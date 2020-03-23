Taking the plunge: Central Illinois businesses coping with move to offsite operation

DECATUR — A typical Monday morning at New Horizons Insurance Marketing begins with a staff meeting to discuss highlights and challenges for the coming week.
The first challenge on this, the first Monday after the decision was made to have everyone work from home in light of the coronavirus pandemic, was figuring out what could and couldn’t be done with the equipment they have available.
“It’s just different. It’s really been an adjustment,” said Jason Ferguson, chief marketing officer for New Horizons, which provides back office support for independent insurance agencies all over the country. The company employs more than a dozen workers.
While the company had two remote workers, a majority of their business is meeting face-to face with agents and insurance company representatives in their downtown Decatur office. That changed Thursday, when the decision was made to send everyone to work from home. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has since issued a "stay-at-home" order directing people who are not engaged in essential jobs or functions, like grocery shopping, not to go out through April 7.
Ferguson said employees who are used to working on a desktop with two monitors are now using laptops they had on hand or Chromebooks purchased last week when it became more apparent that people might not feel comfortable coming to work and that the state would eventually require such action.
There are computer programs staffers can’t access and there have been some periodic hiccups with the phone system, Ferguson said. But he chose to look on the bright side.
“It’s not going perfectly, but it’s going pretty well overall,” Ferguson said. “The challenge is just good communication.”
Like many businesses, New Horizons had a toe in the water but working slowing to get in the pool when it came to a full-fledged offsite strategy. But others, like First Mid Bank & Trust and BLDD Architects, were prepared to do swan dives off the highest board.
“First Mid had a pandemic plan already in place and tested,” said Chief Operation Officer Mike Taylor. “This plan is being utilized and, while resources have been stretched, implementation is going quickly and smoothly, with a goal of minimizing customer impacts.”
First Mid, which is based in Mattoon, has locations across the state, including Decatur and Bloomington,
Taylor said while a small percentage of employees work from home normally, the company is “quickly ramping up to support up to 50% of our staff working remotely” through the purchase of laptops and creating secure connections.
But Taylor noted there are still many jobs that require meeting with customers and some secure files that can’t be accessed away from the office.
BLDD Architects, which has an office in Decatur and employees based in Bloomington, is very accustomed to offsite working situations.
“They can work from wherever as long as they are getting their work done” said BLDD associate Jessica Whitlock. The transition reached its peak three years ago, as employees began spending just two days a week in the office and using the office-based support staff to monitor mail, product deliveries and get plans where they needed to go, among many other vital tasks.
“We were lucky,” Whitlock said. “We were totally prepared.”
Still, Whitlock said there are some things technology can’t totally overcome.
Now that the company's 65 employees are all operating remotely, they are still coming to grips with how to get mail and other deliveries.
It also impacts the creative process.
Using a school project as an example, there is a time in the planning process when stakeholders are brought together to brainstorm what they want a new building to look like. Limitations on such meetings brought about by the coronavirus puts a crimp in the process.
“How do you connect people for creative ideas when you can't be in the same room?” she asked.
Frank Saulsbery is president/CEO of Decatur-based Network Solutions Unlimited, which manages networks from Iowa to Pennsylvania.
"We've had a mass migration of workers. Every spare second we have for the past week has been spent migrating people to working from home," he said, including one company in Pittsburgh that moved 40 employees offsite in 24 hours.
"People (in the Decatur area) haven't responded as drastically," he said last week, noting many of the larger companies already have offsite protocols in place.
Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66