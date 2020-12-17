Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
215 Bay Shore Drive, $80,000, Vernie T. and Beverly C. Barnett to Hugh H. Rowden
4320 N. Bearsdale Road, $164,000, Christopher W. and Christine Anne Edwards to Johnathon Downing
3293 Bluebird Drive, $60,000, Dylan and Megan Van Horn to Marcos Fuentes
4915 Boyd St., $130,000, Douglas C. and Valentina L. Logan to Rebecca Ballard
4315 E. Cantrell St., $56,250, Dayne L. Mendenall to Nicholas Mendenall
190 S. Camp St., $56,000, Jeremy A. Richardson to C Danile Carr
1814 E. Clay St., $30,000, Bert H. Sturgis to Miguel and Carmen Segundo
1183 S. Curtis Ave., $20,000, Ashley Warner to Michelle Tuttle
3219 Fields Court, &157,900, Gary D. and Judith Glosser to Crystal Bergfield
2844 S. Forrest Lane, $204,000, Terrence M. and Elizabeth A. Kenney to Cole S. Aschermann and Breanne Whaley
292 S. Gravel Pit Road, $97,000, Terry G. and Linda I. Oakleaf to Nicole A. Hayes
310 S. Glencoe Ave., $84,900, Michael A. Novak and Lee Ann Rotz to Gary L. and Joni L. Puckett
1254 W. Green St., $5,000, Shirley Owens to Carissa Coleman
3126 Greenlake Drive, $108,000, M.A. & S. LLC, A Missouri LLC to Amy Tucker
4315 Huston Hills Road, $92,000, Estate of Gary L. Saner, deceased to Miranda Jesse
1661 N. Jasper St., $7,200, Tanya Dion to Paul E. Lewis
920 W. King St., $1,000, Trans Yancy to Massoud Aliabadi
3136 Lake Bluff Drive, $127,900, The Henry W. and Doris J. Heiland trust agreement dated July 9, 2012 to Gary D. and Judith A. Glosser
1516 E. Lake Shore Drive, $73,000, Kristen L. and Phillip A. Mosser to Crystal A. Potter
4197 E. Lake Shore Drive, $215,000, Ryan Lalone to Michael and Theresa L. Scarcelli
1174 E. Locust St., $30,000, BT Investments LLC to Tiko Smith
1604E. Locust St., $12,000, Larry Stitt to Jacobe Tennin
261 S. Main St., $7,250, Brian Jones to Emeterio Corpus
441 Maywood Court, $62,000, Wayne J. Gebhart to Duane E. Kindred
623 S. Oakland Court, $15,000, Empire Tax Corp. to Richard Phillips
3431 N. Oakland Court, $139,000, Laura Campbell to Lucas and Grace Highley
254 W. Peoria Ave., $1,500, Carol A. Lawton to Paul W. Plank
2557 Pheasant Run, $170,000, Paul J. and Macy M. Barnett to Wesley A. Hogan
1427 Plainview St., $62,000, Douglas and Lea Stukins to Amanda Walsh
1955 E. Pythian Ave., $10,250, Ronald W. Kelm to Jackson Family Limited Partnership
256 S. Price St., $113,500, Andrew and Melissa Niebrugge to Dylan and Megan E. Van Horn
1977 Queen Mary Court, $88,000, Michael D. Thomas, Jr. to Ikeshiea L. Blair
168 Southmoreland Place, $315,000, Michael L. Mowen to James and Ann Sanner King
3324 N. Taylor Road, $157,500, Wilson K. and Barbara J. Cassell to Joshua D. and Casey L. Patterson
3680 Tulane Drive, $204,500, Jack D. and Rachele L. Martin to Ryan Rankin
2836 N. Vine St., $80,000, Jeffrey S. Marshall to Terry L. and Rhonda M. Dillow
3102 E. Wallace St., $42,500, Audrey N. Geddes, Mary Jo Brace and Linda Sue Orr to Dax Stormer
4590 E. Westlake Ave., $72,500, Dalton Allison to Taylor Tieman
4751 E. Willowbrook Lane, $124,450, Randy R. Sikowski to Cameron Bean
1770 S. Wyckles Road, $271,900, Michael S. Couch and Anne M. Kralman to Timothy M. and Dawn R. Knorr
7 Third Drive, $53,500, Richard L. and Russell L. Maloney to Shelby M. Day
24 7th Drive, $45,000, Rachel P. Stupek and Craig T. Tikarski to Dale W. Shelton
Dalton City
8715 Countryside Drive, $360,000, Brian K. and Adrianna Sharp to Julianna F. Kovalcik
Kenny
14525 Strawn Road, $130,000, Tina Dash to Toby Propst
Forsyth
5509 N. Oakland Ave., $217,250, Gary L. and Joni L. Puckett to Ian M. and Riley K. Boysen
1512 August Hill Place, $130,000, Gerald D. and Karen J. Lillpop Family Trust to Mary Bodine Lillpop
870 Westside Drive, $145,000, Matthew L. and Tanya S. Current to Joshua Graham
Mount Zion
1305 Westside Drive, $237,500, Janel D. Barrington to Jacob Stewart and Kayla Riggs
Warrensburg
245 E. Warren St., $32,500, Joseph A. Fromm to Maura Harden
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.
