Tate & Lyle sells stake in sweeteners business

DECATUR — Tate & Lyle is selling a controlling stake of its commercial sweeteners products business to a private equity firm, the company announced Monday. The deal includes corn wet mills in Decatur.

Under the $1.7 billion deal, KPS Capital Partners would own 50% of the new company, called NewCo, and focus on plant-based products for food and industrial markets.

Tate & Lyle would concentrate on its food and beverage business, according to the announcement.

“Today’s announcement represents the next phase in the evolution of Tate & Lyle. Our one strong company will become two stronger businesses, both in a position to pursue new and exciting growth opportunities in their respective markets," Tate & Lyle CEO Nick Hampton said in the statement.

The Herald & Review is contacting Tate & Lyle about the impact on Decatur operations. In addition to the Decatur plant, the deal includes facilities in Lafayette, Indiana; Loudon, Tennessee; Dayton, Ohio; Duluth, Minnesota; and Santa Rosa, Brazil; as well as grain elevators and transfer stations.

Tate & Lyle purchased the A.E. Staley Mfg. Co. in 1988. Its headquarters moved to Hoffman Estates in 2010. The Decatur site includes Tate & Lyle's production operations, an administration building, research and development labs.

