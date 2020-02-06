Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
2980 S. Bentley Court, $202,000, Bryon Graven and Kelsie Graven to Zachary Duck and Melanie Duck
2148 Clearmont Ave., $25,000, Betty A. Bragg to John E. Ward and Barbara A. Ward
3129 Colorado Drive, $103,000, Adam and Julia C. Carlson to Sara Winings
2915 E. Division St., $13,000, FJ Properties of Illinois LLC to Derek A. Curry and Lawrence A. Faulkner
3514 Dove Drive, $65,000, Raeanne Sisson, fka Pemberton to Andre D. Sanders and Shelby L. Sanders
64 Eastmoreland Drive, $250,000, Robert Whicker and Rhonda Whicker to Kyle H. Anderson and Ruth Hibberd-Anderson
2355 S. File Drive, $66,750, Teresa A. Cravens to Sydney L. Dees
268 Francis Drive, $132,000, William P. Roberson and Leah E. Roberson to Jeffrey A. Nicholls
3975 Graces Lane, $96,000, Marilyn Kay Bonnell, Mark A. Bonnell and Spencer Bonnell to David A. Bonnell
2890 Grove Court, $91,500, Hickory Point Bank & Trust, executor to Cindy K. Radliff
867 Haynes Drive, $85,000, Rick and Wendy Morse to Susan M. Oldham
5519 Jeanaire Drive, $92,500, Edward Duane Polley to Amie Sue Knapp
35 Lake Point Drive, $369,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Mark Swaim
1055 Lakeview Drive, $40,150, Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
3 Louise Court, $28,000, Donna L. Myers to G.S. Business Group LLC
767 Maffit St., $8,000, GT Properties of Vermillion County LLC to Lukia M. Wheeler
4155 W. Main St., $73,000, Geraldine A. Dodson to Jack A. McCormick and Angela D. McCormick
236 S. Mark Ave., $86,500, Timothy S. Lane and Terry L. Lane to Audrey A. Thompson
1828 N. Martin Luther King Jr. St., $2,500, Troy Hernandez to Gary S. Miller
2115 Millstone Road, $60,000, Roberta A. Moomey and Russell J. Fischer to Sarah E. Hot
3568 N. Moundford Ave., $83,000, Leslie Powell to Sabrina L. Wilder
324 N. Oakcrest Ave., $87,400, Deneil M. Thompson-Brown to Erin Janvrin
2926 Primrose Lane, $128,500, Brad M. Newland and Janet A. Newland to Adrian Byrd
1520 W. Ravina Park Road, $40,000 (contract dated 2015), David R. Dyer and Billye J. Dyer to Cameron Calvert and Kayli Calvert
3560 Salem School Road, $82,801, Macon County sheriff to Jeremy W. Kirkland
995 W. Sawyer St., $29,900, Shirley R. Lyster fka Dant to Billie Jean Force
483 S. Seigel St., $100, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
4514 E. Spruce St., $45,500, Michael L. Doyle and Bernadette Doyle to Stephen Allen Ropp
1125 Veech Lane, $136,000, BP Assets LLC to Kelly D. Koontz
843 E. Whitmer St., $6,000, Joey Pirtle to Tyrise Boyd
2029 E. Whitmer St., $36,750, Glen C. Dahl to Jacob Martinez
725 Wolf Road, $97,500, estate of Sheila A. McClung c/o Kevin R. Buckley, executor to Keith U. Guinn and Diane F. Guinn
228 N. Woodlawn Ave., $20,400, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Adam Bivens
895 S. Wyckles Road, $24,000, estate of Glen F. Lynch to Jerry Doolin
132 N. 16th St., $8,000, global Premier Asset Mgmt NJ LLC to Rosemonde King-Pierre and Jerole E. Pierre
1740 S. 34th Place, $64,900, David R. Grimes and Phyllis A. Grimes to Christopher E. Dunlap
Blue Mound
106 Kathy Court, $66,200, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Jacqueline L. Burke
Boody
6037 S. Route 48, $52,000, Brace A. Curry to Ervin Lee Dawson
Forsyth
938 Schroll Drive, $293,000, Milton G. Stevens and Carol L. Stevens to Ritesh aka Riteschkumar Patel and Rati Patel
1216 Talon Lane, $420,000, Zeth Giles and Amanda Giles to Sanford Hubbard and Marcy Hubbard
396 Ventura Drive, $139,000, Amanda Werling to MD Mehedi Hasan and Umma Saima
Maroa
14260 Lake Fork Lane, $317,000, Brian D. Booth and Amelia Finch to David A. Bradshaw and Ve'laura A.J. Bradshaw
Mount Zion
910 Kirk Drive, $140,000, Ashley R. Creamer fka Gowin to Joshua Bowman and Angela A. Bowman
Oreana
119 E. Belle St., $73,500, Chad Wayne Drollinger and Kara N. Feller-Drollinger to William E. McMahel
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in January.
