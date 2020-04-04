This Decatur hotel has been offered to serve as an alternate care facility as coronvirus cases grow.

DECATUR — The owner of the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel said he has submitted information to a state association offering his 370-room facility on Decatur’s west side as an alternate care facility.
Steve Horve said the Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association was seeking information about the number of guest rooms, meeting space and the availability of food service for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Horve said he is confident his facility checked all the boxes and would be ideal for use by local medical providers to house patients without the coronavirus, preventing the potential spread of the virus to other patients and freeing up bed space in hospitals for more serious cases if needed.
Michael Jacobson, CEO and president of the state hotel association, told the Chicago Tribune last month that they identified more than 12,000 rooms statewide that could be used for coronavirus care. Chicago is renting thousands of rooms to be used for people diagnosed or those who believe they’ve been exposed.
“This morning I’ve gotten five or six new hotels that have volunteered," Jacobson said. "They’re answering the call to action and they want to be helpful to the city and the state.”
The Decatur conference center was temporarily closed last month by Horve amid declining travel brought about by restrictions on food service, stay-at-home mandates and a serious decline in personal and business travel.
Horve said it didn’t make financial sense to staff the large facility to cater to fewer that a couple dozen guests. Those with reservations at the conference center were transferred to his Hampton Inn on Mount Zion Road. Horve also owns the Homewood Suites by Hilton in Forsyth, which is currently undergoing renovations.
Declining business has since led to additional layoffs at those facilities, he said.
Horve said it’s possible the conference center could remain closed beyond the lifting of any food service or travel restrictions. Many of the events schedule for May at the conference center and in the community already have been cancelled or postponed, eliminating the need for the additional rooms at this point.
