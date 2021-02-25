Watch now: 8 items made in Decatur area are vying for 'top coolest thing made in Illinois' title. Here's how to vote.

DECATUR — Eight products made in the Decatur are in the running for the title of "coolest thing" made in Illinois.

The second annual "Makers Madness" by the Illinois Manufacturer's Association officially opened Wednesday for voters to decide the "top coolest thing made in Illinois."

The bracket-style tournament features 311 products that were previously nominated and voters have until midnight Sunday to help decide which will move onto the top 16.

Items from the Decatur area are:

Custom tooling and heavy-duty adjustable anchor from Deco Manufacturing

Rail car graphics from Dyna Graphics

Heat exchangers from Mason Manufacturing

Illinois license plates from Macon Resources

Cat D11 Dozer and Cat engine block from Caterpillar Inc.

"Among this year’s nominees are massive machines, delicious food and beverages, iconic sporting equipment, advanced technology allowing us to see galaxies, innovative medical advancements and numerous products used in the fight against the global pandemic," the statement read.