Stahl’s Furniture closing after 66 years; Mount Pulaski store traces roots to 1872
0 comments
breaking

Stahl’s Furniture closing after 66 years; Mount Pulaski store traces roots to 1872

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Illinois

MOUNT PULASKI – Stahl's Furniture, a mainstay in Mount Pulaski, is closing after 66 years.

“Our family and businesses have been part of this community for more than 70 years, and we are very proud that Stahl’s Furniture has been trusted and welcomed into homes in our area one piece of furniture at a time over the years,” said retiring owner Lewis Stahl.

A liquidation sale opens to the public on Thursday at 926 E. McDonald St., Suite 1, at routes 54 and 121, next to the John Deere dealership.

Stahl brothers Carl, Frederick and Edwin purchased the 1872-era furniture business from John T. Hershey. The 41,000-square-foot showroom includes home furnishings, artwork and accessories.

0 comments
0
0
0
6
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News