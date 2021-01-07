 Skip to main content
Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur 

16 Brierwood Drive, $89,900, Michael J. and Megan A. Smith to Riki Norton.

1595E. Buena Vista Ave., $59,000, Christina Mathias nka Christina Henderson to Charles L. Parks, Jr.

743 Conrad Court, $60,000, Laverne W. Malone, one of the Trustee's of the Sharon M. Malone Trust dated May 31, 2008 to Michael L. Seeley

401 Columbus Drive, $71,500, Beryl D. and Jeanne Hackney to Lauren E. and Matthew W. Villarreal

770 Crestline Drive, $172,000, Christopher DE Casanova to Leonard Lewis

739 W. Cushing St., $22,000, Laverne W. Malone, one of the Trustee's of the Sharon M. Malone Trust dated May 31, 2008 to Vanessa A. Huff

1988 E. Damon Ave., $21,750, Robert L. Black to Jackson Family Limited Partnership

3281 Dove Drive, $69,000, Megan Grubbs to Reese Frye

2001 S. Ferndell Road, $119,900, Massoud Aliabadi to Richard and Pamela Mogged

1717 N. Folk St., $4,000, Kristopher Thompson to Clinton Pumphrey

1204 Florida Ave., $56,500, Sara Lovell-Troy NKA Sara Cothern to Kendra Davis

3741 E. Glenwood Drive, $107,000, Jessica A. McCoy to Danielle Harmon

1820 N. Graceland Ave., $2,000, Kristopher Thompson to Jared S. Perry

996 S. Green Meadow Drive, $97,000, Olivia M. Howe NKA Olivia M. and Tanner Vanstraten to David Moore

3902 N. Greenridge Drive, $92,000, Nancy P. Gustafson to Dalton Smith

3501 Gunner Court, $132,000, S. Howard and Doris C. Daws as Trustees of Trust dated Sept. 26, 2000 to Donna Kennedy

375 Hackberry Place, $120,000, Peggy S. Boaz to Tyler Frank

1909 Hawthorne Drive, $113,500, Kirk S. Brintlinger to James Van Doozer

1705 Home Park Ave, $75,000, Lloyd R. and Karen S. Briner to Wendy A. Gregory

93 Isabella Drive, $57,500, Andrew D. and Barbara Gibbons to Timothy R. Gould

324 E. Kenwood Ave., $49,900, Reyes Properties, LP, an Illinois Limited Partnership to Barry A. Baldwin

851 S. Lake Shore Drive, $28,500, Jarod Adams to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust

4676 Lawson Drive, $137,000, Jerry E. and Diana J. Bafford to Ruthie Gadson

3347 E. Leafdale Ave, $86,900, The Floyd Family Trust dated April 5, 1997 to Tara Rosetto

4861 E. Lincoln Ave., $125,000, Estate of Jack L. Paine to Earl D. Taylor

5241 MacArthur Road, $265,000, Raul Sustaita and Ziola Elizabeth Preciado Fausto to Jared and Brittany Lively

255 Magnolia Drive, $162,000, Chad Johnson to Tabatha S. Akers

1680 Martin Drive, $110,000, Phillip K. and Jamie L. Brooksher to Pamela Nottingham

2141 W. Melrose Drive, $158,000, W and W Holdings, LLC to Timila Rachelle Peoples

5566 E. Melrose Drive, $154,900, Juanita Beeson Tuley to Jeffrey D. Sander

2229 Oaklawn Drive, $52,500, Ruth Ann Bankson to Keith A. and Nancy K. Raleigh

21 Peggy Ann Drive, $70,000, Robert W. Hotwick to Elizabeth D. Lukach

1237 Ravina Ave., $80,500, Stacy D. Ledbetter to Tristan R. Rupert

1413 W. Riverview Ave., $42,000, Bewley, Lassleben and Miller LLP, Money Purchase Pension Plan FBO Kevin P. Duthoy to Michael and Jenna Aesir

1628 W. Riverview Ave., $89,000, Brian G. and Jill A. Mosley to Youlanda Johnson 

3006 Sandcreek Road, $149,500, Todd E. and Lisa R. Hawkins to Chad D. and Brooke J. Lavarier

3772 Sims Drive, $190,000, Carla June Moutray to John Raymond and Cessna Hayden

1224 W. Sunset Ave., $1,000, Angela Szumski to Jeremy A. Richardson

1686 W. Sunset Ave., $33,133, Macon County Sheriff to Kristopher D. Thompson

43 Tanager Drive, $25,500, Martin & Bayley Inc., to Joint Revocable Trust of Steve E. and Tammy S. Halford

3943 N. Warren St., $65,000, James K. and Sandra D. Conaway to Marcus and Bethany McCollum

1757 E. Whitmer St., $15,000, Robert E. Ritchie to Chase Randal Spitzer

953 N. Wilder Ave., $57,000, Frank D. Delise to Maxover LLC

1261 E. Willard Ave., $501, Macon County Sheriff to Kristopher D. Thompson

7895 W. William St., $140,250, Janna S. Drew to Zachary L. Hedding

1669 E. Wood St., $27,900, Jackie L. Portland to Bach Investment Group

520 Woodhill Drive, $139,900, Ted Andrew Stephens to Christopher K. and Jennifer C. Harris 

2330 Yorkshire Drive, $72,500, Deborah A. Marquis to Cordney Ingram 

7663 E. Route 36, $180,000, Estate of Donald Gene Redman, deceased to Troy M. and Julie Smith

2918 N. 25th St., $55,050, John E. Weatherford to Michael W. Weatherford

Blue Mound

8044 S. Meridian Ave., $110,000, Brian Scott and Mary M'Lynda Damery to Lynn Edouard and Tamara A. Wilcox

 450 N. Railroad Ave., $105,000, William D. Scott to Brandon Balaco

145 Sunnyside Drive, $105,000, Thomas Joseph Embrey Jr., to Aaron P. Wolfer

Cerro Gordo

2497 N. East County Line Road, $249,000, Steven M. Whiteside to Tony D. Overlin

Forsyth

305 Lantern Lane, $189,000, Douglas A. and Kathy J. Claypool to Sandra Morris

942 Stevens Creek Circle, $390,000, Ronald A. Koopman to Zhahi Nachef

Macon

17 Shaw Court, $60,000, Janice M. Lancaster to Mark Daniel

Mount Zion 

635 Antler Drive, $117,750, Patrick G. and Rachel L. Ward to Ryan and Victoria Henry

1535 August Hill Place, 33,500, Lewis Property Development LLC to S A Lewis Construction & Maintenance LLC

435 Bell St., $188,500, Randy E. and Melinda S. Richards to Patrick G. and Rachael L. Ward 

670 Emerald Ave., $41,900, Casa Development LLC to S A Lewis Construction & Maintenance LLC

125 Parkington Court, $42,500, Casa Development LLC to S A Lewis Construction & Maintenance LLC

Oreana

110 W. Belle St., $60,000, Delvin G. Bowman to H. David Penwell

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

