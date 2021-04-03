Stocking up on knowledge: Changes brought about by pandemic will forever be part of business

MATTOON — We will never forget the great toilet paper shortage of 2020.

It was one of the stranger effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and even a year later, officials have trouble explaining why consumers hoarded toilet paper in the first days of the lockdown in Illinois.

“It’s one of those items that you really don’t want to run out of,” said Clinton Save-A-Lot owner Dave Jackson. “When a snowstorm is coming, people want milk and bread. This was different. Stores were busy and then pictures of bare shelves started appearing all over the place. Shelves empty of toilet paper and paper towels make for great impact. People saw those and didn’t want to be left short.”

Business Insider reported that the United States saw $1.45 billion in toilet paper sales in March 2020 and experienced an 845% increase in demand from 2019.

Grocery stores were exempt from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home executive order that went into effect March 23, but the Illinois Department of Public Health did issue a set of preventative actions for stores to follow.