The latest building permits for Macon County

2413 E. Ivy Lane, $1,400, owner is Scott Bowers, contractor is Les Taylor Builders Inc, new construction of a new home

4331 N. MacArthur Road, $3,800, owner is Sam Kershaw, contractor is D&R Roofing, roof replacement

2175 N. Maple Ave., $1,700, owner is Robert Walker, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

290 W. Michael Ave., $3,380, owner and contractor is Custom Landscapes Inc., above ground pool

636 Sycamore Ave., $6,850, owner is Venessa, contractor is Promax Construction, replace roof on house, back porch

1468 E. Walnut St., $3,600, owner is Gary Brown, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc, roof replacement

1336 E. William St., $10,679, owner is Bob Muschall, contractor is Jarhead Construction Inc, roof replacement

2412 E. Wood St., $9,800, owner is Don Tyler, contractor is Promax Construction, replace porch floor system 12-by-7 foot with extension 9-by-7 foot