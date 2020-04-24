Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
4871 Arbor Court, $104,900, Genevieve McMillan, Susan Doane and Richard McMillan to 3AM, LLC
110 S. Austin Ave., $90,000, Elizabeth J. Curlin Laura E. Curlin, James Z. Curlin and Margaret R. Curlin to Ryan P. and Melissa Rinchiuso
4740 N. Beechwood Trail, $176,500, Timothy Fyke to Elizabeth M. Hughes
3070 Danny Drive, $60,000, Thelma Tate Trust to Megan L. Overbeck
1642 E. Decatur St., $10,000, (Contract dated 2017), Russell J. Berry and Mary Beth Russell to Kay Roby
419 Hackberry Drive, $128,000, Frances J. Stengel, trustee, to Brylan H. Helm and Alison M. Moeller
337 E. Holiday Drive, $106,000, Sue E. Kinney nka Sue E. Fleming to Jackie R. and Maekeitha D. Matthews
1619 Home Park Ave., $35,500, Nancy Jahr, trustee, to Zachary R. Luka
2105 Home Park Ave., $76,500, Faye E. Logan to Jesse and Lisa M. Wherry
305 W. Karen Drive, $95,000, Elizabeth York to Bailey M. Welch
1136 W. Mound Road, $74,000, Lisa Racine Nolan to Drake and Brittney M. Lancaster
3837 N. Neeley Ave., $50,000, Donald D. Jenkins, Jr. to Donald D. Jenkins III
2330 Oakridge Drive, $525,000, Tansel Turgut and Eva Turgut Satell to Jeremy Garner and Valerie Doran
3028 Olympia Drive, $139,000, Dennis and Carol Cunningham to Michele Jarke
1729 W. Ravina Park Road, $79,900, Janna S. Drew to Sue E. Fleming
2031 W. Ravina Park Road, $165,000, Robert and Sheila Sangster to Omer Gurlekce
5625 E. Timberlake Drive, $212,000, Mario and Virginia Fucinari to David H. and Karen J. Goebel
3311 N. University Ave., $106,000, Gerald D. Grasch Trust to William A. and Melissa Austin
2910 Wasson Way, $79,900, Robert J. and Kelli M. Murray to Brianna J. Winters
110 N. Westlawn Ave., $80,000, Regions Bank, trustee, to Timothy Lourash
989 N. Wilder Ave., $42,000, (Contract dated 2013), Toshihird and Teresa A. Sekimi to Ligeia J. Taylor
1761 E. Winnetka Ave., $88,500, Anita Kaye Lydick to Pierre C. Manley
1515 W. Wood St., $100,000, Ronald D. and Nancy Hotwick to Callie Myers
Forsyth
315 Cale Court, $215,000, Robert F. and Laura L. Rasmus to Devin M. and Morgan R. Ringel
Mount Zion
145 Lexington Circle, $313,500, Michael P. and Bonnie C. Drumm to Shawn C. and Lyndsey M. Peacock
10 Morning Glory Court, $227,000, Andrew D. and Rebekah M. Bruce to Brady J. Streckfuss and Stacie L. Ostrander
Warrensburg
4 Highland Court, $123,000, James Q. and Stephanie Phillips to Marie E. Hands
459 S. Main St., $75,000, Danny and Joyce Hadley to Heather Neff
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in April.
