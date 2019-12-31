The former O'Charley's has a new owner. Here's how the Forsyth site is being marketed to potential occupants.

FORSYTH — A Detroit-area commercial development firm has purchased and begun marketing the site of the former O’Charley’s restaurant in Forsyth.
“We think it is an unbelievable piece of real estate,” said Garbriel Schuchman, managing director of ALRIG USA. The company, operating as Forsyth Retail Management LLC, purchased the property from O’Charley’s LLC for $600,000, according to real estate transfer information filed with Macon County Recorder’s Office.
Schuchman said representatives of the firm visited the community after being tipped off to the building’s availability. The company’s marketing materials highlight the 6,753 square-foot-building’s location near the Hickory Point Mall and other retail/restaurant businesses, as well as being along U.S. 51 and near the Interstate 72 interchange.
Read the sales document from the company
“It is a great place to do business,” he said of the Forsyth area.
O'Charley's, which operated in Forsyth since 2001, closed Jan. 13.
Schuchman said he was undaunted by O’Charley’s decision to leave the area. He cited the changing landscape of the retail/restaurant business and added that with the longevity of the O’Charley’s location it’s possible people are simply “looking for something new.”
Schuchman said his firm will cast a wide net in order to develop the site, noting it will reach of out to contacts it has made while working to fill sites in communities across the country, as well as looking at local and area businesses that might be wanting to expand their presence.
Among the clients on the completed projects listing on the company’s website are Potbelly, Five Guys, Meijer, Home Depot, Qdoba and Giordanos.
ALRIG USA currently is marketing other properties in Springfield, Chicago, Joliet and St. Charles in Illinois, as well Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Tennessee, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina and Oklahoma.
Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66