Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur  

1157 E. Cantrell St., $10,000, Publicani Investment Corp. to Tim Jr. and Paula Bradley

2054 E. Damon Ave., $25,000, Mandatha L. Cruz, Benjamin B. Harl, Ronald G. Wade Jr., and Ronald G. Wade Sr. to All Service Contracting Corp., and Illinois Corp.

306 W. Eldorado St., $400,000, David C. and Connie J. Shields to DMK Inc.

2505 E. Eldorado St., $40,000, Joseph A. Fromm to Kanyen LLC

162 N. Fieldcrest Road, $76,000, Jeremyn Brown to Dion W. Fincher

1308 Florida Ave., $25,000, The Gerber State Bank to Tiffany Bell

1970 W. Forest Ave., $90,000, Paul Andrew Benda to Carol Hoppe Benda

2263 Grandview Drive, $87,000, Nick Mears to Jeanne Faith

4940 Garver Church Road, $30,000, Margrit Padrutt, trustee to Justin J. and Lauren N. Phillips

3516 Greenlake Drive, $105,000, Robin McKenzie to Danielle Stoutenborough and Zachary Wrigley

1935 Hawthorne Drive, $150,000, Marilyn K. Brown to Jonathan Edward Dunker

7350 W. Hill Road, $75,000, Estate of Otto Murrell, Dec'd Arnold D. Murrell, ADM to Jason P. Scales

1044 W. Lincoln Park Drive, $65,000, Tommy Mertell to Robert L. Bell

39 Lombardy Lane, $290,000, Sarah Shupenus to Joseph Maddox

2452 N. Maple Ave., $65,000, Preston Scott Herrin to Reesse Heckman

2030 Mars Court, $234,000, Tony D. Jennings to Jill Ann Hamilton

1424 E. Moore St., $25,000, Sharon M. Pratt to Alvin I. Cohen

2390 E. Olive St., $47,000, Breanne Krigbaum to Donny Madrid and Cherie Stevens

930 S. Pine Hill Drive, $189,900, Brian S. Bowman to Jesse and Hanna Heady 

2235 W. Rock Springs Road, $155,900, Blake Dean Damery to Gregory A. and Kay Davis Warren

4350 Sheila Court, $160,000, Patricia E. Brahier to Matthew J. Paczak

84 Southland Drive, $74,000, Lataghia Harper to Travis L. Johnson and Bridget J. Spitzer-Johnson 

4908 Stewart Drive, $41,500, Debra Rathje to Richard A. Robinson 

4921 Stewart Drive, $51,000, Debra Rathje to Richard A. Robinson

1621 E. Walnut St., $1,000 (demolition), Gerald L. Harwick to Tommy Burkey

207 Wayside Ave., $69,000, Sarah L. Knowles to Terry L. and Barbara J. Knowles

4135 N. Woodlawn Ave., $109,000, Andrew Black and Toni J. Humpfer to Molly Ploessl

1270 N. 18th St., $85,000, Michael Bruce to Porter Saint Properties, LLC

307 S. 20th St., $60,000, Charity J. Releford to Jennifer M. Ball 

1920 N. 35th St., $25,000, Dorothy M. Cooper to Vincent Edward Cox

 Blue Mound

402 E. Seiberling, $80,000, David G. Cramer to Ronald R. Gillitzer

Dalton City

4178 Kraft Drive, $193,500, Barbara J. Wall, deceased to Craig and Jamie Hunsicker 

Forsyth

1312 Clement Ave., $118,000, Chris L. and Deanna Bendsen to Eric Hector 

966 Stevens Creek Circle, $300,000, Timothy R. and Donna K. Patton to Ashley C. Patton and Adam R. Carlson

Macon

120 S. Wall St.,  $194.000, Lyle A. and Michaela Benson to Blake Damery

Mount Zion

1450 Westside Drive, $140,000, Heather R. Daniels to Joseph Michael Sawyer 

220 W. Wildwood Drive, $157,000, Heath and Michelle Lane to Jeffrey J. Boyer and Jennifer L. Langheim

Oreana

301 S. View St., $158,000,Wiliam S. Whitsel Jr. to Blake Force 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Sept. 

