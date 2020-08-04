St. Mary's Hospital operator cuts 10% of jobs at Illinois, Wisconsin properties

DECATUR — The operator of HSHS St. Mary's Hospital is cutting 10% of its workforce because of the economic downturn driven by COVID-19.
Springfield-based Hospital Sisters Health System said the reductions would be across its Illinois and Wisconsin properties affecting 15 hospitals and two Illinois-based physician groups, Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants and HSHS Medical Group.
“Hospital Sisters Health System continues to stand proudly behind its entire staff that is providing critically important services as the communities we serve deal with COVID-19,” said Erica Johnson, HSHS manager of public relations.
Earlier this year, the pandemic altered how patients preferred or were allowed to use their local healthcare services. According to Johnson, HSHS saw a significant decline in the number of patients arriving at its facilities. This led to negative financial impacts. “We had to make changes to our workforce including furloughs and executive pay reductions,” she said.
Elective procedures have been offered again with a rebound in the number of patients. Johnson said the majority of HSHS workers that had been placed on furlough a few months ago were returning.
“However, we are unable to bring back all of these furloughed colleagues,” she said. “In order to provide the best chance for a strong, stable future for HSHS through and after this unpredictable pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to reduce approximately 10% of our workforce in Illinois and Wisconsin.”
The majority of the furloughed workers not being recalled are considered non-clinical. Officials provided just the percentage of employees that will be laid off across the company with no breakdown my facility.
“We remain strongly committed to providing high quality healthcare and to making a positive difference in the lives of our patients and our communities, especially in this time of great need,” Johnson said.
The 244-bed St. Mary's was founded in the 1870s. HSHS operates 15 hospitals and had $2.3 billion in operating revenue in fiscal 2019.
