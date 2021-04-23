Tate & Lyle installing new boilers to reduce emissions

DECATUR — Tate & Lyle said the company is installing a new natural gas boiler as part of a $150 million investment in various sites.

"All our corn wet mills have large boilers that generate steam to provide the thermal energy required to process corn into food and beverage ingredients and industrial starches used in packaging and other industrial products. The current coal-fueled boilers in Decatur produce high pressure steam to drive a turbine generator to produce electricity prior to using that steam to supply the facility's thermal demand," the company said in a statement.