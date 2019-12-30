Stahl’s Furniture closing after 66 years; Mount Pulaski store traces roots to 1872

MOUNT PULASKI – Stahl's Furniture, a mainstay in Mount Pulaski, is closing after 66 years.
You have free articles remaining.
“Our family and businesses have been part of this community for more than 70 years, and we are very proud that Stahl’s Furniture has been trusted and welcomed into homes in our area one piece of furniture at a time over the years,” said retiring owner Lewis Stahl.
A liquidation sale opens to the public on Thursday at 926 E. McDonald St., Suite 1, at routes 54 and 121, next to the John Deere dealership.
Stahl brothers Carl, Frederick and Edwin purchased the 1872-era furniture business from John T. Hershey. The 41,000-square-foot showroom includes home furnishings, artwork and accessories.