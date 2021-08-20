 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur  

4716 Arbor Court, $135,000, Glenna C. Powell to Judy A. Carter

4852 Arbor Court, $118,000, Lois Traughber to William N. Hunt

1285 W. Arcadia Ave., $275,000, Shelby Matherly to Debra D. Boaz

77 Benton Drive, $147,500, Jacqueline Lynn Boyd to Tory C. and Rene L. Griffin

948 N. Brush College Road, $54,900, Renaldo G. Ellis to Donna J. Shelby

1147 E. Buena Vista Ave., $63,900, Courtney L. Winecoff to Melvin I. and Susan A. Weinstein

376 Burtschi Court, $27,000, LeRoy A. Quallis to Donna Alger

1752 E. Cantrell St., $8,000, Betty Swearinggen and Elizabeth Tarczan to MLIPO2, LLC

323 Cambridge Drive, $102,635, Matthew Eric Pulluam to Sharon Kaye Stockton

561 N. Church St., $10,000, Patrick Hahn to Alvin Jerge

2167 N. Church St., $26,000, Esther Twaits to Arth Brown III 

418 Crestline Drive, $186,500, Melissa Bertram to Stephanie Harris

2294 W. Cushing St., $37,501, Sheriff of Macon County to MLIPO2, LLC

706 W. Decatur St., $1,500, Zephaniah D. and Chelsea E. Greenwell to Joseph W. Fenton

152 S. Dipper Lane (apartment building), $415,000, Pocco Properties LLC to Verahugh I, LLC

162 S. Dipper Lane (apartment building), $148,000, Thomas Seitz to Pocco Properties

68 Eastmoreland Drive, $245,000, Jason M. Stiner to Diane M. Lewis

2524 Euel St., $157,900, Dallas M. Bauer to Brian L. Rawls

1441 W. Forest Ave., $90,000, Andrew L. and Aaron M. Overheul to Christopher Kimura

333 W. Frick St., $26,000, Matthew Brooks to Jason M. and Melissa A. Rowcliff

5340 Garver Church Road, $220,000, Lennart Schargus to Cody L. Moore

236 W. Harrison Ave., $35,000, Reyes Properties LP to Mildred Reyes

4662 Havenwood Drive, $249,500, Judy A. Carter to Curtis L. and Jaclyn M. Welch 

270 N. Kembark St., $85,000, Derek and Kaitlyn Brownlee to Elijah Coakley

3304 E. Leafdale Ave., $64,000, Hellen M. and Robert W. Hall to Brandee N. Carver

2945 S. Lewallen Place, $260,000, Kaitlyn E. and Andrew Kunzeman to Patrick Thomas Leonard

2015 E. Lincoln Ave., $21,900, Caren L. Hobbs to Terry Meadows

2600 E. Logan St., $65,000, Terry Dale and Liza Marie Bryson to Eugene Powell

2421 E. Main St., $5,000, Robert and Nichole Renn to Carrie Carter

49 Maple Court, $64,500, M. Colleen Wilkey to David L. Bean

290 E. Maryland Heights Road, $35,000, Sheriff of Macon County to Brock W. Cochran 

1787 Moundford Court, $115,000, Adam Bachmann to Terrance J. Hooper and Laquerrie T. Ingram Hooper

128 Nevada Drive, $81,000, Brian Thomas to Brianna L. May

3888 N. Northbrook Drive, $115,000, Amanda H. Jones to Jessica M. Langnickel

429 Northfield Drive, $60,000, Karen S. Justice, Patricia A. Coffman and Cheryl G. Mayberry to Denise H. Myers

2514 S. Peachtree Court, $130,000, Lori Fedrigon to Stephanie Miller

101 Phillips Drive, $87,500, Bradley T. Lockwood to Margaret Comerford

2085 Ramsey Drive, $91,500, Austin T. Deardorff to Justin Q. Buckley 

2127 Riedel Ave., $10,000, Come Unto Me Evangelistic Ministries, A Nevada Not-For-Profit Corporation to Jeffrey and Ashley Rhodes

131 Summit Ave., $99,500, Marcus A. and Kristen R. Sanner to Diana S. Treadwell

662 S. Sycamore St., $28,000, Eddie W. and Linda K. Evans to Hui Wang

22 Third Drive, $73,500, Landon A. and Susan L. Baine to Mindy Sue Novota

1429 N. Union St., $10,000, Homer M. Brown to Richard Green 

54 Valley Drive, $100,000, Elizabeth Scherer to Franklin D. Wilder

1724 E. Wood St., $25,000, Westmore Investments Group, Inc. to Sandra Yelovich

2640 E. Wood St., $74,900, Robert Michael Redpath to Shawnta L. Tatum

5995 E. US Route 36, $672,000, Morse Brothers Properties LLC to Long Creek Real Estate Inc

Blue Mound

317 W. Goltra St., $20,000, Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services, Inc. to Tiffany Bell

Forsyth

800 Christopher Drive, $290,000, Abhineet and Sneha Kumar to Zeya LLC

215 Magnolia Drive, $152,400, Mariela Payan to Antonio M. and Christine A. Morton

Mount Zion

1460 Ashland Ave., $351,500, Regis Nunes and Maria Celinda Cicogna Santos to Amanda McKissick Villameriel

1615 Hunters Pointe Court, $290,000, Curt Welch to Andrew S. and Kaitlyn E. Kunzeman 

620 W. Main St., $95,000, Harold Richard and Mary Lynette Dukeman Trust to Lisa R. Jones

Warrensburg

126 E. Hamilton St., $98,300, Rudolph B. and Kaiti Nyberg IV to Dyllan J. Foor

 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to find and use the digital replica of our printed newspaper

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News