St. Mary's Hospital operator cuts 10% of jobs at Illinois, Wisconsin properties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The operator of HSHS St. Mary's Hospital is cutting 10% of its workforce because of the economic downturn driven by COVID-19.

Springfield-based Hospital Sisters Health System said the reductions would be across its Illinois and Wisconsin properties affecting 15 hospitals and two Illinois-based physician groups, Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants and HSHS Medical Group.

“Hospital Sisters Health System continues to stand proudly behind its entire staff that is providing critically important services as the communities we serve deal with COVID-19,” said Erica Johnson, HSHS manager of public relations.

Earlier this year, the pandemic altered how patients preferred or were allowed to use their local healthcare services. According to Johnson, HSHS saw a significant decline in the number of patients arriving at its facilities. This led to negative financial impacts. “We had to make changes to our workforce including furloughs and executive pay reductions,” she said.