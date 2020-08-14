The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
2253 W. Appletree Lane, $3,000, owner is Terri Skelton, contractor is D & R Roofing, partial roof replacement
128 W. Brownlow Drive, $12,4345, owner is Linda Barger, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2070 N. Charles St., $6,875, owner is Brian Pawnell, contractor is David Mattingly, roof replacement
3124 N. Christine Drive, $2,000, owner and contractor is Douglas Wooleverm 10-by-30 deck with pergola
1414 E. Clay St., $6,000, owner is Amanda Landnebe, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, roof replacement
2168 E. Clay St., $10,654, owner is Laquisha Freemon, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
531 S. Crea St., $8,500, owner is Jerome Brason, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, roof replacement
210 Crescent Drive, $6,836, owner is Gilbert Wood, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2831 N. Fairview Ave., $1,200, owner and contractor is Lorin Riddle, 5 foot fence, chain link
2413 E. Ivy Lane, $1,400, owner is Scott Bowers, contractor is Les Taylor Builders Inc, new construction of a new home
4331 N. MacArthur Road, $3,800, owner is Sam Kershaw, contractor is D&R Roofing, roof replacement
2175 N. Maple Ave., $1,700, owner is Robert Walker, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
290 W. Michael Ave., $3,380, owner and contractor is Custom Landscapes Inc., above ground pool
636 Sycamore Ave., $6,850, owner is Venessa, contractor is Promax Construction, replace roof on house, back porch
1468 E. Walnut St., $3,600, owner is Gary Brown, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc, roof replacement
1336 E. William St., $10,679, owner is Bob Muschall, contractor is Jarhead Construction Inc, roof replacement
2412 E. Wood St., $9,800, owner is Don Tyler, contractor is Promax Construction, replace porch floor system 12-by-7 foot with extension 9-by-7 foot
4124 N. Woodlawn Ave., $30,000, owner is Juan Roe, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc, demo existing roof and replace with new trussed, hip roof over garage
2449 E. North St., $3,300, owner is Carter, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
Demolition
2284 E Hickory St., $5,400, owner and contractor is Marvin Cooper, demolition of a house
5135 Melwood Court, $13,650, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental, demolition
Forsyth
841 W. Forsyth Pkwy., $2,000, owner and contractor is Stephen Scott, 4 foot fence around swimming pool
841 W. Forsyth Pkwy., $8,500, owner is Stephen Scott, contractor is Extreme Pool and Patio, LLC, new pool deck with stairs and landing
5050 Greebrien Lane, $750, owner is Mark and Jean Thompson, contractor is Extreme Pools and Patio, fence
959 Malinda Court, $9,810, owner is William A. Frame, contractor is General Fence Co., fence around back yard
1002 Schroll Drive, $13,500, owner is Jonathan Jones, contractor is 3-D Construction, rear open covered porch. 31-by-15 foot
605 Hopi St., $1,000, owner and contractor is Sandy J. Trueblood, build deck
Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records
