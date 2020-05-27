Von Maur in Decatur to open Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Von Maur, one of Hickory Point Mall's anchor stores, will be opening to the public on Friday.

Retail stores are allowed to open starting that day under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinios plan.

The store will reduce the hours of operation from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Customers will be required to follow Center for Disease Control's guidelines, which includes social distancing and contactless payment. They can also utilize curbside service options.

Employees will be subject to daily health screenings and will follow cleaning procedures and strict sanitizing.

Customers are encouraged to visit Von Maur's website for more information. The guidelines will be followed until further information is available.