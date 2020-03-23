Taking the plunge: Central Illinois businesses coping with move to offsite operation

DECATUR — A typical Monday morning at New Horizons Insurance Marketing begins with a staff meeting to discuss highlights and challenges for the coming week.

The first challenge on this, the first Monday after the decision was made to have everyone work from home in light of the coronavirus pandemic, was figuring out what could and couldn’t be done with the equipment they have available.

“It’s just different. It’s really been an adjustment,” said Jason Ferguson, chief marketing officer for New Horizons, which provides back office support for independent insurance agencies all over the country. The company employs more than a dozen workers.

While the company had two remote workers, a majority of their business is meeting face-to face with agents and insurance company representatives in their downtown Decatur office. That changed Thursday, when the decision was made to send everyone to work from home. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has since issued a "stay-at-home" order directing people who are not engaged in essential jobs or functions, like grocery shopping, not to go out through April 7.