WAGNER: Local restaurants have given us so much. We devised a challenge to help give back to them.

Aric took it from there. He assembled an all-star class of drafters: himself, WAND's Gordon Voit and Mark Pearson, Millikin women's basketball coach Olivia Lett, Millikin professor Travis Wilcoxen, Maroa-Forsyth football coach Josh Jostes, Central A&M principal Charlie Brown, Eisenhower baseball coach Kevin Hale, Dustin, myself, Justin and Tim Cain from the Herald & Review.

"The best thing we can do right now is make the most of the situation," Pearson said. "This draft will not only be fun, but it will also bring business to local companies. Stay safe, everyone!"

That's 12 of us and we're all drafting 10 items. If you want to join our Zoom conference and watch the draft (while muted, but with open comments), the meeting ID is: 457 088 595. We start drafting at 4 p.m. If you want to comment, tell us what we're missing or your favorite dish that should be on the list.

Here's how it works: We each pick an item from a local restaurant until we have a team of 10 different items. No repeats or specifics. For example, a pizza from a restaurant is a pizza from a restaurant, toppings don't matter. Over the next few weeks, we'll go to those businesses and get our food item, upload it to social media and get our points for picking it up while giving our business. The first one to complete their team wins.