Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
1157 E. Cantrell St., $10,000, Publicani Investment Corp. to Tim Jr. and Paula Bradley
2054 E. Damon Ave., $25,000, Mandatha L. Cruz, Benjamin B. Harl, Ronald G. Wade Jr., and Ronald G. Wade Sr. to All Service Contracting Corp., and Illinois Corp.
306 W. Eldorado St., $400,000, David C. and Connie J. Shields to DMK Inc.
2505 E. Eldorado St., $40,000, Joseph A. Fromm to Kanyen LLC
162 N. Fieldcrest Road, $76,000, Jeremyn Brown to Dion W. Fincher
1308 Florida Ave., $25,000, The Gerber State Bank to Tiffany Bell
1970 W. Forest Ave., $90,000, Paul Andrew Benda to Carol Hoppe Benda
2263 Grandview Drive, $87,000, Nick Mears to Jeanne Faith
4940 Garver Church Road, $30,000, Margrit Padrutt, trustee to Justin J. and Lauren N. Phillips
3516 Greenlake Drive, $105,000, Robin McKenzie to Danielle Stoutenborough and Zachary Wrigley
1935 Hawthorne Drive, $150,000, Marilyn K. Brown to Jonathan Edward Dunker
7350 W. Hill Road, $75,000, Estate of Otto Murrell, Dec'd Arnold D. Murrell, ADM to Jason P. Scales
1044 W. Lincoln Park Drive, $65,000, Tommy Mertell to Robert L. Bell
39 Lombardy Lane, $290,000, Sarah Shupenus to Joseph Maddox
2452 N. Maple Ave., $65,000, Preston Scott Herrin to Reesse Heckman
2030 Mars Court, $234,000, Tony D. Jennings to Jill Ann Hamilton
1424 E. Moore St., $25,000, Sharon M. Pratt to Alvin I. Cohen
2390 E. Olive St., $47,000, Breanne Krigbaum to Donny Madrid and Cherie Stevens
930 S. Pine Hill Drive, $189,900, Brian S. Bowman to Jesse and Hanna Heady
2235 W. Rock Springs Road, $155,900, Blake Dean Damery to Gregory A. and Kay Davis Warren
4350 Sheila Court, $160,000, Patricia E. Brahier to Matthew J. Paczak
84 Southland Drive, $74,000, Lataghia Harper to Travis L. Johnson and Bridget J. Spitzer-Johnson
4908 Stewart Drive, $41,500, Debra Rathje to Richard A. Robinson
4921 Stewart Drive, $51,000, Debra Rathje to Richard A. Robinson
1621 E. Walnut St., $1,000 (demolition), Gerald L. Harwick to Tommy Burkey
207 Wayside Ave., $69,000, Sarah L. Knowles to Terry L. and Barbara J. Knowles
4135 N. Woodlawn Ave., $109,000, Andrew Black and Toni J. Humpfer to Molly Ploessl
1270 N. 18th St., $85,000, Michael Bruce to Porter Saint Properties, LLC
307 S. 20th St., $60,000, Charity J. Releford to Jennifer M. Ball
1920 N. 35th St., $25,000, Dorothy M. Cooper to Vincent Edward Cox
Blue Mound
402 E. Seiberling, $80,000, David G. Cramer to Ronald R. Gillitzer
Dalton City
4178 Kraft Drive, $193,500, Barbara J. Wall, deceased to Craig and Jamie Hunsicker
Forsyth
1312 Clement Ave., $118,000, Chris L. and Deanna Bendsen to Eric Hector
966 Stevens Creek Circle, $300,000, Timothy R. and Donna K. Patton to Ashley C. Patton and Adam R. Carlson
Macon
120 S. Wall St., $194.000, Lyle A. and Michaela Benson to Blake Damery
Mount Zion
1450 Westside Drive, $140,000, Heather R. Daniels to Joseph Michael Sawyer
220 W. Wildwood Drive, $157,000, Heath and Michelle Lane to Jeffrey J. Boyer and Jennifer L. Langheim
Oreana
301 S. View St., $158,000,Wiliam S. Whitsel Jr. to Blake Force
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Sept.
