,000, Rick and Wendy Morse to Susan M. Oldham

5519 Jeanaire Drive, $92,500, Edward Duane Polley to Amie Sue Knapp

35 Lake Point Drive, $369,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Mark Swaim

1055 Lakeview Drive, $40,150, Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

3 Louise Court, $28,000, Donna L. Myers to G.S. Business Group LLC

767 Maffit St., $8,000, GT Properties of Vermillion County LLC to Lukia M. Wheeler

4155 W. Main St., $73,000, Geraldine A. Dodson to Jack A. McCormick and Angela D. McCormick

236 S. Mark Ave., $86,500, Timothy S. Lane and Terry L. Lane to Audrey A. Thompson

1828 N. Martin Luther King Jr. St., $2,500, Troy Hernandez to Gary S. Miller

2115 Millstone Road, $60,000, Roberta A. Moomey and Russell J. Fischer to Sarah E. Hot

3568 N. Moundford Ave., $83,000, Leslie Powell to Sabrina L. Wilder

324 N. Oakcrest Ave., $87,400, Deneil M. Thompson-Brown to Erin Janvrin

2926 Primrose Lane, $128,500, Brad M. Newland and Janet A. Newland to Adrian Byrd

1520 W. Ravina Park Road, $40,000 (contract dated 2015), David R. Dyer and Billye J. Dyer to Cameron Calvert and Kayli Calvert

3560 Salem School Road, $82,801, Macon County sheriff to Jeremy W. Kirkland

995 W. Sawyer St., $29,900, Shirley R. Lyster fka Dant to Billie Jean Force

483 S. Seigel St., $100, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

4514 E. Spruce St., $45,500, Michael L. Doyle and Bernadette Doyle to Stephen Allen Ropp

1125 Veech Lane, $136,000, BP Assets LLC to Kelly D. Koontz

843 E. Whitmer St., $6,000, Joey Pirtle to Tyrise Boyd

2029 E. Whitmer St., $36,750, Glen C. Dahl to Jacob Martinez

725 Wolf Road, $97,500, estate of Sheila A. McClung c/o Kevin R. Buckley, executor to Keith U. Guinn and Diane F. Guinn

228 N. Woodlawn Ave., $20,400, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Adam Bivens

895 S. Wyckles Road, $24,000, estate of Glen F. Lynch to Jerry Doolin

132 N. 16th St., $8,000, global Premier Asset Mgmt NJ LLC to Rosemonde King-Pierre and Jerole E. Pierre

1740 S. 34th Place, $64,900, David R. Grimes and Phyllis A. Grimes to Christopher E. Dunlap

Blue Mound

106 Kathy Court, $66,200, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Jacqueline L. Burke

Boody

6037 S. Route 48, $52,000, Brace A. Curry to Ervin Lee Dawson

Forsyth

938 Schroll Drive, $293,000, Milton G. Stevens and Carol L. Stevens to Ritesh aka Riteschkumar Patel and Rati Patel

1216 Talon Lane, $420,000, Zeth Giles and Amanda Giles to Sanford Hubbard and Marcy Hubbard

396 Ventura Drive, $139,000, Amanda Werling to MD Mehedi Hasan and Umma Saima

Maroa

14260 Lake Fork Lane, $317,000, Brian D. Booth and Amelia Finch to David A. Bradshaw and Ve'laura A.J. Bradshaw

Mount Zion

910 Kirk Drive, $140,000, Ashley R. Creamer fka Gowin to Joshua Bowman and Angela A. Bowman

Oreana

119 E. Belle St., $73,500, Chad Wayne Drollinger and Kara N. Feller-Drollinger to William E. McMahel

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in January.

 

Some of the new Illinois laws for 2020

 

 

 

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News