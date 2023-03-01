DECATUR — Union employees at Decatur’s Caterpillar Inc. plant were told to report to work as usual Wednesday after a tentative six-year agreement was reached between the United Auto Workers and the company.

“The UAW’s bargaining team has reached a tentative agreement with Caterpillar Inc. before the contract expiration. Members at four locals in Illinois and Pennsylvania will review the tentative agreement and vote at upcoming ratification meetings,” the national union said in a statement.

The agreement was announced early Wednesday as the previous contract was set to expire. Union members had previously voted overwhelmingly to give their bargaining team authority to call a strike if negotiations stalled.

The four locals voting on the central labor agreement represent workers at Caterpillar operations in Decatur, East Peoria, Mapleton, Mossville, Morton, Pontiac and York, Pennsylvania.

Caterpillar said in a statement that the terms of the current agreement will be extended until voting is complete.

No contract details were released and a date for members to vote on the tentative agreement is pending.

