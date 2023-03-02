Among the benefits are a more visible and customer-friendly location, with a drive through and two full-size bathrooms. It also has a larger dining area, with a space set aside for larger parties.
He said longtime customers have promised to make the trek to the new restaurant, which is less than three miles from the former location, and he expects many new customers because of its location on a major highway near so many hotels.
Krekel said there was a long list of people to thank for making it possible, including a village of Forsyth which provided an economic development incentive loan to assist with the improvements.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The phone number remains 217-875-4044.
Photos: A look at Krekel's through the years
Grilling at Krekel's
Krekel's chicken car
Krekel's Custard Stand
Krekel's Dairy Maid
Krekels+Chicken+Car+2.24.16.JPG
Lunch hour at Krekel's
Washing the chicken car
Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66