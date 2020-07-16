× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ASSUMPTION — Displayed prominently on a back wall of Assumption’s 1905 Brewing Company is a quote from author Danielle LaPorte.

“As the legend goes, when the Phoenix resurrects from the flames, she is even more beautiful than before.”

Those words carry special meaning here.

Last week marked the grand re-opening of the 1905 Brewing Company, located at 121 N. Chestnut St., in Assumption. In February 2019, a fire destroyed the original location, down the street at 301 S. Chestnut. The craft brewing business had been opened to the public for less than a year before the fire.

After months of consideration, three of the original owners decided to give the business another try. The first weekend back turned out to be a success, according to co-owner Tom Dooley.

And despite the social restrictions, the crowds were also ready to welcome the business back.

“It was really good,” Dooley said. “It was what we expected.”

1905 Brewing Company serves craft beers, as well as ciders, sangria, wine and soft drinks. The business is open on weekends. Food trucks have been invited to join each night.

The staff and facility are ready for social distancing with tables separated 6 feet apart.

Dooley is one of six owners, which also includes his wife, Jackie, and two other couples, Craig and Kathy Collins and John and Joannie Mitsdarffer.

Although Dooley has been a claims adjuster for 30 years, even he wasn’t able to determine how last year’s fire started.

“The evidence had basically collapsed,” he said. “When the burn patterns go, it’s hard to determine the cause.”

The original 1905 Brewing Company was in a building that previously housed the area’s weekly newspaper, The Golden Prairie News. The building was constructed in 1905, serving as the inspiration for the brewing company's name.

Dooley and other owners decided to create a craft brewing business after attending a meeting on how to revitalize small towns. They concentrated on beautification, events and festivals, agriculture and retail development, a focus for Dooley and the other owners. They studied old buildings, including the location of the original 1905 Brewing Company. A brewery was one of the ideas. However, money was needed to get the business off the ground.

“And we knew nothing about running a brewery,” Dooley said. “But I liked the idea.”

The process took a year before they could open the business to the public. Within another year, the owners were back to where they started after the devastating fire.

Three items survived. An American flag and the original 1905 dated sign are now part of the new business. And a keg of Amber Ale was consumed two weeks after the fire. “We cleaned it up and chilled it,” Dooley said. “It was good.”

The new building is bigger and better, Dooley said, with improved sound quality and more barrels and storage. The brewery doubled in size to nearly 4,000-square-feet. Outdoor seating is also available.

The building has touched of the community throughout. Much of the wood counters, walls and doors are made from recycled Assumption and Moweaqua barns and other buildings. The names of the beers have local connections as well, such as Smoking Coal Yard after the coal business from years ago, Raider Red after the Central A&M school mascot, and Hopped Up Hearse after co-owner Collins, the town’s mortician.

Bell Ringer is enjoyed during a toast each evening. At 7:05 p.m., every night the business is open, the bartender rings a ship’s bell. “That’s 19:05 in military time,” Dooley said.

The business is also located across the street from the Assumption Military Memorial.

“That’s a big part of who we are,” Dooley said. “Military and police matter. We’re thankful for them. And we’re going to continue to honor them.”

Even with all of their challenges, the owners already have loyal customers.

Dan Davis, 64, along with his wife, was one of the original owners before the fire. During the decision to rebuild, he decided not to be part of 1905 Brewing Company’s future.

“We realized how much work it was,” he said. “We were getting too old for that. It was an opportunity to step aside and let the younger ones have it.”

Although he no longer has a partnership, Davis said he still appreciates the business. “I’m one of their biggest fans,” he said.

The owners and staff are important to the business. And it shows to their customers.

“They didn’t do this for themselves as much as they did this for the community,” Davis said. “And they make fantastic beer.”

Jackie Robley said she appreciates seeing the community coming back to the local business. She described the atmosphere of the previous 1905 as cozy. The new location has a similar feeling. “It’s just as friendly as it ever was,” she said.

Robley admits she is not a craft beer connoisseur, but does have her favorites. “And I love the people and the crowd,” she said.

She said she tries to be at the business at 7:05 with a glass of the Bell Ringer. “I love being there for the toasts,” she said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

