The Raspberry Room in Elwin to close

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELWIN — The Raspberry Room, Elwin’s tearoom restaurant, will be closing permanently on June 26.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, the owners are retiring from the business.

The restaurant opened nearly 30 years ago next door to the Elwin Antique Mall on U.S. 51. The antique store will remain open.

The small restaurant was known for its freshly made chicken salad served on croissants, French onion soup, the house's specialty "munchies mix" and cream pies and other desserts.

The owners recommend those with gift certificates use them before the closing date.

Looking back at 10 Decatur-area restaurants of the past

Elwin’s tearoom restaurant, will be closing permanently on June 26.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.