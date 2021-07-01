Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
2420 Angle Court, $235,000, Kathryn J. White to Tim Vieweg
8 Arizona Drive, $77,000, Justin R. and Leslie A. Powell to Heidi Kramer
545 Bradley Court, $134,000, Kathleen F., John H. and Linda L. Faley to Cynthia Hamor
4624 Beacon Drive, $100,000, Megan N. Schniederjan to Colton B. Birch
11 Brierwood Drive, $95,000, Ruth M. and Jeff A. Younger to Patrick J. Mundy
1930 Buckhead Court, $736,000, Michael M. and Leslie K. Loehr to Michael and Marissa Ruebhausen
478 W. Buckingham Drive, $79,000, David Tewell to Robert Palmer and Kara Bratten
1563 E. Buena Vista Ave., $61,675, Robin E. Dancey Lewis to Sarah Hazelwonder
2350 S. Busn Route 51, $30,000, Macon County Emergency Telephone System Board to Kyle R. Sparks
4575 N. Butler Drive, $134,251, Pathik and Amitaben Patel to Marcus D. Johnson
3929 Cambridge Court, $99,900, The Donald Eugene Wells Revocable Living Trust to James Steven and Carol Lee Day
2 Northeast Carroll Drive, $141,500, Michael and Emma C. Snearly to Charmaine Stoner
93 Colorado Drive, $98,000, Mac E. and Sara Blair to Enrique Ramirez
1037 Cornell Drive, $135,000, Mark W. and Rhonda C. Gooding to John I. Shores, Jr.
747 W. Cushing St., $33,000, Timothy E. and Kathryn M. Rapson to Family Lease, LLC, an Arizona Limited Liability Company
317 W. Decatur St., $55,000, Unity Church of Decatur to Prairie State Bank Trust 1095
210 S Delmar Ave., $132,000, Matthew Towner to Devan and Erica Woods
4715 Dogwood Court, $154,000, Edward E. Connon to James C. and Stacy A. Clark
6599 Daybrook Drive, $377,000, Joel A. Traylor to Cartus Financial Corporation
6599 Daybrook Drive, $377,000, Cartus Financial Corporation to Austin and Kortney Clark
1321 N. Edwards St., $19,000, Earl Grey to Soxonia Marie Knox
1635 N. Edwards St., $3,000, Mary Vaughn-Dotson to Cynthia M. Tyler
227 E. Elwin Road, $120,000, Jeremy and Kelsey N. Kater to Dennis L. and Hillary M. Beaman
2125 S. Esther Ave., $175,000, Mark V. and Lori A. Ferriell to Cody W. Weaver and Andrea E. Couri
2155 S. Esther Ave., $290,000, Brian W. and Rachelle M. Jones to Mark V. and Lori A. Ferriell
2506 Fairway Court, $230,000, Stacy Wenskunas to Brian W. and Rachelle M. Jones
190 Fenway Drive, $150,000, Jessica M. Kennedy to Maureen L. Durachta
7085 E. Firehouse Road, $176,000, Anthony B. and Beth A. Hobbs to Jason T. and Anna Marie Hanes
2254 W. Forest Ave., $122,000, Garrick Michael and Bethany Force to Jessica Wright
2315 W. Forest Ave., $89,900, Kyle Bradford to Tracy A. Cook
2070 Friel Court, $116,500, Richard and Leann Rosinski to Shante L. Wouignanaou
3365 Greenlake Drive, $120,000, Laurie A. Bracy to Richard Carl Krischil
6361 N. Greenswitch Road, $1,024,790, Corwin E. Oldweiler to John M. Oldweiler Jr.
2823 Grove Court, $64,500, Nancy Wyse to Jerry F. Schmidt
6590 E. Gustin Ave., $120,000, Johanna Curry to Tiffany Johnson and Zachary Smith
867 Harper St., $45,000, Hickory Point Bank and Trust, as Trustee, trust agreement dated Sept. 11, 1998, to Hickory Point Band and Trust, as trustee of trust number HPB0948
4638 E. Hayden Drive, $105,000, Thomas A. and Patricia A. Brinkoetter to Dalton K. Taylor and Abigail L. Svoboda
4272 Huston Hills Road, $140,000, Louis J. and Winnie M. Ferozzi to William D. Shirley
126 E. Kellar Lane, $67,000, Joseph and Shirley Vetter to David Grove
1896 King Arthur Drive, $61,000, Brent D. Robertson to Jonathan W. Offermann
3167 Lake Bluff Drive, $315,000, Gregory M. Pike and Deneil M. Thompson-Brown to Keith James and Patricia Renee Cermak
877 E. Lake Shore Drive, Unit B-3C, $173,500, Jeffrey Mcenaney to Arivind V. Aswani
877 E. Lake Shore Drive, Unit 1C-D, $220,000, Declaration of Trust of Barbara Birt Modlin dated March 24, 2011 to Bruno and Judy Mannarelli
3332 E. Leafdale Ave., $87,000, Aaron L. Hott to Erika Sue Hott
1304 E. Logan St., $15,000, Blake A. Goodwin and Lisa J. Mckorkle to Lincoln Land Trust 3262
1621 N. Lowber St., $13,000, Shally Stitt to Thiana Cook
1176 W. Marietta St., $24,500, Rodney A. Reining to Dale Reeves and Cheryl McMillin
1446 W. Marietta St., $60,000, Aaron L. and Bryan Johnson to Sierra Suter
3507 W. Marietta St., $45,000, Adrienne K. Lynch, as trustee of Trust number 3494, dated March 14, 1994 to Hickory Point Band and Trust and trustee of Trust number HPB0947
1774 S. Ment Drive, $139,900, Seth A. and Lindsey Lynch to Cartus Financial Corporation
1774 S. Ment Drive, $139,900, Cartus Financial Corporation to Vonnie Lamb
1979 Millstone Drive, $120,000, CMB Real Estate, LLC to Jeffrey Ludwick
601 S. Monroe St., $132,900, Amy C. Stockwell to Dominic Green and Alisa Jenkins
2039 N. Monroe St., $35,000, Jessie R. Bates to Steffanie L. Winningham
1354 E. Moore St., $5,000, Charles K. Flynn to Jeremy A. Richardson
4442 Mount Vernon Place, $305,000, Daniel L. and Karen J. Allen to Robert and Dawn Yuhas
104 Nordic Hills Drive, $135,000, Jason T. Hanes to Jacob W. and Emily A. Stogner
3823 N. Northbrook Drive, $95,000, Caleb and Tracy Cline to Hunter Ryan Schad
10 Oakridge Drive, $150,000, Sharon S. Vieweg to Adam Douglas Moore
741 W. Pershing Road, $220,000, Roy B. Mosser Jr. to Dan's World Headquarters of Decatur, LLC
717 W. Prairie Ave., 1A, $66,500, Lee J. Taylor to Charles A. Rose
1765 Race Drive, $167,500, Nina F. Hector to Skyler Zinn
4652 E. Reas Bridge Road, $180,000, Lynn A. Kaufman to Andrea J. and Candy L. Evans
3563 Redlich Drive, $128,000, Jeanne Curry, Celeste Ames, Tom and Joseph Frey to Dennis A. and Jody H. Massey
5421 Ricky Drive, $132,000, Jonas A. Pitman to Brandon Morgan-Harris
1909 Roberta Drive, $85,000, Jeffrey W. and Cheri L. Sago to Daniel J. Sago
1335 E. Sedgwick St., $1,000, Christina L. Marshall and Alexandria P. Welch to John and Stephanie Smith
475 Shadow Drive, $115,000, Deborah J. Sanders Trust to Stacey Wenskunas
195 S. Camp St., $44,000, Brenda E. Pollard to Robert Adam Pollard
822 S. Stone St., $6,000, Lee S. Ballinger to Hunt Enterprises of Decatur, LLC
2485 S. Twin Bridge Road, $189,500, Jonathan R. and Amber N. Miller to Del and Jessica Beiler
443 N. Virginia Ave., $45,500, Dennis Richard Drew to Andrew Aaron Bellers
776 W. Waggoner St., $20,000, Laura V. Dierking to Creative Homecare Concepts, LLC
2950 E. Wallace St., $30,000, Edna Eileen Burns by Michael Burns, her Attorney-in-fact to Ina and Daniel Whipple
165 White Pines Circle, $142,500, Garrett S. Ryder to Michael J. Barry and Kaila R. Elwick
2040 W. William St., $71,000, Daniel E. Groves to Ezra Schaal
7265 W. William St., $68,500, Charles I. Ensminger to Dawn C. Summers
1721 E. Winnetka Ave., $136,000, Patricia and Zannie Ray Spates to Shannon Joyner
366 S. Woodale Ave., $85,000, Brady R. Hahn to William S. Roof Jr.
45 Wyoming Drive, $98,000, Rey and Sandy Dedios to Kaleafe and Vanessa Selvy Havard
7945 W. 4th St., $34,000, William Eugen Burks Estate to Cody Ventress
149 S. 44th St., $390,000, Mary L. Beyda to Mary J. Demirjuan Residuary Exempt Trust
1815 S. 32nd St., $45,000, Michael L. Seeley to Charles Carlson
Argenta
187 N. Kenwood St., $112,000, Candy L. Evans to Trevor L. Force
320 E. Park St., $100,000, Terry L. and Melissa A.Munsterman Jr. to James B. and Diana K. Ragan
6496 E. School Road, $135,000, Shirley J. Wallace to Phillip E. Manning and Lisa A. Sarm
Forsyth
917 James Court, $339,900, Ratul Raychaudhuri and Sindhu Kurup to Arum Kumar Sondhi and Aparna Alavalapadu
523 Park Place Court, $225,000, Reta J. Laughlin to Marlene V. Gant
648 Phillip Circle, $262,000, Marlene V. Gant to Garrick Force
725 Phillip Circle, $374,900, Alan T. and Melanie R. Schelling to Matthew and Danielle R. Decker
855 Stevens Creek Lane, $220,000, Steven Gene and Deborah L. Wiese to Tod Ryan Nelson and Tara Nicole Ceylor
963 Stevens Creek Circle, $317,000, James R. and Karen L. Czuprynski to Robert and Nicole Hood
389 Ventura Drive, $153,000, Estate of Mary A. Gardner to Phillip C. Tsigolaroff
Maroa
576 W. Washington St., $135,000, Juanita M. Wilson to Callie Wildman
4062 E. Washington Street Road, $1,024,790, John M. Oldweiler, Jr. to Corwin E. Oldweiler
Mount Zion
775 Pearl Court, $277,000, Barry J. and Lynda Huffman to Wendell G. Rangel Silva
440 W. Roberts Drive, $118,000, Sara L. Bradshaw NKA Sara L. Chavez to Aaron Johnson
305 E. Walnut St., $127,000, Ladella K. Connour, Trustee of the Ladella K. Connour Revocable Living Trust, dated March 20, 2018 to Larry Gene and Nancy Maxine McDermith
Oreana
401 W. Plains Drive, $128,000, Matthew D. Welch to Dylan A. Grider
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.