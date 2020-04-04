This Decatur hotel has been offered to serve as an alternate care facility as coronvirus cases grow.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — The owner of the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel said he has submitted information to a state association offering his 370-room facility on Decatur’s west side as an alternate care facility.

Steve Horve said the Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association was seeking information about the number of guest rooms, meeting space and the availability of food service for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Horve said he is confident his facility checked all the boxes and would be ideal for use by local medical providers to house patients without the coronavirus, preventing the potential spread of the virus to other patients and freeing up bed space in hospitals for more serious cases if needed.

Michael Jacobson, CEO and president of the state hotel association, told the Chicago Tribune last month that they identified more than 12,000 rooms statewide that could be used for coronavirus care. Chicago is renting thousands of rooms to be used for people diagnosed or those who believe they’ve been exposed.

“This morning I’ve gotten five or six new hotels that have volunteered," Jacobson said. "They’re answering the call to action and they want to be helpful to the city and the state.”