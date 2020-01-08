70 turn out for recruiting event at Fuyao Glass plant in Decatur

DECATUR — Clay McLeod, 25, was one of about 70 people attending the Fuyao Glass recruiting event on Wednesday morning at the Workforce Investment Solutions office on West Pershing Road in Decatur.
“I needed new opportunities,” he said about the potential employment. “And the benefits, full-time, health insurance.”
McLeod said he has worked in similar industries. “But I’m not sure what it’s going to be like,” he said.
Fuyao's automotive customers include Honda, General Motors, Ford, Chrysler and many others.
Rick Price, human resources manager with Fuyao at the 2768 E Elwin Road plant, was at the event with the hopes of hiring 40 employees. “It could be 40 plus,” he said.
Fuyao will be hiring for general utility/forklift positions, operators , process supervisors, quality technicians, mechanical maintenance and electrical technicians. Price said the lowest starting wage is $14.71 an hour.
The decisions should be completed within the next few weeks. The training process may take up to two months. A new fabrication production site is set to begin operations in mid-February.
Organizers of the recruiting event estimated near 200 applicants walked through the Workforce doors throughout the day. “It’s the entire community getting the word out to the people,” Price said about the successful turnout.
Fuyao management has utilized Workforce for past hiring opportunities. “It is an untapped resource,” Price said.
When employers approach the employment agency for similar hiring events, they receive various types of support and resources. “We kick it into high gear,” said Rocki Wilkerson, director of Workforce Investment Solution. “We try very hard to get the message out to the community.”
According to Larry Peterson, special projects consultant and employment specialist for Workforce, the Fuyao recruiting event is large compared to other hiring opportunities. “With 40 positions they have to hire, there are positions there,” he said about the event's popularity.
Peterson said the agency hosts other recruiting events approximately four times a month.
To narrow the selection, Fuyao management will concentrate on applicants with strong work history and experience. Career focused individuals and those wanting to move up in the company are attractive to management.
“We don’t lay off like a lot of companies in town,” Price said.
According to Price, the auto industry, as well as RV and construction industries, had low production ratings last year. “We store (the glass) in warehouses,” he said. “So when the market does open up we can flood it back out with the glass we’ve already made.”
A 30-minute session was presented to the applicants explaining the glass manufacturer’s basic process as well as employment benefits.
For those who were unable to attend the Wednesday’s recruiting event, applications can be obtained at the plant’s main office in Mount Zion.
Fuyao opened their first plant in China in 1987. The manufacturing company added facilities in the United States beginning in 2014.
Fuyao on Tuesday also announced an expansion that will add 100 jobs and $46 million in new production equipment at the company's plant in Moraine, Ohio.
Clora Mond, 57, once worked for the local Fuyao plant. She is currently employed as a security officer with another company. “I just wanted to see what new stuff they have going on out there,” she said about Fuyao.
When Mond worked at the plant, eight-hour shifts were the only option, she said. The new shifts will include 12-hour shifts.
“I can try,” she said. “I’m up to the challenge now.”
