Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
4716 Arbor Court, $135,000, Glenna C. Powell to Judy A. Carter
4852 Arbor Court, $118,000, Lois Traughber to William N. Hunt
1285 W. Arcadia Ave., $275,000, Shelby Matherly to Debra D. Boaz
77 Benton Drive, $147,500, Jacqueline Lynn Boyd to Tory C. and Rene L. Griffin
948 N. Brush College Road, $54,900, Renaldo G. Ellis to Donna J. Shelby
1147 E. Buena Vista Ave., $63,900, Courtney L. Winecoff to Melvin I. and Susan A. Weinstein
376 Burtschi Court, $27,000, LeRoy A. Quallis to Donna Alger
1752 E. Cantrell St., $8,000, Betty Swearinggen and Elizabeth Tarczan to MLIPO2, LLC
323 Cambridge Drive, $102,635, Matthew Eric Pulluam to Sharon Kaye Stockton
561 N. Church St., $10,000, Patrick Hahn to Alvin Jerge
2167 N. Church St., $26,000, Esther Twaits to Arth Brown III
418 Crestline Drive, $186,500, Melissa Bertram to Stephanie Harris
2294 W. Cushing St., $37,501, Sheriff of Macon County to MLIPO2, LLC
706 W. Decatur St., $1,500, Zephaniah D. and Chelsea E. Greenwell to Joseph W. Fenton
152 S. Dipper Lane (apartment building), $415,000, Pocco Properties LLC to Verahugh I, LLC
162 S. Dipper Lane (apartment building), $148,000, Thomas Seitz to Pocco Properties
68 Eastmoreland Drive, $245,000, Jason M. Stiner to Diane M. Lewis
2524 Euel St., $157,900, Dallas M. Bauer to Brian L. Rawls
1441 W. Forest Ave., $90,000, Andrew L. and Aaron M. Overheul to Christopher Kimura
333 W. Frick St., $26,000, Matthew Brooks to Jason M. and Melissa A. Rowcliff
5340 Garver Church Road, $220,000, Lennart Schargus to Cody L. Moore
236 W. Harrison Ave., $35,000, Reyes Properties LP to Mildred Reyes
4662 Havenwood Drive, $249,500, Judy A. Carter to Curtis L. and Jaclyn M. Welch
270 N. Kembark St., $85,000, Derek and Kaitlyn Brownlee to Elijah Coakley
3304 E. Leafdale Ave., $64,000, Hellen M. and Robert W. Hall to Brandee N. Carver
2945 S. Lewallen Place, $260,000, Kaitlyn E. and Andrew Kunzeman to Patrick Thomas Leonard
2015 E. Lincoln Ave., $21,900, Caren L. Hobbs to Terry Meadows
2600 E. Logan St., $65,000, Terry Dale and Liza Marie Bryson to Eugene Powell
2421 E. Main St., $5,000, Robert and Nichole Renn to Carrie Carter
49 Maple Court, $64,500, M. Colleen Wilkey to David L. Bean
290 E. Maryland Heights Road, $35,000, Sheriff of Macon County to Brock W. Cochran
1787 Moundford Court, $115,000, Adam Bachmann to Terrance J. Hooper and Laquerrie T. Ingram Hooper
128 Nevada Drive, $81,000, Brian Thomas to Brianna L. May
3888 N. Northbrook Drive, $115,000, Amanda H. Jones to Jessica M. Langnickel
429 Northfield Drive, $60,000, Karen S. Justice, Patricia A. Coffman and Cheryl G. Mayberry to Denise H. Myers
2514 S. Peachtree Court, $130,000, Lori Fedrigon to Stephanie Miller
101 Phillips Drive, $87,500, Bradley T. Lockwood to Margaret Comerford
2085 Ramsey Drive, $91,500, Austin T. Deardorff to Justin Q. Buckley
2127 Riedel Ave., $10,000, Come Unto Me Evangelistic Ministries, A Nevada Not-For-Profit Corporation to Jeffrey and Ashley Rhodes
131 Summit Ave., $99,500, Marcus A. and Kristen R. Sanner to Diana S. Treadwell
662 S. Sycamore St., $28,000, Eddie W. and Linda K. Evans to Hui Wang
22 Third Drive, $73,500, Landon A. and Susan L. Baine to Mindy Sue Novota
1429 N. Union St., $10,000, Homer M. Brown to Richard Green
54 Valley Drive, $100,000, Elizabeth Scherer to Franklin D. Wilder
1724 E. Wood St., $25,000, Westmore Investments Group, Inc. to Sandra Yelovich
2640 E. Wood St., $74,900, Robert Michael Redpath to Shawnta L. Tatum
5995 E. US Route 36, $672,000, Morse Brothers Properties LLC to Long Creek Real Estate Inc
Blue Mound
317 W. Goltra St., $20,000, Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services, Inc. to Tiffany Bell
Forsyth
800 Christopher Drive, $290,000, Abhineet and Sneha Kumar to Zeya LLC
215 Magnolia Drive, $152,400, Mariela Payan to Antonio M. and Christine A. Morton
Mount Zion
1460 Ashland Ave., $351,500, Regis Nunes and Maria Celinda Cicogna Santos to Amanda McKissick Villameriel
1615 Hunters Pointe Court, $290,000, Curt Welch to Andrew S. and Kaitlyn E. Kunzeman
620 W. Main St., $95,000, Harold Richard and Mary Lynette Dukeman Trust to Lisa R. Jones
Warrensburg
126 E. Hamilton St., $98,300, Rudolph B. and Kaiti Nyberg IV to Dyllan J. Foor
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.