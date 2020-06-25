Sunrise Bakery closing on Saturday; reopening uncertain

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR – The Sunrise Bakery on Mount Zion Road will close at noon Saturday, June 27.

Owner Rosemary Lambright said the bakery will be closed at least through the month of July, and the family has not decided whether to reopen after that.

“It's not that we've had bad customers or a bad experience,” she said. “But we feel changes need to be made if we go on. We're stopping for a month to spend time with family and just stopping to re-evaluate.”

Shelves are stocked and the store is running a 10 percent off sale on cheeses, butters, syrups, honey, jams, and noodles.

