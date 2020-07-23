Unemployment significantly higher across the area compared to 2019

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — State data released Thursday showed the scope of continued joblessness statewide.

Unemployment stood at 14.6% for June, a record high for the month dating back to 1976. Nationally, the unemployment rate was 11.2% in June, also a record high, dating to 1948.

The unemployment rate, which identified those out of work and seeking employment, increased over-the-year in all 14 metro areas to record highs for the month of June.

Macon County’s unemployment rate increased to 14.4% in June 2020 from 5.2% in June 2019. There were an estimated 6,943 unemployed people in the labor force in June 2020.

Data also shows the number of nonfarm jobs decreased in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas, with the 11.4% drop in Macon County among the state leaders.

Other area county unemployment numbers for June of this year and June 2019 are:

• Christian County, 11.0% this year and 4.6% in 2019

• Coles County, 11.5% and 4.4%

• DeWitt County, 9.4% and 3.9%

• Douglas County, 8.5% and 3.7%

• Effingham County, 10.0% and 3.1%