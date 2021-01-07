Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
16 Brierwood Drive, $89,900, Michael J. and Megan A. Smith to Riki Norton.
1595E. Buena Vista Ave., $59,000, Christina Mathias nka Christina Henderson to Charles L. Parks, Jr.
743 Conrad Court, $60,000, Laverne W. Malone, one of the Trustee's of the Sharon M. Malone Trust dated May 31, 2008 to Michael L. Seeley
401 Columbus Drive, $71,500, Beryl D. and Jeanne Hackney to Lauren E. and Matthew W. Villarreal
770 Crestline Drive, $172,000, Christopher DE Casanova to Leonard Lewis
739 W. Cushing St., $22,000, Laverne W. Malone, one of the Trustee's of the Sharon M. Malone Trust dated May 31, 2008 to Vanessa A. Huff
1988 E. Damon Ave., $21,750, Robert L. Black to Jackson Family Limited Partnership
3281 Dove Drive, $69,000, Megan Grubbs to Reese Frye
2001 S. Ferndell Road, $119,900, Massoud Aliabadi to Richard and Pamela Mogged
1717 N. Folk St., $4,000, Kristopher Thompson to Clinton Pumphrey
1204 Florida Ave., $56,500, Sara Lovell-Troy NKA Sara Cothern to Kendra Davis
3741 E. Glenwood Drive, $107,000, Jessica A. McCoy to Danielle Harmon
1820 N. Graceland Ave., $2,000, Kristopher Thompson to Jared S. Perry
996 S. Green Meadow Drive, $97,000, Olivia M. Howe NKA Olivia M. and Tanner Vanstraten to David Moore
3902 N. Greenridge Drive, $92,000, Nancy P. Gustafson to Dalton Smith
3501 Gunner Court, $132,000, S. Howard and Doris C. Daws as Trustees of Trust dated Sept. 26, 2000 to Donna Kennedy
375 Hackberry Place, $120,000, Peggy S. Boaz to Tyler Frank
1909 Hawthorne Drive, $113,500, Kirk S. Brintlinger to James Van Doozer
1705 Home Park Ave, $75,000, Lloyd R. and Karen S. Briner to Wendy A. Gregory
93 Isabella Drive, $57,500, Andrew D. and Barbara Gibbons to Timothy R. Gould
324 E. Kenwood Ave., $49,900, Reyes Properties, LP, an Illinois Limited Partnership to Barry A. Baldwin
851 S. Lake Shore Drive, $28,500, Jarod Adams to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust
4676 Lawson Drive, $137,000, Jerry E. and Diana J. Bafford to Ruthie Gadson
3347 E. Leafdale Ave, $86,900, The Floyd Family Trust dated April 5, 1997 to Tara Rosetto
4861 E. Lincoln Ave., $125,000, Estate of Jack L. Paine to Earl D. Taylor
5241 MacArthur Road, $265,000, Raul Sustaita and Ziola Elizabeth Preciado Fausto to Jared and Brittany Lively
255 Magnolia Drive, $162,000, Chad Johnson to Tabatha S. Akers
1680 Martin Drive, $110,000, Phillip K. and Jamie L. Brooksher to Pamela Nottingham
2141 W. Melrose Drive, $158,000, W and W Holdings, LLC to Timila Rachelle Peoples
5566 E. Melrose Drive, $154,900, Juanita Beeson Tuley to Jeffrey D. Sander
2229 Oaklawn Drive, $52,500, Ruth Ann Bankson to Keith A. and Nancy K. Raleigh
21 Peggy Ann Drive, $70,000, Robert W. Hotwick to Elizabeth D. Lukach
1237 Ravina Ave., $80,500, Stacy D. Ledbetter to Tristan R. Rupert
1413 W. Riverview Ave., $42,000, Bewley, Lassleben and Miller LLP, Money Purchase Pension Plan FBO Kevin P. Duthoy to Michael and Jenna Aesir
1628 W. Riverview Ave., $89,000, Brian G. and Jill A. Mosley to Youlanda Johnson
3006 Sandcreek Road, $149,500, Todd E. and Lisa R. Hawkins to Chad D. and Brooke J. Lavarier
3772 Sims Drive, $190,000, Carla June Moutray to John Raymond and Cessna Hayden
1224 W. Sunset Ave., $1,000, Angela Szumski to Jeremy A. Richardson
1686 W. Sunset Ave., $33,133, Macon County Sheriff to Kristopher D. Thompson
43 Tanager Drive, $25,500, Martin & Bayley Inc., to Joint Revocable Trust of Steve E. and Tammy S. Halford
3943 N. Warren St., $65,000, James K. and Sandra D. Conaway to Marcus and Bethany McCollum
1757 E. Whitmer St., $15,000, Robert E. Ritchie to Chase Randal Spitzer
953 N. Wilder Ave., $57,000, Frank D. Delise to Maxover LLC
1261 E. Willard Ave., $501, Macon County Sheriff to Kristopher D. Thompson
7895 W. William St., $140,250, Janna S. Drew to Zachary L. Hedding
1669 E. Wood St., $27,900, Jackie L. Portland to Bach Investment Group
520 Woodhill Drive, $139,900, Ted Andrew Stephens to Christopher K. and Jennifer C. Harris
2330 Yorkshire Drive, $72,500, Deborah A. Marquis to Cordney Ingram
7663 E. Route 36, $180,000, Estate of Donald Gene Redman, deceased to Troy M. and Julie Smith
2918 N. 25th St., $55,050, John E. Weatherford to Michael W. Weatherford
Blue Mound
8044 S. Meridian Ave., $110,000, Brian Scott and Mary M'Lynda Damery to Lynn Edouard and Tamara A. Wilcox
450 N. Railroad Ave., $105,000, William D. Scott to Brandon Balaco
145 Sunnyside Drive, $105,000, Thomas Joseph Embrey Jr., to Aaron P. Wolfer
Cerro Gordo
2497 N. East County Line Road, $249,000, Steven M. Whiteside to Tony D. Overlin
Forsyth
305 Lantern Lane, $189,000, Douglas A. and Kathy J. Claypool to Sandra Morris
942 Stevens Creek Circle, $390,000, Ronald A. Koopman to Zhahi Nachef
Macon
17 Shaw Court, $60,000, Janice M. Lancaster to Mark Daniel
Mount Zion
635 Antler Drive, $117,750, Patrick G. and Rachel L. Ward to Ryan and Victoria Henry
1535 August Hill Place, 33,500, Lewis Property Development LLC to S A Lewis Construction & Maintenance LLC
435 Bell St., $188,500, Randy E. and Melinda S. Richards to Patrick G. and Rachael L. Ward
670 Emerald Ave., $41,900, Casa Development LLC to S A Lewis Construction & Maintenance LLC
125 Parkington Court, $42,500, Casa Development LLC to S A Lewis Construction & Maintenance LLC
Oreana
110 W. Belle St., $60,000, Delvin G. Bowman to H. David Penwell