Taco Bell in Forsyth 'temporarily closed'

The Taco Bell restaurant in Forsyth has been temporarily closed, according to a sign posted on the door Monday evening.

The reason for and duration of the closure were unclear. On the company's website, a listing of hours for the restaurant at 1400 Hickory Point Drive shows it as closed all seven days of the week.

The Herald & Review has reached out to Taco Bell for more information.

The sign directed customers to "check out our app for other Taco Bells in the area, or get Taco Bell delivered straight to your door by ordering online."

The website lists the Decatur restaurants at 753 Pershing Road and 1991 Mount Zion Road as open, with hours of 6:30 a.m. to midnight and 7 a.m. to midnight, respectively.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

