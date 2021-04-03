Stocking up on knowledge: Changes brought about by pandemic will forever be part of business

MATTOON — We will never forget the great toilet paper shortage of 2020.
It was one of the stranger effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and even a year later, officials have trouble explaining why consumers hoarded toilet paper in the first days of the lockdown in Illinois.
“It’s one of those items that you really don’t want to run out of,” said Clinton Save-A-Lot owner Dave Jackson. “When a snowstorm is coming, people want milk and bread. This was different. Stores were busy and then pictures of bare shelves started appearing all over the place. Shelves empty of toilet paper and paper towels make for great impact. People saw those and didn’t want to be left short.”
Business Insider reported that the United States saw $1.45 billion in toilet paper sales in March 2020 and experienced an 845% increase in demand from 2019.
Grocery stores were exempt from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home executive order that went into effect March 23, but the Illinois Department of Public Health did issue a set of preventative actions for stores to follow.
Those included posting signs at the entrance and throughout the store alerting customers they must follow the 6-feet separation rule, and later, placing shield guards in front of the cashiers. Stores offered special shopping hours for seniors, the population most vulnerable to the virus.
Larger chains also because crucial providers of COVID-19 vaccines.
Green Top Grocery General Manager Nicholas Walters said the co-op grocery store in Bloomington was among the first to implement safety measures.
“Adaptability and transparency were so important early on,” he said. “We enforced safety protocols such as masking before other stores were doing it. Our ownership and our customers felt comfortable shopping here.”
Most stores in Illinois went beyond the state-suggested recommendations. Officials warned residents not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary. Bars and restaurants were shut down, meaning grocery stores became crowded.
“People were fearful to go out at first,” Jackson said. “They were told not to go to work and not to eat out. We were facing the unknown and people were scared to go to anyplace except the grocery store. Out industry stepped up. We felt like we needed to be there. People have to eat.”
Many stores, such as Green Top, increased their online and curbside services.
“That was a decent contribution to our growth and accounted for 3 to 5% of our store sales, and that was something we immediately hit the gas on,” Walters said.
Mark's My Store owner Mark Elliott said his Mattoon supermarket has also been growing its online ordering service during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said this service, which offers curbside pickup and delivery options, is used by customers who prefer not to go shopping in person due to coronavirus concerns and by those who prefer the convenience of having someone else fill up their carts for them.
"It's definitely still popular," Elliott said, adding that his online ordering service's future will likely extend beyond the pandemic.
Elliott said Mark's My Store also has needed to adapt to ongoing supply shortages caused by the pandemic. He said his supermarket has used its flexibility as an independently owned and operated store to seek out meat, bread and other items from a variety of different suppliers than usual.
The grocery industry learned a lot during the pandemic, Walters said.
“We learned that ultimately our success is contingent on our ability to support the community and support our customers and owners in whatever is necessary,” he said.
COVID in Illinois
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow