Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur 

4215 E. Cantrell St., $130,000, Robert J. Graden to Donnie Ryan Asay

3333 E. Cedar St., $97,000, James M. and Lindsey C. Hermann to Joshua David Ryan 

430 W. Decatur St., $84,500, Maria I. Duran-Demontoya to Daniel and Megan Mastin 

1440 W. Decatur St., $86,500, Kathleen M. McArthur to Olivia M. Lett

1261 N. Hillcrest Drive, &36,000, McLain Meador to Bramble Nation, LLC

1905 Indiana Court, $40,000, Thomas F. Hott and Lois J. Hott and Kristen Hemmegarn

683 W. Macon St., Units 8, $16,000, Zarco Consulting, LLC to Bright Lands, LLC

1370 W. Macon St., $38,900, Shawn S. Brown to Kyle Goeckner

540 W. Main St., $307,000, K-Fam Properties, LLC to The Garden Decatur LLC

2524 S. Peachtree Court, $130,900, Nanette L. Imel to Shelby D. Jarvis and Adrianna Lashkowski

1905 Queen Mary Court, $60,000, Christopher Smegal to Sasha R. Hart

3727 Sims Court, $215.000, Theressa D. Tozer to David C. and Ellen M. Kau

5 Sixth Drive, $85,000, Daniel R. Ritchie to Ashley Fox

424 Southampton Drive, $98,000, M. Gail Sanner to Donald W. Emmons

4235 South Lake Court, $340,000, Thomas E. Griffith, trustee of Trust dated Dec. 18, 2001 to Dennis D. and Jennifer L. Ballinger, Jr.

2733 S. Taylor Road, $138,000, Beulah Kay Nunn to Bradley Keith Urban

224 W. William St., $42,978, Parking Lot, Decatur Masonic Temple Association, a not-for-profit Corp. to First United Methodist Church of Decatur

Forsyth

800 Jacobs Way, $107,500, Estate of David C. Booth, Deceased to Hundley Properties, LLC

879 Jasons Way, $445,000, Gaurang andMary Patel to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust 

880 Stevens Creek Lane, $275,000, Christopher R.  and Danielle M. Meurlot to Jeff and Michelle Horve

Maroa

424 W. Washington St., $118,000, James L. to Barbara S. Brown to William A. Barnett 

Mount Zion 

1065 Country Manor Drive, $235,000, Kathryn A. Henkel and Michael Slade to Dale L. and Marjorie J. Maycroft 

940 Kirk Drive, $150,000, Carl E. and Linda J. Hayes to Michael Tassone, Sr. and Nanette Imel

775 S. Whitetail Circle, $147,000, John J. Maas to Samantha Stine 

Oreana 

5469 Kirby Road, $30,000, Rhonda D. Rade to Mark Rade

Warrensburg

374 W. Main St., $69,000, James and Claudia Williams to Kevin Stephenson

 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

