Watch now: Black Friday shoppers happy to beat the crowds at Decatur-area stores

DECATUR — Decatur resident Michelle Ronek was one of the early Farm and Fleet shoppers waiting outside to tackle the store’s infamous Toyland department.

With 13 grandchildren, the Black Friday sales drew her in. “But this is our first stop,” she said.

The shopping cart was quickly filled with potential gifts. “These are the maybes,” she said about the toys filling the cart.

For many Central Illinois shoppers, the Black Friday deals and trips to their favorite stores are part of a tradition.

The first stop Tiffany Naill, her daughter Sidney Nail and her sister Kim Kish made on Friday was to Menards in Forsyth shortly after the store opened at 6 a.m. “We come here every year,” Tiffany Naill said.

“Our other sister left us,” Kish said an hour after the shopping trip started.

Tiffany Nail maneuvered her way through the crowds pushing one of the large shopping carts often used to transport lumber and larger items. Before they left, the cart was nearly full of gifts.

Recommended for you…

The store is an important part of their annual traditions. “There’s stuff for everybody, kids, teachers, men, women,” Kish said. “And it’s usually less hectic.”

The family outing often includes other stores and breakfast. “When they are of age, they come with us,” Kish said.

At 15 years old, Sydney Naill was invited to join the family shopping trip. “I’m tired,” she said. “But I like it.”

In less than 30 minutes after the store opened, Farm and Fleet cashier, Emily Malave, had a steady flow of customers checking out through her lane. “But it’s been pretty easy going,” she said.

According to Farm and Fleet assistant manager Lindy Evans, the staff was ready for the onslaught of early morning Black Friday customers. A small crowd was waiting outside of the doors before it opened at 6 a.m.

“We had a little bit of a line, but a lot of them were waiting in their cars. It’s quite cold,” Evans said. “We have a lot of great sales, so we are hoping to have a great turnout.”

By the end of her shift nearly more than nine hours later, Evans was happy with the day's results. "It was a great day," she said. "Business was way better than anticipated. No complaints."

The good spirits from Black Friday shoppers spilled over on to the store staff, according to Evans. "It was pretty easy going, nothing too crazy or chaotic."

During the later hours of Black Friday, Tom Brooks and his wife Sue had travelled from Bloomington, after shopping in Springfield, to find special toys at Farm and Fleet. "There's some good deals here," Sue Brooks said.

According to Tom Brooks, Toyland is an ideal section for Christmas gifts. "They usually have pretty decent prices," he said.

The couple admit they often shop on Black Friday. "But all the prices are the same," Sue Brooks said. "Back in the day, you had to do your shopping until noon. They're' not like that anymore. It's all day, all weekend."

Black Friday 2020 was an anxious time for brick-and-mortar retailers. Although the pandemic had many shopping from home, Evans remembers the special sales still brought customers into the store. “It was a little slower than in the past,” she said about the shopping event last year. “But across the retail world, Black Friday has kind of slowed down a little bit with online shopping.”

Considered one of the biggest shopping days of the year, Black Friday has a new set of challenges. The pandemic altered the tradition of early shopping on Thanksgiving night. A new dilemma included shipping delays and supply chain issues. Retailers managed to spread the sales out with early deals before Black Friday. “Even before the pandemic, Black Friday was becoming more of a week than a day, with retailers kicking off their online Black Friday deals a few days to a week before Black Friday itself,” according to online retail researchers, BlackFriday.com. “But 2020 pushed the envelope, and Black Friday ballooned from a week to a season, with retailers firing on all cylinders to start the hype early and keep it going until Thanksgiving weekend.”

The deals from the past were not important to many Black Friday shoppers.

Farm and Fleet was the last stop for Wendy Zindars, who began her holiday shopping at 5 a.m. in a Walmart store. All of her shopping was done by 6:30 a.m. “I got everybody,” she said about her completed shopping list. “Kids, grandkids, husband. We’re done shopping.”

For others it’s the challenge.

Jacob Zora, 17, and his friends Weston Walker, 17, and Ben Walker, 14, were the first customers waiting outside before the Target department store opened at 7 a.m. Friday. Christmas gifts were not on their lists; however, they were on the hunt for deals. “We were looking for gaming consoles, like the PS5 or the Xbox series X,” Weston Walker said. “We went to Best Buy first, at about 4:40. Then we went to Walmart. Now we’re here.”

Although the trio didn’t expect the Mound Road store to have what they wanted, they were still proud they beat the crowds. “We’re first in line,” Zora said. “Bragging rights.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.