Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur 

215 Bay Shore Drive, $80,000, Vernie T. and Beverly C. Barnett to Hugh H. Rowden

4320 N. Bearsdale Road, $164,000, Christopher W. and Christine Anne Edwards to Johnathon Downing 

3293 Bluebird Drive, $60,000, Dylan and Megan Van Horn to Marcos Fuentes 

4915 Boyd St., $130,000, Douglas C. and Valentina L. Logan to Rebecca Ballard

4315 E. Cantrell St., $56,250, Dayne L. Mendenall to Nicholas Mendenall

190 S. Camp St., $56,000, Jeremy A. Richardson to C Danile Carr 

1814 E. Clay St., $30,000, Bert H. Sturgis to Miguel and Carmen Segundo

1183 S. Curtis Ave., $20,000, Ashley Warner to Michelle Tuttle

3219 Fields Court, &157,900, Gary D. and Judith Glosser to Crystal Bergfield 

2844 S. Forrest Lane, $204,000, Terrence M. and Elizabeth A. Kenney to Cole S. Aschermann and Breanne Whaley

292 S. Gravel Pit Road, $97,000, Terry G. and Linda I. Oakleaf to Nicole A. Hayes 

310 S. Glencoe Ave., $84,900, Michael A. Novak and Lee Ann Rotz to Gary L. and Joni L. Puckett

1254 W. Green St., $5,000, Shirley Owens to Carissa Coleman

3126 Greenlake Drive, $108,000, M.A. & S. LLC, A Missouri LLC to Amy Tucker

4315 Huston Hills Road, $92,000, Estate of Gary L. Saner, deceased to Miranda Jesse

1661 N. Jasper St., $7,200, Tanya Dion to Paul E. Lewis

920 W. King St., $1,000, Trans Yancy to Massoud Aliabadi

3136 Lake Bluff Drive, $127,900, The Henry W. and Doris J. Heiland trust agreement dated July 9, 2012 to Gary D. and Judith A. Glosser

1516 E. Lake Shore Drive, $73,000, Kristen L. and Phillip A. Mosser to Crystal A. Potter 

4197 E. Lake Shore Drive, $215,000, Ryan Lalone to Michael and Theresa L. Scarcelli 

1174 E. Locust St., $30,000, BT Investments LLC to Tiko Smith

1604E. Locust St., $12,000, Larry Stitt to Jacobe Tennin

261 S. Main St., $7,250, Brian Jones to Emeterio Corpus

441 Maywood Court, $62,000, Wayne J. Gebhart to Duane E. Kindred 

623 S. Oakland Court, $15,000, Empire Tax Corp. to Richard Phillips

3431 N. Oakland Court, $139,000, Laura Campbell to Lucas and Grace Highley

254 W. Peoria Ave., $1,500, Carol A. Lawton to Paul W. Plank 

2557 Pheasant Run, $170,000, Paul J. and Macy M. Barnett to Wesley A. Hogan 

1427 Plainview St., $62,000, Douglas and Lea Stukins to Amanda Walsh

1955 E. Pythian Ave., $10,250, Ronald W. Kelm to Jackson Family Limited Partnership

256 S. Price St., $113,500, Andrew and Melissa Niebrugge to Dylan and Megan E. Van Horn 

1977 Queen Mary Court, $88,000, Michael D. Thomas, Jr. to Ikeshiea L. Blair

168 Southmoreland Place, $315,000, Michael L. Mowen to James and Ann Sanner King

3324 N. Taylor Road, $157,500, Wilson K. and Barbara J. Cassell to Joshua D. and Casey L. Patterson

3680 Tulane Drive, $204,500, Jack D. and Rachele L. Martin to Ryan Rankin 

2836 N. Vine St., $80,000, Jeffrey S. Marshall to Terry L. and Rhonda M. Dillow

3102 E. Wallace St., $42,500, Audrey N. Geddes, Mary Jo Brace and Linda Sue Orr to Dax Stormer

4590 E. Westlake Ave., $72,500, Dalton Allison to Taylor Tieman 

4751 E. Willowbrook Lane, $124,450, Randy R. Sikowski to Cameron Bean 

1770 S. Wyckles Road, $271,900, Michael S. Couch and Anne M. Kralman to Timothy M. and Dawn R. Knorr 

7 Third Drive, $53,500, Richard L. and Russell L. Maloney to Shelby M. Day 

24 7th Drive, $45,000, Rachel P. Stupek and Craig T. Tikarski to Dale W. Shelton

Dalton City

8715 Countryside Drive, $360,000, Brian K. and Adrianna Sharp to Julianna F. Kovalcik

Kenny

14525 Strawn Road, $130,000, Tina Dash to Toby Propst 

Forsyth

5509 N. Oakland Ave., $217,250, Gary L. and Joni L. Puckett to Ian M. and Riley K. Boysen

1512 August Hill Place, $130,000, Gerald D. and Karen J. Lillpop Family Trust to Mary Bodine Lillpop

870 Westside Drive, $145,000, Matthew L. and Tanya S. Current to Joshua Graham 

Mount Zion 

1305 Westside Drive, $237,500, Janel D. Barrington to Jacob Stewart and Kayla Riggs

Warrensburg

245 E. Warren St., $32,500, Joseph A. Fromm to Maura Harden 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

