You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sunrise Bakery closing on Saturday; reopening uncertain
0 comments
top story

Sunrise Bakery closing on Saturday; reopening uncertain

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR – The Sunrise Bakery on Mount Zion Road will close at noon Saturday, June 27.

Owner Rosemary Lambright said the bakery will be closed at least through the month of July, and the family has not decided whether to reopen after that.

“It's not that we've had bad customers or a bad experience,” she said. “But we feel changes need to be made if we go on. We're stopping for a month to spend time with family and just stopping to re-evaluate.”

Shelves are stocked and the store is running a 10 percent off sale on cheeses, butters, syrups, honey, jams, and noodles.

____________________________________________________________

Decatur-area photos from the past 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: The 2020 Decatur-area food draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News