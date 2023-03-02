FORYSTH — With building improvements complete, the only things under construction starting Friday at the new Forsyth Krekel’s will be its iconic burgers, cones, shakes and other food items.

The restaurant is set to open at 11 a.m. Friday inside a remodeled building that, until 2020, was a Pizza Hut.

The new Krekel’s at 910 US 51 replaces the location that, until Feb. 25, had served customers in the Woodmound Plaza since 1987.

Chad Krekel operates the restaurant for is mother, owner Renee Krekel.

“It finally hit home” that the move was taking place when they closed the Woodmound location for the last time, Krekel said.

“I spent every day of my life there.” Krekel said. But he added that any bitter-sweet feelings about the move are heavily outweighed by the many positives the new location provides.

Among the benefits are a more visible and customer-friendly location, with a drive through and two full-size bathrooms. It also has a larger dining area, with a space set aside for larger parties.

He said longtime customers have promised to make the trek to the new restaurant, which is less than three miles from the former location, and he expects many new customers because of its location on a major highway near so many hotels.

Krekel said there was a long list of people to thank for making it possible, including a village of Forsyth which provided an economic development incentive loan to assist with the improvements.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The phone number remains 217-875-4044.

