UPDATE: Chipotle works toward Decatur opening next week

CBRE Inc. is the commercial real estate services company that is handling the development of the site. According sales material posted on the company’s website, the strip mall will include three spaces, one of which is listed as having been leased.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The 2,300-square-foot leased spot is at the north end of the development, with retail spaces measuring a 2,300 square foot and 3,500 square foot still available.

Attempts to contact brokers related to the property have been unsuccessful.

Despite the popularity of Chipotle, the development hasn’t been without its detractors.

Over the objections of some neighborhood residents, the Decatur City Council on Jan. 2, 2018, voted 5-2 to rezone 1.6 acres at the southwest corner of the intersection for the development. That followed a 2015 vote that saw the council reject a rezoning request that would have allowed for the relocation of the Pershing Road Aldi to the site. That store has since moved to a site near the intersection of Pershing and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Each vote included heated protests from neighbors, who voiced concerns about traffic, safety and the potential negative effect on their property values.