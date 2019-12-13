UPDATE: Chipotle works toward Decatur opening next week

DECATUR — Final preparations are under way for the long-anticipated opening of Chipotle Mexican Grill in Decatur.
General Manager Shannon Roberson said Friday morning that it is possible the restaurant will be ready to open full time to customers following a scheduled Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
That, he said, will depend on progress made to wrap up construction. Construction workers were busy inside and outside the building Friday morning, as the restaurant’s management team was meeting in the lobby.
Roberson noted there have been several delays since the restaurant was announced in 2018, adding the it will open when all of the pieces that will make for the ideal customer experience are in place.
Chipotle, which has consistently ranked among the most sought-after eateries on local surveys, is just one part of the planned development at the busy intersection. Plans also call for the addition of a strip mall that could include mixture of retail, restaurant and service-related businesses.
CBRE Inc. is the commercial real estate services company that is handling the development of the site. According sales material posted on the company’s website, the strip mall will include three spaces, one of which is listed as having been leased.
The 2,300-square-foot leased spot is at the north end of the development, with retail spaces measuring a 2,300 square foot and 3,500 square foot still available.
Attempts to contact brokers related to the property have been unsuccessful.
Despite the popularity of Chipotle, the development hasn’t been without its detractors.
Over the objections of some neighborhood residents, the Decatur City Council on Jan. 2, 2018, voted 5-2 to rezone 1.6 acres at the southwest corner of the intersection for the development. That followed a 2015 vote that saw the council reject a rezoning request that would have allowed for the relocation of the Pershing Road Aldi to the site. That store has since moved to a site near the intersection of Pershing and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Each vote included heated protests from neighbors, who voiced concerns about traffic, safety and the potential negative effect on their property values.
The corner has been targeted by developers because of its location on a busy highway, across from other large retail developments and proximity to Interstate 72. In the CRBE marketing materials, it notes the site having exposure to nearly 40,000 vehicles per day.