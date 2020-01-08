70 turn out for recruiting event at Fuyao Glass plant in Decatur

A 30-minute session was presented to the applicants explaining the glass manufacturer’s basic process as well as employment benefits.

For those who were unable to attend the Wednesday’s recruiting event, applications can be obtained at the plant’s main office in Mount Zion.

Fuyao opened their first plant in China in 1987. The manufacturing company added facilities in the United States beginning in 2014.

Fuyao on Tuesday also announced an expansion that will add 100 jobs and $46 million in new production equipment at the company's plant in Moraine, Ohio.

Clora Mond, 57, once worked for the local Fuyao plant. She is currently employed as a security officer with another company. “I just wanted to see what new stuff they have going on out there,” she said about Fuyao.

When Mond worked at the plant, eight-hour shifts were the only option, she said. The new shifts will include 12-hour shifts.

“I can try,” she said. “I’m up to the challenge now.”

On the move: A look at promotions, new job titles in Decatur

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.