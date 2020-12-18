St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur announces new CEO

Rutherford has served as president and CEO at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham since 2013. Prior to her service at St. Anthony’s, Rutherford was the chief operating officer at St. Mary’s from 2006 to 2013. She began her career with the hospital in 1979 as an LPN.

“I will miss our team at St. Anthony’s dearly and I am so proud of the work we have done together there, but I am very excited to work again with the many dedicated colleagues, physicians and board of directors at St. Mary’s Hospital,” Rutherford said in a statement. “I am so grateful for this new opportunity to serve as the leader at St. Mary’s and will continue to build on the great work already in progress.”