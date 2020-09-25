 Skip to main content
Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Decatur

2530 Alice Lane, $95,000, Sarah L. Cooke to Jamie Grubb

4020 N. Arthur Court, $84,000, Gagnon Family Trust to Aaron D. Damery

3312 E. Birch St., $36,675, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust #5675

2688 Brookline Place, $150,000, Gary D. and Laura Kathleen Kirby to Heather I. Albert

526 W. Buckingham Drive, $108,500, Daniel D. and Kathy A. Helphrey to Brian W. and Nanette Clemons

928 N. Charles St., $3,000, Danta Lenal to Larry Jackiewiz

1685 N. Church St., $6,000, Brenda and Curtis Bond to Lydia Cole

3215 E. Chestnut Ave., $73,500, Karen Sue and Roger W. Jones Sr., to Karoline A. Mueller

1745 N. College St., $15,000, Gregory H. Washburn to James E. Beams

3105 Colorado Drive, $175,000, Steven D. and Patricia Kelly to Timothy G. May

303 Columbus Drive, $95,900, Gayle and Kevin Seger to Edwin L. and Nancy L. Derby 

13 N. Country Club Road, $124,900, Brian W. and Nanette Clemons to James D. and Rebecca C. J. Roark

686 Cove Court, $150,000, Douglas E. Lee to Danielle D. Taylor 

1492 W. Decatur St., $79,500, Heather I. Albert to Timothy and Lisa Hayes

1704 E. Decatur St., $26,000, Kimberly, Timothy D. and Suzanne E. Logan to Virginia Hernandez-Ocasio

175 N. Dennis Ave., $64,000, Ernest and Jennifer Panganiban to Austin Michael Pletsch 

8025 Fort Daniel Road, $145,000, Sharon L. Rigg to Dustin K. Brown and Chelsea C. Davis

3234 E. Fulton Ave., $55,000, Robert and Julie Patterson to Ismail A. Kadya Ali 

2853 Harryland Road, $183,400, Wyatt Wages and Mackenzie Beuttel to Michael White 

1605 Highland Court, $64,000, Danny P. Menghini to Nicholas McDaniel and Sondra Pierson 

3422 E. Leafdale Ave., $80,000, Jessica L. Good to Joshua Saul

820 W. Leafland Ave., $18,000, Allen E. and Betty J. Helmuth to Erika Simmons

4239 E. Lincoln Ave., $68,500, Cathy and Gina Becker, Shelley Garrett and Donna L Cochran to Michael A. Miller 

365S. Linden Ave., $109.900, Daniel and Theresa P. Boynton to Emily Eaton

2675 S. Long Creek Road, $219,000, Tracy and Angela Causey to Robert and Allison Coit

1515 W. Main St., $65,000, Mary Ann Riedell to The Carver Group. LLC

2980 N. Main St., $385,000, Union Planters Bank, trustee to Ogden Holdings LLC

3029 Main St., $29,900, 3029 Main Street Trust to Bronson Dotson

1470 W. Macon St., $112,900, David and Tabitha Boone to Matthew and Danielle Lynn Potter Patricio 

234 E. Marietta St., $10,000, John C. Ellis Lodge No. 17 Trust to Decatur Macon County Opportunities Corp. 

4133 McClain Drive, $123.500, Larry D. and Paula Bonnett to Christopher L. Rapp

54 Medial Drive, $62,000, Gregory D. Smith, trustee of Henry W. and Charlotte A. English Trust date April 4, 2013 to Kathryn Olivia Smith-Frank

1655 W. Melrose Court, $83,500, Alvin I. Cohen to Chery Sheumaker 

655 S. Monroe St., $120,000, Barbara Zane Wilson to Trenton and Brittany Moran 

430 N. Newcastle Drive, $108,500, James and Tiffany McQueen Nihiser to Stefanie Walker 

2453 E. North St., $12,000, Anthony Dale Sangston to Daniel Allen Davis and Diana Leal Ventura

2749 N. Norwood Ave., $205,000, Woodford Homes, Inc, an Illinois Not-For-Profit Corporation to Shane L. and Heidi A. Beck

1305 Oak Drive, $65,000, Jacqueline M. Franklin and James B. Grubb to Mount Zion Properties 326 LLC

69 Oakridge Drive, $49,900, Lois L. Howlett to Pamela J. and Ralph G. Johnson

85 Pennsylvania Drive, $45,000, VRMTG Asset Trust U.S. Bank, trustee to Edged Investments Inc

2640 Pheasant Run, $150,000, Daniel M. and Randel M. Muir to Bennett Stevenson 

151 Point Bluff Drive, $159,900, Robert and Megan Hotwick to Riley Kimrey and Amber E. Sawvell

527 W. Prairie Ave., $145,000, Decatur Phx Investors, LLC to WP Real Estate Holdings

1011 E. Prairie St., $9,500, Estate of Joseph W. Mueller, deceased to Waseem Abbas

2168 Ramsey Drive, $89,900, Randy and Deborah Drake to Devin D. Conner 

460 W. Ratchford Lane, $129,900, Jeffrey and Michelle Horve to Shon M. and Melanie D. Moore

210 S. Redwood Lane, $77,000, Crystal L. Gordan to Valerie McGlothllin

73 Ridge Lane Drive, $56,500, Catherine M. Bauer Trust to Mary and Pamela Younker

1235 W. Semor Drive, $88,000, Thomas Rice to Ashley McCord

31 Seventh Drive, $35,000, Richard and Dedra Hauffe to Lincoln Land Trust No. 5665

40 Seventh Drive, $26,500, Estate of Steven W. Campbell, deceased to Lincoln Land Trust No. 5675

1890 Spitler Drive, $460,000, Carolyn S. Carnahan to Lincoln Land Trust No. 18902020

17 Southern Drive, $125,000, James E. and Ramona J. Taylor to Randy and Deborah Drake 

3167 Southland Road, $149,900, Robert E. and Allison M. Coit to Ryan Galloway 

1141 W. Sugar Pine Court, $167,000, Cody Floyd to Arnold and Kristinna Miguel 

315 , Summit Ave, $62,500, Nancy Guenther, et al to Sheila Larimore

185 N. Twin Lakes Road, $45,000, Grace Ann Woolard to Jeffery D. Nees

4441 Waterford Court, $173,000, Naomi Maxey to Mark D. and Susie B. Smith 

259 Wayside Ave., $56,500, Justin Richards to Benjamin A. Taylor

820 S. Webster St., $15,000, Brian and Bradley Lindsey to Haley Wade and Grant Pyatt

129 N. Westlawn Ave., $82,500, John A. and Barbara J. Ninneman to Charles Durst

2405 E. William St., $10,000, Paul E. Foster and Chassity A. Foster to Camille D. Harrell

7830 W. William St., $156,000, John E. and Danielle F. Seremak to Alan R. and Jeannie M. Winter 

700 S. Willow St., $5,000 (contract 2019), BT Properties of Vemilion County, LLC to Samuel Sweeney

14 2nd Street South Shores, $35,000, Thomas Croxen, executor to Thomas Croxen

55 7th Drive, $30,000, Macon County Sheriff to Justin Lyon

1715 S. 34th Place, $65,000, Terry D. and Cathy A. Rhodes to Holly M. Gulick 

855 N. 35th St., $2,000, Todd Gober to Larry Benton III

Blue Mound

317 Lincoln St., $91,000, Regional Bank to Dallas Murphy 

307 E. Seiberling St., $106,000, Teresa Kaufman to Jesse Allen Shonkwiler

Argenta

580 N. North St., $48,000, Corwin B. and Linda K. White to Jerrod L. and Shawna K. Askren

Dalton City

8760 Countryside Drive, $294,900, Dean C. and Danielle N. Weber to Christopher J. and Carrie Jo G. Aultman

Forsyth

707 Cypress Lane, $180,000, Kenneth E. and Christy F. Holub to Elizabeth Stukins

159 Jack Lane, $364,900,  Leslie A. Zeaman to Rhonda S. and Andrew Witwer 

230 Magnolia Drive, $142,500, Edwin L. Derby to Vicky Lynn Gardner 

884 Stevens Creek Lane, $268,000, Michael and Vicky L. Gardner to Christy F. and Kenneth E. Holub 

Macon

437 N. Miller St., $20,000, Khanh Nguyen to Ryan J. Murray

Maroa

5602 W. Duroc Road, $$495,000, Allan R. and Kathy L. Hans to Andrew and Leslie Zeaman 

300 N. Hickory St., $31,000, Robert E. Mashburn to Cody Parrott

Mount Zion

610 North Drive, $57,200, Bernard C. and Megan R. Thompson to Raymond L. and Barbara L. Nelson 

610 North Drive, $90,000, Thomas L., Michael L., Gary E. Nelson and Nancy D. Seward to Michael L. Nelson 

705 S. Whitetail Circle, $92,400, Nelda McNicol to Brandon Davis 

Niantic

114 S. Four Bridges Road, $165,000, Shane L. and Heidi A. Beck to Daniel and Theresa Boynton 

407 E. Montgomery St., $15,000, Roger W. Ward to Larry Porter 

Oreana

5745 Kirby Road, $270,000, Bobby D. and Dalene K. Batson to Andrew and Emily Boleyn 

Warrensburg

655 N. Illinois St., $125,500, Jeffrey Elliot to Chloe M. Bechtel and Zachary T. Corman

264 E. Main St., $113,000, Medical Legal Bridge, LLC to Evan Ryan 

785 E. North St., $150,000, John Kirgan to Kylee Hastings

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in April.

