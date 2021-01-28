Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
4215 E. Cantrell St., $130,000, Robert J. Graden to Donnie Ryan Asay
3333 E. Cedar St., $97,000, James M. and Lindsey C. Hermann to Joshua David Ryan
430 W. Decatur St., $84,500, Maria I. Duran-Demontoya to Daniel and Megan Mastin
1440 W. Decatur St., $86,500, Kathleen M. McArthur to Olivia M. Lett
1261 N. Hillcrest Drive, &36,000, McLain Meador to Bramble Nation, LLC
1905 Indiana Court, $40,000, Thomas F. Hott and Lois J. Hott and Kristen Hemmegarn
683 W. Macon St., Units 8, $16,000, Zarco Consulting, LLC to Bright Lands, LLC
1370 W. Macon St., $38,900, Shawn S. Brown to Kyle Goeckner
540 W. Main St., $307,000, K-Fam Properties, LLC to The Garden Decatur LLC
2524 S. Peachtree Court, $130,900, Nanette L. Imel to Shelby D. Jarvis and Adrianna Lashkowski
1905 Queen Mary Court, $60,000, Christopher Smegal to Sasha R. Hart
3727 Sims Court, $215.000, Theressa D. Tozer to David C. and Ellen M. Kau
5 Sixth Drive, $85,000, Daniel R. Ritchie to Ashley Fox
424 Southampton Drive, $98,000, M. Gail Sanner to Donald W. Emmons
4235 South Lake Court, $340,000, Thomas E. Griffith, trustee of Trust dated Dec. 18, 2001 to Dennis D. and Jennifer L. Ballinger, Jr.
2733 S. Taylor Road, $138,000, Beulah Kay Nunn to Bradley Keith Urban
224 W. William St., $42,978, Parking Lot, Decatur Masonic Temple Association, a not-for-profit Corp. to First United Methodist Church of Decatur
Forsyth
800 Jacobs Way, $107,500, Estate of David C. Booth, Deceased to Hundley Properties, LLC
879 Jasons Way, $445,000, Gaurang andMary Patel to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust
880 Stevens Creek Lane, $275,000, Christopher R. and Danielle M. Meurlot to Jeff and Michelle Horve
Maroa
424 W. Washington St., $118,000, James L. to Barbara S. Brown to William A. Barnett
Mount Zion
1065 Country Manor Drive, $235,000, Kathryn A. Henkel and Michael Slade to Dale L. and Marjorie J. Maycroft
940 Kirk Drive, $150,000, Carl E. and Linda J. Hayes to Michael Tassone, Sr. and Nanette Imel
775 S. Whitetail Circle, $147,000, John J. Maas to Samantha Stine
Oreana
5469 Kirby Road, $30,000, Rhonda D. Rade to Mark Rade
Warrensburg
374 W. Main St., $69,000, James and Claudia Williams to Kevin Stephenson