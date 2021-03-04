Steak n’ Shake ditching table service for self-service kiosks

The company during the first quarter of last year closed 51 restaurants in its portfolio.

"The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse effect on our restaurant operations, thereby resulting in the evaluation of company-operated restaurants for recoverability," Biglari Holdings said in a regulatory filing.

The investment firm's holdings also include Cracker Barrel restaurants, as well as Maxim magazine.

Gus Belt opened the first Steak ’n Shake in February 1934 at Main Street and Virginia Avenue after he added food to a Shell service station line-up of gasoline, tires and turtleburgers. The site is now a Monical’s Pizza.

