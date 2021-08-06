 Skip to main content
State seeks DeWitt County restaurants for new pilot program

CLINTON — Two restaurants in DeWitt County will be able to take nutrition benefits as a form of payment when the state launches a pilot program that would provide prepared meals to people with disabilities, seniors, and people experiencing homeless. 

The Illinois Department of Human Services is seeking applications from restaurant owners in Clinton, Farmer City and Waynesville in particular, according to a news release Friday.

Called the "Restaurant Meal Pilot Program," IDHS is touting the initiative as both a means of serving people who have difficulty preparing their own food and a way to increase business at restaurants. 

Certain people who have an Illinois Link Card via their participation in the federal Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program could use their card as payment at authorized restaurants  — just like at the grocery store. 

"Eligible SNAP households that are homeless or households that have members who are 60 years old and over and/or disabled, and their spouses are qualified customers," the department said in a news release. 

IDHS estimates there are more than 427,000 "elderly, disabled, and/or homeless SNAP customers in Illinois."

Establishments that will be considered by the state for the program will be those that are accessible to people with disabilities, provide dine-in seating unless prohibited by a public health ordinance, and make 50% of sales from food. 

The deadline to apply for consideration is Aug. 13. The Illinois Restaurant Association said establishments will be chosen via a "lottery" drawing. 

DeWitt County is the only downstate location selected for the program so far; IDHS is also piloting the initiative at four ZIP codes in Chicago: 60617, 60619, 60620 and 60628.

