The Raspberry Room in Elwin to close
The Raspberry Room in Elwin to close

ELWIN — The Raspberry Room, Elwin’s tearoom restaurant, will be closing permanently on June 26.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, the owners are retiring from the business.

The restaurant opened nearly 30 years ago next door to the Elwin Antique Mall on U.S. 51. The antique store will remain open.

The small restaurant was known for its freshly made chicken salad served on croissants, French onion soup, the house's specialty "munchies mix" and cream pies and other desserts.

The owners recommend those with gift certificates use them before the closing date.

