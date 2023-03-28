Have you observed any farm field work being done this year? Have you observed your sump pump running more than usual?

There is a connection between the two of your observations.

Mother nature shut off the spigot last fall when the harvest was quick, and saved it up for the spring, and now wet and cold conditions have turned the tables on the farming season.

In September and October river levels dropped, and southbound grain barge traffic came to a near halt. The Mississippi River was displaying its sandbars and rock shoals more than its water. But for the past few weeks, the river depth gauges of the US Geological Survey are indicating Corn Belt rivers and streams are pushing the limits of their banks and flooding as begun to occur in some nearby farm fields.

That includes the Illinois River downriver from Havana to its confluence with the Mississippi. Havana is expecting the approach of moderate flooding on Friday, and points farther south will be approaching those water levels in early April. The Big River at Byrnesville, Missouri, southwest of St. Louis, rose 18 feet from Friday through Sunday. The Meramec River, just west of St. Louis rose 20 feet during the same period, thanks to heavy rains late last week.

Other locations across southern Illinois and southwestern Indiana are also reporting rivers and streams well out of their typical banks. In fact, the Geological Survey is reporting high water levels as far north as the southern shores of Lakes Michigan and Erie. That means farming in the Eastern Corn Belt is going to be delayed because farm fields are soaked and tile lines will have a lot of work to do as quickly as possible. There are yield and grain price impacts hiding in that.

Director Dennis Todey of the USDA’s Midwest Climate Hub said late last week, “Spring planting may face an increasing risk of delays in eastern areas.” Illinois is included in his geography.

But he has a lot of concern about the northern sectors of the Corn Belt, where a heavy snowpack covers Minnesota and the Dakotas. But how serious is that? Todey says, “The overall impact is still difficult to assess because soils were dry going into the winter. Near-surface soils have become wetter, but deeper soil moisture profiles are likely still somewhat dry (though there is substantial uncertainty). If so, soils may dry more quickly after snow melt.”

While soil temperatures in Central Illinois are too cool for corn planting, they are OK for soybeans with a good treatment coat. Todey says, “Soils are still generally frozen north of I-80 and west of the Great Lakes. 4-inch soil temperatures are in the 40s in southern parts of the Corn Belt. Drought has largely been eliminated in the eastern Corn Belt and has swung to wet soils which are increasing the risk of delayed spring planting.”

But when that snowpack begins to melt, one cannot imagine the volume of water looking for a creek, stream, and river to head toward the gulf. Nearby farm fields will be flooded. Another yield and grain price impact.