DECATUR — Teamsters Local 916, the workers who run the Archer Daniels Midland Co. power plant in Decatur, are on strike and were manning picket lines on Sunday.

The 40-strong contingent of striking workers first announced the work stoppage Friday and have said they won’t go back until they get a fair deal.

The Local is holding out for a 12% wage hike over the course of three years. It says ADM doesn’t want to talk about that.

Interviewed Sunday afternoon while manning a picket line outside of the power plant on Faries Park Road, Local 916 Vice President Jerrime Hiser said the workers' demand was reasonable for a company that reported a gross profit of more than $7 billion at the end of 2022.

“The company has not met with us earnestly in the last 10 days,” said Hiser. “All we’re asking for is fair treatment and wages for our members who work in Co-Gen” (the power plant.)

In a media statement about the dispute, ADM spokesman Dane Lisser told the Herald & Review: "We have offered an extremely competitive proposal to the union membership at our co-generation facility in Decatur and continue to negotiate in good faith with the union, which represents fewer than 50 of our nearly 5,000 colleagues in Decatur.

"We have a robust plan in place to maintain production levels until we can reach a satisfactory resolution."

Hiser said the "robust plan" involved reaching back into the past: "They’ve actually called in company retirees to come back to work,” he said.

The Local vice president said the Teamsters were not intimidated by ADM’s size and power and remained determined to get what they want.

News of the union strike action comes hard on the heels of members of Decatur-based UAW Local 751 voting overwhelmingly recently to authorize strike action as part of their contract negotiations with Caterpillar Inc.

The union has emphasized this is not a vote to go on strike, but said the 98.6% vote in favor of authorization gives the union negotiating team added firepower in their talks with the company.

Caterpillar’s sales and revenues for the financial year hit $59.4 billion, and profit-per-share of $13.84 was an all-time record for the heavy equipment manufacturer.

