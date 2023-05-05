FORSYTH — The former Hometown Buffet property is expected to get new life by the end of the year.

According to Jill Applebee, village administrator, the first business set to open in the Route 51 location is Starbucks.

“This has been in the works since as long as I’ve been here, almost two years now,” she said.

The permits have been filed and approved, Applebee said. A new building set for the coffee franchise will be constructed on the north end of the parking lot. “They are going to be the first of three buildings in that lot,” she said.

The buildings will house four businesses, including a restaurant and a nail salon.

“Then they are going to redo the Hometown Buffet into a retail store,” Applebee said. “But we’re still not sure what that is going to look like. It’s still up-in-the-air.”

The goal is to open the Starbucks by fall. The coffee chain will include a drive-thru as well as a walk-in option.

From coffee to cola: The most popular nonalcoholic beverages in the US ranked Ranking the most popular nonalcoholic beverages #7. Diet beverages #6. Milk #5. Fruit beverages #4. Tea #3. Sweetened beverages #2. Coffee #1. Water