The former O'Charley's has a new owner. Here's how the Forsyth site is being marketed to potential occupants.

Schuchman said he was undaunted by O’Charley’s decision to leave the area. He cited the changing landscape of the retail/restaurant business and added that with the longevity of the O’Charley’s location it’s possible people are simply “looking for something new.”

Schuchman said his firm will cast a wide net in order to develop the site, noting it will reach of out to contacts it has made while working to fill sites in communities across the country, as well as looking at local and area businesses that might be wanting to expand their presence.

Among the clients on the completed projects listing on the company’s website are Potbelly, Five Guys, Meijer, Home Depot, Qdoba and Giordanos.

ALRIG USA currently is marketing other properties in Springfield, Chicago, Joliet and St. Charles in Illinois, as well Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Tennessee, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina and Oklahoma.