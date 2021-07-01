Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

2420 Angle Court, $235,000, Kathryn J. White to Tim Vieweg

8 Arizona Drive, $77,000, Justin R. and Leslie A. Powell to Heidi Kramer

545 Bradley Court, $134,000, Kathleen F., John H. and Linda L. Faley to Cynthia Hamor

4624 Beacon Drive, $100,000, Megan N. Schniederjan to Colton B. Birch

11 Brierwood Drive, $95,000, Ruth M. and Jeff A. Younger to Patrick J. Mundy

1930 Buckhead Court, $736,000, Michael M. and Leslie K. Loehr to Michael and Marissa Ruebhausen

478 W. Buckingham Drive, $79,000, David Tewell to Robert Palmer and Kara Bratten

1563 E. Buena Vista Ave., $61,675, Robin E. Dancey Lewis to Sarah Hazelwonder

2350 S. Busn Route 51, $30,000, Macon County Emergency Telephone System Board to Kyle R. Sparks

4575 N. Butler Drive, $134,251, Pathik and Amitaben Patel to Marcus D. Johnson

3929 Cambridge Court, $99,900, The Donald Eugene Wells Revocable Living Trust to James Steven and Carol Lee Day

2 Northeast Carroll Drive, $141,500, Michael and Emma C. Snearly to Charmaine Stoner

93 Colorado Drive, $98,000, Mac E. and Sara Blair to Enrique Ramirez

1037 Cornell Drive, $135,000, Mark W. and Rhonda C. Gooding to John I. Shores, Jr.

747 W. Cushing St., $33,000, Timothy E. and Kathryn M. Rapson to Family Lease, LLC, an Arizona Limited Liability Company

317 W. Decatur St., $55,000, Unity Church of Decatur to Prairie State Bank Trust 1095

210 S Delmar Ave., $132,000, Matthew Towner to Devan and Erica Woods

4715 Dogwood Court, $154,000, Edward E. Connon to James C. and Stacy A. Clark

6599 Daybrook Drive, $377,000, Joel A. Traylor to Cartus Financial Corporation

6599 Daybrook Drive, $377,000, Cartus Financial Corporation to Austin and Kortney Clark

1321 N. Edwards St., $19,000, Earl Grey to Soxonia Marie Knox

1635 N. Edwards St., $3,000, Mary Vaughn-Dotson to Cynthia M. Tyler

227 E. Elwin Road, $120,000, Jeremy and Kelsey N. Kater to Dennis L. and Hillary M. Beaman

2125 S. Esther Ave., $175,000, Mark V. and Lori A. Ferriell to Cody W. Weaver and Andrea E. Couri

2155 S. Esther Ave., $290,000, Brian W. and Rachelle M. Jones to Mark V. and Lori A. Ferriell

2506 Fairway Court, $230,000, Stacy Wenskunas to Brian W. and Rachelle M. Jones

190 Fenway Drive, $150,000, Jessica M. Kennedy to Maureen L. Durachta

7085 E. Firehouse Road, $176,000, Anthony B. and Beth A. Hobbs to Jason T. and Anna Marie Hanes

2254 W. Forest Ave., $122,000, Garrick Michael and Bethany Force to Jessica Wright

2315 W. Forest Ave., $89,900, Kyle Bradford to Tracy A. Cook

2070 Friel Court, $116,500, Richard and Leann Rosinski to Shante L. Wouignanaou

3365 Greenlake Drive, $120,000, Laurie A. Bracy to Richard Carl Krischil

6361 N. Greenswitch Road, $1,024,790, Corwin E. Oldweiler to John M. Oldweiler Jr.

2823 Grove Court, $64,500, Nancy Wyse to Jerry F. Schmidt

6590 E. Gustin Ave., $120,000, Johanna Curry to Tiffany Johnson and Zachary Smith

867 Harper St., $45,000, Hickory Point Bank and Trust, as Trustee, trust agreement dated Sept. 11, 1998, to Hickory Point Band and Trust, as trustee of trust number HPB0948

4638 E. Hayden Drive, $105,000, Thomas A. and Patricia A. Brinkoetter to Dalton K. Taylor and Abigail L. Svoboda

4272 Huston Hills Road, $140,000, Louis J. and Winnie M. Ferozzi to William D. Shirley

126 E. Kellar Lane, $67,000, Joseph and Shirley Vetter to David Grove

1896 King Arthur Drive, $61,000, Brent D. Robertson to Jonathan W. Offermann

3167 Lake Bluff Drive, $315,000, Gregory M. Pike and Deneil M. Thompson-Brown to Keith James and Patricia Renee Cermak

877 E. Lake Shore Drive, Unit B-3C, $173,500, Jeffrey Mcenaney to Arivind V. Aswani

877 E. Lake Shore Drive, Unit 1C-D, $220,000, Declaration of Trust of Barbara Birt Modlin dated March 24, 2011 to Bruno and Judy Mannarelli

3332 E. Leafdale Ave., $87,000, Aaron L. Hott to Erika Sue Hott

1304 E. Logan St., $15,000, Blake A. Goodwin and Lisa J. Mckorkle to Lincoln Land Trust 3262

1621 N. Lowber St., $13,000, Shally Stitt to Thiana Cook

1176 W. Marietta St., $24,500, Rodney A. Reining to Dale Reeves and Cheryl McMillin

1446 W. Marietta St., $60,000, Aaron L. and Bryan Johnson to Sierra Suter

3507 W. Marietta St., $45,000, Adrienne K. Lynch, as trustee of Trust number 3494, dated March 14, 1994 to Hickory Point Band and Trust and trustee of Trust number HPB0947

1774 S. Ment Drive, $139,900, Seth A. and Lindsey Lynch to Cartus Financial Corporation

1774 S. Ment Drive, $139,900, Cartus Financial Corporation to Vonnie Lamb

1979 Millstone Drive, $120,000, CMB Real Estate, LLC to Jeffrey Ludwick

601 S. Monroe St., $132,900, Amy C. Stockwell to Dominic Green and Alisa Jenkins

2039 N. Monroe St., $35,000, Jessie R. Bates to Steffanie L. Winningham

1354 E. Moore St., $5,000, Charles K. Flynn to Jeremy A. Richardson

4442 Mount Vernon Place, $305,000, Daniel L. and Karen J. Allen to Robert and Dawn Yuhas

104 Nordic Hills Drive, $135,000, Jason T. Hanes to Jacob W. and Emily A. Stogner

3823 N. Northbrook Drive, $95,000, Caleb and Tracy Cline to Hunter Ryan Schad

10 Oakridge Drive, $150,000, Sharon S. Vieweg to Adam Douglas Moore

741 W. Pershing Road, $220,000, Roy B. Mosser Jr. to Dan's World Headquarters of Decatur, LLC

717 W. Prairie Ave., 1A, $66,500, Lee J. Taylor to Charles A. Rose

1765 Race Drive, $167,500, Nina F. Hector to Skyler Zinn

4652 E. Reas Bridge Road, $180,000, Lynn A. Kaufman to Andrea J. and Candy L. Evans

3563 Redlich Drive, $128,000, Jeanne Curry, Celeste Ames, Tom and Joseph Frey to Dennis A. and Jody H. Massey

5421 Ricky Drive, $132,000, Jonas A. Pitman to Brandon Morgan-Harris

1909 Roberta Drive, $85,000, Jeffrey W. and Cheri L. Sago to Daniel J. Sago

1335 E. Sedgwick St., $1,000, Christina L. Marshall and Alexandria P. Welch to John and Stephanie Smith

475 Shadow Drive, $115,000, Deborah J. Sanders Trust to Stacey Wenskunas

195 S. Camp St., $44,000, Brenda E. Pollard to Robert Adam Pollard

822 S. Stone St., $6,000, Lee S. Ballinger to Hunt Enterprises of Decatur, LLC

2485 S. Twin Bridge Road, $189,500, Jonathan R. and Amber N. Miller to Del and Jessica Beiler

443 N. Virginia Ave., $45,500, Dennis Richard Drew to Andrew Aaron Bellers

776 W. Waggoner St., $20,000, Laura V. Dierking to Creative Homecare Concepts, LLC

2950 E. Wallace St., $30,000, Edna Eileen Burns by Michael Burns, her Attorney-in-fact to Ina and Daniel Whipple

165 White Pines Circle, $142,500, Garrett S. Ryder to Michael J. Barry and Kaila R. Elwick

2040 W. William St., $71,000, Daniel E. Groves to Ezra Schaal

7265 W. William St., $68,500, Charles I. Ensminger to Dawn C. Summers

1721 E. Winnetka Ave., $136,000, Patricia and Zannie Ray Spates to Shannon Joyner

366 S. Woodale Ave., $85,000, Brady R. Hahn to William S. Roof Jr.

45 Wyoming Drive, $98,000, Rey and Sandy Dedios to Kaleafe and Vanessa Selvy Havard

7945 W. 4th St., $34,000, William Eugen Burks Estate to Cody Ventress

149 S. 44th St., $390,000, Mary L. Beyda to Mary J. Demirjuan Residuary Exempt Trust

1815 S. 32nd St., $45,000, Michael L. Seeley to Charles Carlson

Argenta

187 N. Kenwood St., $112,000, Candy L. Evans to Trevor L. Force

320 E. Park St., $100,000, Terry L. and Melissa A.Munsterman Jr. to James B. and Diana K. Ragan

6496 E. School Road, $135,000, Shirley J. Wallace to Phillip E. Manning and Lisa A. Sarm

Forsyth

917 James Court, $339,900, Ratul Raychaudhuri and Sindhu Kurup to Arum Kumar Sondhi and Aparna Alavalapadu

523 Park Place Court, $225,000, Reta J. Laughlin to Marlene V. Gant

648 Phillip Circle, $262,000, Marlene V. Gant to Garrick Force

725 Phillip Circle, $374,900, Alan T. and Melanie R. Schelling to Matthew and Danielle R. Decker

855 Stevens Creek Lane, $220,000, Steven Gene and Deborah L. Wiese to Tod Ryan Nelson and Tara Nicole Ceylor

963 Stevens Creek Circle, $317,000, James R. and Karen L. Czuprynski to Robert and Nicole Hood

389 Ventura Drive, $153,000, Estate of Mary A. Gardner to Phillip C. Tsigolaroff

Maroa

576 W. Washington St., $135,000, Juanita M. Wilson to Callie Wildman

4062 E. Washington Street Road, $1,024,790, John M. Oldweiler, Jr. to Corwin E. Oldweiler

Mount Zion

775 Pearl Court, $277,000, Barry J. and Lynda Huffman to Wendell G. Rangel Silva

440 W. Roberts Drive, $118,000, Sara L. Bradshaw NKA Sara L. Chavez to Aaron Johnson

305 E. Walnut St., $127,000, Ladella K. Connour, Trustee of the Ladella K. Connour Revocable Living Trust, dated March 20, 2018 to Larry Gene and Nancy Maxine McDermith

Oreana

401 W. Plains Drive, $128,000, Matthew D. Welch to Dylan A. Grider

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

