You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Von Maur in Decatur to open Friday
0 comments

Von Maur in Decatur to open Friday

{{featured_button_text}}
Von Maur (copy)

Location: 1350 Hickory Point Mall, Forsyth

.

 Google Maps

DECATUR — Von Maur, one of Hickory Point Mall's anchor stores, will be opening to the public on Friday.

Retail stores are allowed to open starting that day under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinios plan. 

The store will reduce the hours of operation from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Customers will be required to follow Center for Disease Control's guidelines, which includes social distancing and contactless payment. They can also utilize curbside service options.

Employees will be subject to daily health screenings and will follow cleaning procedures and strict sanitizing.

Customers are encouraged to visit Von Maur's website for more information. The guidelines will be followed until further information is available.

Remember these Decatur stores? A look back to retail  through the years

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News