DECATUR — Akorn Pharmaceuticals will be the subject of an investigation for the way it handled the closure of its Illinois facilities, state officials said.

“The Illinois Department of Labor will initiate an investigation immediately, and if violations are found, the Department will assess civil penalties against the company,” according to a joint statement issued by the Illinois Department of Labor and the Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity on Wednesday evening.

Workers at the two Decatur plants and city officials expressed shock and anger with the decision announced Wednesday morning that the company was filing for bankruptcy and halting operation at all of its United States plants, effective Thursday, Feb. 23.

Akorn operated a manufacturing plant at 1222 W. Grand Ave. (expanded with a $25 million upgrade in 2018) and a packaging facility on Wyckles Road, which in recent years had undergone a 30,000-square-foot expansion. More than 400 employees are affected locally by the decision.

Akorn’s corporate offices and distribution center are in Gurnee, according to the company’s website. Illinois also is home to a research and development facility in Vernon Hills.

According to the DCEO’s website, state law requires employers to notify the state when they plan to lay off workers. This law is known as the WARN Act (Illinois Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act).

Illinois WARN applies to employers with 75 or more full-time employees and requires employers to provide 60 days advance notice of pending plant closures or mass layoffs.

“WARN exists in order to coordinate resources and support for employees impacted by layoffs,” Wednesday's news release said. “Not only did the company fail to submit a WARN notice to the state, it gave its hardworking employees only 24 hours notice of permanent layoffs, which is inconsistent with industry best-practices and lacks basic consideration for their employees.”

Akorn workers were told they would be fully paid through Thursday, that health benefits would continue through Feb. 28, there is no severance package, and that there will be no extended COBRA coverage.

The DCEO is deploying rapid-response resources to support affected workers, the release said.

