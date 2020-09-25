Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
2530 Alice Lane, $95,000, Sarah L. Cooke to Jamie Grubb
4020 N. Arthur Court, $84,000, Gagnon Family Trust to Aaron D. Damery
3312 E. Birch St., $36,675, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust #5675
2688 Brookline Place, $150,000, Gary D. and Laura Kathleen Kirby to Heather I. Albert
526 W. Buckingham Drive, $108,500, Daniel D. and Kathy A. Helphrey to Brian W. and Nanette Clemons
928 N. Charles St., $3,000, Danta Lenal to Larry Jackiewiz
1685 N. Church St., $6,000, Brenda and Curtis Bond to Lydia Cole
3215 E. Chestnut Ave., $73,500, Karen Sue and Roger W. Jones Sr., to Karoline A. Mueller
1745 N. College St., $15,000, Gregory H. Washburn to James E. Beams
3105 Colorado Drive, $175,000, Steven D. and Patricia Kelly to Timothy G. May
303 Columbus Drive, $95,900, Gayle and Kevin Seger to Edwin L. and Nancy L. Derby
13 N. Country Club Road, $124,900, Brian W. and Nanette Clemons to James D. and Rebecca C. J. Roark
686 Cove Court, $150,000, Douglas E. Lee to Danielle D. Taylor
1492 W. Decatur St., $79,500, Heather I. Albert to Timothy and Lisa Hayes
1704 E. Decatur St., $26,000, Kimberly, Timothy D. and Suzanne E. Logan to Virginia Hernandez-Ocasio
175 N. Dennis Ave., $64,000, Ernest and Jennifer Panganiban to Austin Michael Pletsch
8025 Fort Daniel Road, $145,000, Sharon L. Rigg to Dustin K. Brown and Chelsea C. Davis
3234 E. Fulton Ave., $55,000, Robert and Julie Patterson to Ismail A. Kadya Ali
2853 Harryland Road, $183,400, Wyatt Wages and Mackenzie Beuttel to Michael White
1605 Highland Court, $64,000, Danny P. Menghini to Nicholas McDaniel and Sondra Pierson
3422 E. Leafdale Ave., $80,000, Jessica L. Good to Joshua Saul
820 W. Leafland Ave., $18,000, Allen E. and Betty J. Helmuth to Erika Simmons
4239 E. Lincoln Ave., $68,500, Cathy and Gina Becker, Shelley Garrett and Donna L Cochran to Michael A. Miller
365S. Linden Ave., $109.900, Daniel and Theresa P. Boynton to Emily Eaton
2675 S. Long Creek Road, $219,000, Tracy and Angela Causey to Robert and Allison Coit
1515 W. Main St., $65,000, Mary Ann Riedell to The Carver Group. LLC
2980 N. Main St., $385,000, Union Planters Bank, trustee to Ogden Holdings LLC
3029 Main St., $29,900, 3029 Main Street Trust to Bronson Dotson
1470 W. Macon St., $112,900, David and Tabitha Boone to Matthew and Danielle Lynn Potter Patricio
234 E. Marietta St., $10,000, John C. Ellis Lodge No. 17 Trust to Decatur Macon County Opportunities Corp.
4133 McClain Drive, $123.500, Larry D. and Paula Bonnett to Christopher L. Rapp
54 Medial Drive, $62,000, Gregory D. Smith, trustee of Henry W. and Charlotte A. English Trust date April 4, 2013 to Kathryn Olivia Smith-Frank
1655 W. Melrose Court, $83,500, Alvin I. Cohen to Chery Sheumaker
655 S. Monroe St., $120,000, Barbara Zane Wilson to Trenton and Brittany Moran
430 N. Newcastle Drive, $108,500, James and Tiffany McQueen Nihiser to Stefanie Walker
2453 E. North St., $12,000, Anthony Dale Sangston to Daniel Allen Davis and Diana Leal Ventura
2749 N. Norwood Ave., $205,000, Woodford Homes, Inc, an Illinois Not-For-Profit Corporation to Shane L. and Heidi A. Beck
1305 Oak Drive, $65,000, Jacqueline M. Franklin and James B. Grubb to Mount Zion Properties 326 LLC
69 Oakridge Drive, $49,900, Lois L. Howlett to Pamela J. and Ralph G. Johnson
85 Pennsylvania Drive, $45,000, VRMTG Asset Trust U.S. Bank, trustee to Edged Investments Inc
2640 Pheasant Run, $150,000, Daniel M. and Randel M. Muir to Bennett Stevenson
151 Point Bluff Drive, $159,900, Robert and Megan Hotwick to Riley Kimrey and Amber E. Sawvell
527 W. Prairie Ave., $145,000, Decatur Phx Investors, LLC to WP Real Estate Holdings
1011 E. Prairie St., $9,500, Estate of Joseph W. Mueller, deceased to Waseem Abbas
2168 Ramsey Drive, $89,900, Randy and Deborah Drake to Devin D. Conner
460 W. Ratchford Lane, $129,900, Jeffrey and Michelle Horve to Shon M. and Melanie D. Moore
210 S. Redwood Lane, $77,000, Crystal L. Gordan to Valerie McGlothllin
73 Ridge Lane Drive, $56,500, Catherine M. Bauer Trust to Mary and Pamela Younker
1235 W. Semor Drive, $88,000, Thomas Rice to Ashley McCord
31 Seventh Drive, $35,000, Richard and Dedra Hauffe to Lincoln Land Trust No. 5665
40 Seventh Drive, $26,500, Estate of Steven W. Campbell, deceased to Lincoln Land Trust No. 5675
1890 Spitler Drive, $460,000, Carolyn S. Carnahan to Lincoln Land Trust No. 18902020
17 Southern Drive, $125,000, James E. and Ramona J. Taylor to Randy and Deborah Drake
3167 Southland Road, $149,900, Robert E. and Allison M. Coit to Ryan Galloway
1141 W. Sugar Pine Court, $167,000, Cody Floyd to Arnold and Kristinna Miguel
315 , Summit Ave, $62,500, Nancy Guenther, et al to Sheila Larimore
185 N. Twin Lakes Road, $45,000, Grace Ann Woolard to Jeffery D. Nees
4441 Waterford Court, $173,000, Naomi Maxey to Mark D. and Susie B. Smith
259 Wayside Ave., $56,500, Justin Richards to Benjamin A. Taylor
820 S. Webster St., $15,000, Brian and Bradley Lindsey to Haley Wade and Grant Pyatt
129 N. Westlawn Ave., $82,500, John A. and Barbara J. Ninneman to Charles Durst
2405 E. William St., $10,000, Paul E. Foster and Chassity A. Foster to Camille D. Harrell
7830 W. William St., $156,000, John E. and Danielle F. Seremak to Alan R. and Jeannie M. Winter
700 S. Willow St., $5,000 (contract 2019), BT Properties of Vemilion County, LLC to Samuel Sweeney
14 2nd Street South Shores, $35,000, Thomas Croxen, executor to Thomas Croxen
55 7th Drive, $30,000, Macon County Sheriff to Justin Lyon
1715 S. 34th Place, $65,000, Terry D. and Cathy A. Rhodes to Holly M. Gulick
855 N. 35th St., $2,000, Todd Gober to Larry Benton III
Blue Mound
317 Lincoln St., $91,000, Regional Bank to Dallas Murphy
307 E. Seiberling St., $106,000, Teresa Kaufman to Jesse Allen Shonkwiler
Argenta
580 N. North St., $48,000, Corwin B. and Linda K. White to Jerrod L. and Shawna K. Askren
Dalton City
8760 Countryside Drive, $294,900, Dean C. and Danielle N. Weber to Christopher J. and Carrie Jo G. Aultman
Forsyth
707 Cypress Lane, $180,000, Kenneth E. and Christy F. Holub to Elizabeth Stukins
159 Jack Lane, $364,900, Leslie A. Zeaman to Rhonda S. and Andrew Witwer
230 Magnolia Drive, $142,500, Edwin L. Derby to Vicky Lynn Gardner
884 Stevens Creek Lane, $268,000, Michael and Vicky L. Gardner to Christy F. and Kenneth E. Holub
Macon
437 N. Miller St., $20,000, Khanh Nguyen to Ryan J. Murray
Maroa
5602 W. Duroc Road, $$495,000, Allan R. and Kathy L. Hans to Andrew and Leslie Zeaman
300 N. Hickory St., $31,000, Robert E. Mashburn to Cody Parrott
Mount Zion
610 North Drive, $57,200, Bernard C. and Megan R. Thompson to Raymond L. and Barbara L. Nelson
610 North Drive, $90,000, Thomas L., Michael L., Gary E. Nelson and Nancy D. Seward to Michael L. Nelson
705 S. Whitetail Circle, $92,400, Nelda McNicol to Brandon Davis
Niantic
114 S. Four Bridges Road, $165,000, Shane L. and Heidi A. Beck to Daniel and Theresa Boynton
407 E. Montgomery St., $15,000, Roger W. Ward to Larry Porter
Oreana
5745 Kirby Road, $270,000, Bobby D. and Dalene K. Batson to Andrew and Emily Boleyn
Warrensburg
655 N. Illinois St., $125,500, Jeffrey Elliot to Chloe M. Bechtel and Zachary T. Corman
264 E. Main St., $113,000, Medical Legal Bridge, LLC to Evan Ryan
785 E. North St., $150,000, John Kirgan to Kylee Hastings
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in April.
