St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur announces new CEO

DECATUR — HSHS St. Mary's Hospital on Friday named Theresa Rutherford as its next president and chief executive officer, starting Jan. 3.
She will be replacing current President and CEO Michael Hicks, who has accepted a new job outside of the hospital industry, according to St. Mary's.
Rutherford has served as president and CEO at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham since 2013. Prior to her service at St. Anthony’s, Rutherford was the chief operating officer at St. Mary’s from 2006 to 2013. She began her career with the hospital in 1979 as an LPN.
“I will miss our team at St. Anthony’s dearly and I am so proud of the work we have done together there, but I am very excited to work again with the many dedicated colleagues, physicians and board of directors at St. Mary’s Hospital,” Rutherford said in a statement. “I am so grateful for this new opportunity to serve as the leader at St. Mary’s and will continue to build on the great work already in progress.”
Rutherford's previous employment included Carle Foundation Hospital, in Urbana, Galesburg Cottage Hospital, and Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa. She is a native of Coffeyville, Kansas.
She completed her undergraduate degree in nursing at Millikin University and holds a Master of Science in Nursing Administration and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Illinois at Chicago. She is also a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives. Rutherford and her husband, Tom, have four adult children.
While a nationwide search is conducted for a new president and CEO at St. Anthony’s, Mike Janis, currently the executive director of outpatient and ancillary services, will serve as the interim president and CEO.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
